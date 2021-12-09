pp76/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The share price of GDS Holdings (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:GDS) has fallen by almost 50% since its all-time high earlier in the year due to anti-monopoly and regulatory concerns. However, in my opinion, after the sharp decline in price, GDS is now a strong buy. Despite current regulatory headwinds, I believe that GDS is well-positioned for growth higher than the industry average of 24%. This is due to (1) its key competitive advantage of having a strong existing customer profile, with relationships with the largest internet and cloud service providers like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is not easily replicable. (2) More than adequate pipeline of data centers currently under construction as well as industrial land held in its books for future growth of 24% for at least 6 years without needing to acquire new land. In addition, I believe that with growing scale and increasing data center expertise, GDS' EBITDA margins will improve to 51% in FY25 as profitability improves. Lastly, with its data centers maturing, GDS can also initiate a dividend policy, which will provide a further catalyst to the stock.

Overview of GDS

GDS is the largest developer and operator of data centers in China. Their data centers are primarily located in the country's economic hubs where there is a high concentration of demand for data centers. Looking into the revenue mix, typically more than 98% of the company's revenues are derived from service revenue. Service revenue is a recurring revenue that is derived from its colocation services, which include the provision of space, power and cooling services to customers for housing servers and related equipment. GDS also does sales of IT equipment, although that is relatively negligible as a percentage of its revenues.

Source: FY2020 Annual Report

Industry

An industry report by Technavio said that the data center market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the period from 2020 to 2025. Based on my analysis of GDS, it has grown by 50% since 2017 and will continue to gain market share due to reasons explained below. There are also positive government policies towards data centers, which are regarded as essential new infrastructure investments, which is needed for promoting a digital economy. In fact, China is pushing out a nationwide buildout of big data centers to speed up the digital transformation of its industries.

Competitive edge in terms of customer profile and relationships due to large scale and track record

For any good investment, it needs to have a competitive advantage and one that can be sustained over time. GDS has a competitive advantage over competitors like 21Vianet with the top-tier customers it attracts, which will drive future global and regional expansion as these customers expand further beyond the shores of China. For example, ByteDance, TikTok's parent company plans to invest billions in a new Asia hub in Singapore.

In my opinion, what differentiates the best data center player from its competitors comes from the quality of its customers. As can be seen below, GDS has top-tier customers like Tencent, Azure, JD.com, Huawei, Meituan and even ByteDance. To be able to attract customers like ByteDance, which is the world's largest internet startup, tells me that GDS is able to service the best clients in the world on their data center needs due to its unique capabilities:

Track record in developing and operating data centers for 20 years. This trust is further demonstrated when a sovereign wealth fund like GIC invested alongside GDS to develop hyperscale data centers in China. Strong safety and security of data centers to ensure 24/7 operations of the cloud. Largest network of data centers (second largest player is less than half the size of GDS).

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, I believe that a diverse customer base ranging from cloud service providers, like Alibaba and Tencent (73.8%), to large internet customers (15.5%), as well as financial and large enterprises (10.7%), makes GDS one of the most resilient data center plays in China.

Source: Company Presentation

Strong future pipeline brings visible, high-quality growth

After looking into the area that can be developed into data centers into the future, I identified the key tier 1 cities and areas in China like the Greater Bay Area and cities like Beijing and Shanghai that are poised for exponential cloud growth in the future due to their high population density. I found that 94% of GDS' portfolio lies in these areas. However, in comparison, a competitor like 21Vianet only has slightly more than 80% of its portfolio in these key cities.

Source: Created by author using data from GDS Results

Next, based on my analysis, I believe that GDS has ample land bank for future growth. As mentioned earlier, the data center market will grow by 24% annually from 2020 to 2025. With its area under construction and area held for development making up 160% of its current area in service, this implies that GDS will be able to sustain 24% growth in area under service for 6.6 years before it will need to invest more in capital expenditures by buying up more industrial land.

Source: Created by author using data from GDS Results

Scale effects bring pivotal shift towards profitability

When doing a financial forecast for GDS, I delved into an expense analysis to identify areas where cost can be reduced with scale. There are 2 main costs that can be driven lower with increasing scale:

Sales and marketing (S&M) expenses as a % of revenues have fallen from 5.6% in FY17 to 2.4% in FY20. There are improvements in efficiencies for sales and marketing as GDS runs each segment (for example, Greater Bay Area) by specific cost centers, which will see further cost reductions as the economies of scale effect becomes more evident. General and administrative (G&A) expenses as a % of revenues have also fallen from 14% in FY17 to 12% in FY20.

As a result, GDS EBITDA margin improved from 28% in FY17 to 40% in FY20. In my opinion, S&M expenses can be lowered to 1.5% and G&A expenses can be lowered to 9% by FY25. This is led by the scaling of data centers in the key regions like Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu, resulting in increased efficiencies and improved EBITDA margins from 47% in FY17 to 51% in FY20, an increase of 0.75% each year. This will in turn flow down to net profit margins, which will improve from -12% to 6% in FY25. The greater improvement in net profit margins is due to a decreasing need for leverage to increase its scale as I believe that the company's current pipeline is more than necessary to grow its current area under service for the next 5 years.

Based on my further analysis, I believe we will see GDS become profitable as it expands its margins with growing scale and increasing expertise. Based on my forecasts, I expect EBITDA margins to improve by 0.75% each year and increase from the current 47% in FY20 to about 51% in FY25. With increasing economies of scale, net profit margin will increase from the current -12% in FY20 to 6% in FY25.

Generation of stable income by 2025

I believe that by 2025 GDS will have a portfolio of a good size and decent maturity (average life of 5 to 7 years) to generate stable income and thus, dividends to shareholders. Similar to US data center player Digital Realty, I am of the opinion that the trajectory of GDS will be aligned to global peers as data centers are assets with long payback period of at least 10 years with decent yields of about 4%.

With most of its data center assets to be stabilized by 2025 and with slowing growth in pipeline due to its huge scale, I believe management could introduce a dividend policy by 2025. In line with my thesis of profitability by 2025, the improving profitability profile also supports the case for a transition to a company with stable and growing dividends post-2025.

Financials

GDS FY20 revenues were at Rmb5.7bn, growing at an average revenue growth rate of 53% over the past 5 years. I believe that future revenue growth from FY20 to FY25 will average at least 24%, meaning 2025F revenue will reach Rmb16bn. (I assumed GDS is at least able to grow at the industry average growth rate of 24% from FY20 to FY25). As explained above, I believe that S&M expenses will fall from 2.4% in FY20 to 1.5% in FY25 due to improved efficiencies in its sales network as it doubles down on key cities for expansion. Also, G&A expenses will fall from 12% in FY20 to 9% in FY25. This is due to improving economies of scale as general and admin expenses can be spread out over more data centers. Putting these two points together, this means that EBITDA margins will improve by 0.75% each year, and increase from 45% in FY20 to 51% in FY25, implying a 2025F EBITDA of Rmb8.6bn (based on FY20 EBITDA of Rmb2.3bn). As such, based on my analysis, EBITDA will grow by 27% CAGR from FY20 to FY25. Also, as mentioned above, I expect net profit margin will improve to 6% in 2025F from -12% in FY20. This is largely contributed by the improvement in EBITDA margins, as well as decreasing use of leverage and thus lower interest expenses. This implies a net profit of Rmb1bn based on the 6% net profit margin and Rmb16bn revenues in FY25.

Currently, GDS has a net debt to equity ratio of 25% as of FY2020 annual reports. I believe that this is at a very healthy level and will decrease in the future as the company does not need to spend much on capital expenditures in the next 5 years.

Competitor Analysis

GDS' main competitors are 21Vianet and Chindata.

In terms of scale, GDS is more than double the size of either 21Vianet or Chindata. This highlights the company's ability to scale up and benefit from the scaling effect as it is able to acquire top-tier customers for its data centers. Furthermore, GDS has one of the highest utilization rates despite having the largest numbers of data centers. This means that it is able to get customers to commit to the data centers and ensure these centers are occupied and utilized by the time the construction is complete. Lastly, the EBITDA margin of GDS is top tier amongst peers despite having such a large portfolio of data centers. This high level of profitability signals strength in its business model and strategy and enables it to do more M&A in the future.

Source: Created by author using data from respective company annual reports.

Sector and Company-specific Risks

Customer concentration risk

One of the company-specific risks for GDS arises from its customer mix. Since a majority of its customers are cloud service providers, large players like Alibaba and Tencent make up more than 40% of its revenue. Should any of these names start to slow down capital expenditures in the short term, it could impact GDS growth in the future. However, any such impact would be short term as GDS' management has mentioned in the recent quarter earnings call that long-term industry demand remains intact.

Oversupply in the short term

Another concern specific to the company is the concern of oversupply in the data center market earlier in 2020. However, that has been alleviated as management commented in their latest earnings call that they are seeing increasing difficulty for data center providers in China to obtain new project approval and power quota, especially in the tier 1 markets. In fact, there are also strict criteria set by the government to be met by these data centers. This implies that for large and experienced players like GDS, they would have significant competitive advantage as smaller operators are unable to obtain approvals needed to operate data centers.

Anti-trust and common prosperity risks to data centers

Lastly, there has been concern about the recent anti-trust and common prosperity push in China. There is likely limited impact to GDS as although its large customers like Tencent and Alibaba were affected, their cloud business continues to grow rapidly. In fact, in the recent 3Q21 results, the cloud business of the 3 large cloud service providers Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu grew by 54%, which signifies the importance of the cloud and resilience of its revenues from these players. Another concern is the data privacy requirements the Chinese government may impose on GDS during this period of heightened regulatory environment. It is important to note that GDS has no access to the data of its customers and it already has best-in-class security and safety measures at its premises. The fact that the company has many State Owned Enterprises (SOE) and Financial Institutions like the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as its customers shows that it is able to meet the stringent security needs of these high-quality customers and that it is the choice for customers who value high security and safety for their data centers.

Valuation

GDS is currently trading at about 21x or 18x FY22E/FY23E EV/EBITDA respectively. Note that this is almost 1.5 standard deviation below its 5-year average due to the current regulatory climate in China. As I have elaborated in the financials section, I expect EBITDA to be Rmb8.6bn in FY25. Peers like 21Vianet and Chindata are trading at 9x and 10x FY23E EV/EBITDA respectively. However, as mentioned, multiples are currently trading almost 1.5 standard deviations below the 5-year average. I believe it is reasonable to assume industry multiple to recover to at least 15x EV/EBITDA, and GDS should command a 20% premium to the industry due to its competitive advantages and higher growth profile. As such, I believe that the exit multiple for GDS to be 18x in FY25.

For reference, GDS' EBITDA growth is expected to be 27% CAGR from FY20 to FY25 (as I have analyzed above in the Financials section). This is higher relative to peers 21Vianet and Chindata that are expected to grow EBITDA at a CAGR of 15% and 20% respectively, based on Bloomberg estimates.

Source: Author's calculations, based on data from Bloomberg and company's annual reports

Assuming an exit multiple in 2025E of 18x EV/EBITDA and a WACC of 5.1%, the derived Target Price for GDS is $79.65, implying 47% upside potential.

Conclusion

In an industry that is growing at a 24% CAGR till 2025, the valuations are unusually compelling, offering us a 49% upside potential on a company with significant downside protection while having a visible high-growth profile. The demand growth from the cloud and hence the demand for data centers will be a story to be played out over the next decade, and I believe this is a good opportunity to buy GDS at a reasonable valuation. In my opinion, GDS has the best-in-class customer profile to position itself for future growth opportunities. Its future pipeline of data centers provides strong growth for at least the next 5 years, while its increasing network and scale will bring it to profitability by 2025 and along with it, a very strong catalyst for initiating a dividend policy.

I believe GDS will be a good addition into the portfolio of anyone who wants to have this secular growth driver of the cloud and data centers included in their portfolios for the huge shift towards a digital economy in the decade to come. GDS is best placed to ride the wave of the cloud.