courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will likely surge next year mostly due to continued strong loan growth. The loan portfolio has expanded tremendously in 2021 so far on the back of the AmeriHome acquisition and investments in technology and human resources. A margin expansion in the wake of the anticipated interest rate hike will likely further boost earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Western Alliance Bancorporation to report earnings of $9.94 in 2022, up a whopping 13% year-over-year. Unfortunately, the positive earnings outlook appears partly priced in. The December 2022 target price suggests only a small upside from the current market price. Considering the total expected return, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Loan Growth Likely to Remain Strong in 2022

Western Alliance Bancorporation's loan portfolio grew by a phenomenal 16% in the third quarter and 29% in the first nine months of 2021. Part of the loan growth in the second quarter was attributable to the acquisition of AmeriHome. In contrast, Western Alliance achieved the third quarter growth organically through investments in technology and its team. What is most remarkable about this growth is that loans of many peer banks declined in the third quarter. The most common headwind for loan growth was the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Further, the market has been quite competitive because borrowers were sitting on a lot of cash following the federal government stimulus.

Going forward, the loan portfolio will likely continue to grow strongly because management mentioned in the third quarter conference call that it is seeing a strong pipeline. Further, the recent investments in human resources and technology will likely continue to bear fruit. Western Alliance Bancorporation has recently added a new team in Texas for single-family home loans, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, management mentioned that it plans to continue to invest in risk management and technology and work to bring new business lines, products, and services to the market, as mentioned in the conference call.

Management has revised up its quarterly loan growth guidance from $1.0-$1.5 billion to $1.5-$2.0 billion, according to details given in the conference call. Even with all the investments, $2.0 billion a quarter seems a bit much because the company has averaged loan growth of $1.2 billion every quarter from July 2020 to June 2021. Therefore, for determining next year’s earnings estimate, I am assuming loan growth to be at the lower end of management's guidance range. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Balance Sheet Well Positioned to Benefit from an Interest Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve projects around a 25-basis point interest rate hike in 2022. The actual rate hike may be even higher because inflation has been persistently high since the second quarter of 2021. There's currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding inflation. Therefore, to be on the safe side, I'm assuming an interest rate hike of only 25 basis points next year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is well-positioned to benefit from a rising rate environment. Around 71% of the commercial loan portfolio is variable-rate based, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, non-interest-bearing deposits made up around 47% of the total deposits, which will make the deposit cost upward sticky in a rising interest rate environment. Management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that the non-interest income can increase by 3% over 12 months if interest rates are gradually hiked by 100 basis points. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis results.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by 4-basis points in 2022. For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the margin to remain unchanged from 3.43% in the third quarter of the year.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain Below Normal

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s provision expense will likely remain subdued next year despite strong loan growth. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an excessively high allowance for loan losses, which will keep further provisioning subdued. According to details given in the latest investor presentation, allowances made up 0.80% of total loans. In comparison, non-accrual loans made up just 0.22% of total loans at the end of September 2021. As a result, I'm expecting provisioning to remain below the historical average in 2022. The provisioning expense averaged 0.10% of total loans from 2016 to 2019. For 2022, I'm expecting provision expense to make up around 0.07% of total loans.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 13% YoY to $9.94 Per Share

Robust loan growth and margin expansion will likely boost earnings next year. Additionally, I'm expecting the provisioning to remain below the historical average. Overall, I'm expecting Western Alliance Bancorporation to report earnings of $9.94 per share in 2022. For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $8.81 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

I have slightly increased my earnings estimate for 2021 because the loan growth so far this year has exceeded my expectations. I was previously expecting earnings of $8.24 per share for 2021, as mentioned in my last report on Western Alliance Bancorporation. I have also slightly increased my earnings estimate for 2022 because of loan growth. I was previously expecting earnings of $9.66 per share.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Currently Trading Close to the Year-Ahead Target Price

Western Alliance Bancorporation is offering a dividend yield of 1.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 14% for 2022, which leaves plenty of room for a dividend hike. Western Alliance does not have a long enough dividend payout history to figure out the payout trend. Therefore, I’m assuming no change in the dividend level despite the low payout ratio.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Western Alliance Bancorporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.16 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $45.50 gives a target price of $98.00 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 10.5% downside from the December 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.94 gives a target price of $123.70 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 12.9% upside from the December 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $110.80, which implies a 1.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 2.3%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation. I would love to accumulate the company on dips of more than 5% from the current level.