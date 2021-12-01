francisblack/E+ via Getty Images

This time of year, you’d better watch out when it comes to real estate investment trusts.

That’s it. That’s about where any connection I can make between REITs and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” ends.

For one thing, you’d “better watch out” for REITs – and stocks specifically – all throughout the year. After all, you never know when some of them might temporarily fall out of favor, offering great price points to buy into.

You also want to know when it might be time to trim your already existing positions due to overvaluation.

Essentially, you want to keep an eye out on your portfolio and watchlist in general. Not because they’re out to punish you for any alleged wrongdoing but because it’s a practical investment practice.

Plus, REITs not only don’t watch you while you’re sleeping and record when you’re awake – which, frankly, is a little creepy thinking about as an adult… the only list they keep on you is how much to pay you in dividends every payout period.

Again, you’re the one who’s supposed to be monitoring them.

REITs Are Pretty Sweet Overall

Now, I’m not saying you need to obsessively monitor most REITs. The majority are anything but high-risk, high-reward investments.

They’re pretty nice investments as a general rule, which is why I talk so much about sleep well at night stocks, or SWANs, here at iREIT. These landlord-like companies:

Tend to be conservatively managed, making them less risky.

Have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income by law, typically making their dividend yields higher.

Tend to balance out portfolios nicely.

But there are exceptions to just about every rule under the sun. And we don’t have to speculate whether REITs are perfect investments.

Stated bluntly, they’re not.

There is no such thing as a perfect investment any more than there’s such thing as a crystal ball. And, for the record, no matter how much you plead with Santa for either one this Christmas, it just ain’t gonna happen.

Sorry.

But what can happen is a healthy portfolio: one that’s built on pillars such as the five I mentioned in a March 3rd article. Here’s how it read:

“Naturally, with so many individuals coming from different perspectives with varying goals… there are also many takes on the ‘right’ way to invest. But from what I’ve seen – not to mention experienced personally – the best of the best advice available usually ends up agreeing on the bottom lines. “For instance, I really liked what I saw in a recent email from Andrew Sather. As founding publishing of The Sather Research e-letter, it’s his job to provide guidance on proper portfolio construction.”

Specifically, he mentioned five specific techniques he employs:

A long-term approach. Diversification. Dollar-cost averaging. Compounding interest (i.e., dividend reinvestment). Discount to intrinsic value (i.e., margin of safety).

Sounds smart to me!

You Don’t Need Santa; You Just Need to Avoid These REITs

That’s the kind of approach that keeps investors out of the poor house.

While it’s not a perfect approach (hint: there is none) and there will always be risks to investing – hence the reason why I adhere to another important pillar: appropriate position sizing – it’s going to keep us away from unhealthy investments like the three below.

When I say, “unhealthy investments,” you probably have an automatic reaction: an image that pops into your head of a company that’s falling to pieces. Maybe it’s corrupt. Maybe it’s just poorly run.

But it’s not going to last in any positive state for too much longer.

There are companies out there like that, to be sure. But there are also very, very, very healthy ones that still make for very, very, very poor opportunities.

They themselves might have a bright future filled with sunshine and rainbows overall. But you can still fail to find a pot of gold at the end.

Even worse, you could lose the gold you’ve already got. And by that, of course, I mean they’re overpriced.

It’s amazing how paying up instead of buying low can hurt your portfolio profits. Hence that fifth pillar mentioned above: always demanding a discount to intrinsic value, or margin of safety.

That’s an especially important one to look out for considering the market action earlier this week, where the:

S&P 500 rose 53.24 points, or 1.17%

Dow rose 649.95, or 1.87%

Nasdaq rose 139.68 points, or 0.93%...

All in an already overpriced market.

Avoid This REIT at All Costs

Actually, that overpriced market factor makes it doubly dangerous. As already mentioned, there are plenty of legitimately profitable companies that are seeing their stock prices go sky-high.

Too high.

And there are those that aren’t in a good place at all with no prospects for improvement any time soon. Yet their stock prices are going up as well.

So, knowing such dangers are out there, let’s look at two REITs that fit the overpriced bill. That way, it doesn’t matter whether you’re naughty or nice (though I hope you’re the first).

You’ll be able to enjoy your Christmas regardless.

We’ll start with Whitestone REIT (WSR). It’s a small-cap shopping-center REIT that owns 59 properties in a handful of markets, with a primary focus in:

Phoenix (43%).

Houston (25%).

Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas.

Generally speaking, we like small REITs. They can move the needle faster than bulkier brands like Federal Realty (FRT), Simon (SPG), or Realty Income (O).

However, WSR is troubling because it doesn’t have the cost of capital to generate any necessary scale advantages.

Its debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 8.1x in Q3-21. That’s compared with the average shopping-center multiple of 7.3x and blue-chips like Regency Centers (REG) that were at 4.9x.

WSR said it plans to reduce debt by “selectively disposing of highly levered properties and financing future acquisitions with a lower debt component.” But those are proposals, not where it’s at right now.

More Bad News For Whitestone REIT

Another dilemma is that Whitestone’s equity multiple is one of the highest in the sector at around 10x. Its average peer group multiple, meanwhile, is 5.2x, whereas Regency is trading at 5x and Federal Realty is trading at 4.0x.

Now to be clear, WSR doesn’t acquire the same type of assets as Federal Realty or Regency. Then again, that’s because it’s forced to play in a higher-risk sandbox.

It has no other choice as-is.

Its weighted average cost of capital ('WACC') is around 6.0%. So it looks to generate value by investing in value-add and/or redevelopment deals to generate worthwhile investment spreads.

Yet, as viewed below, there’s been very little indication of shareholder value. Just look at its “flat line” dividend stream and extremely poor funds from operations (FFO) earnings growth history:

If you would have purchased WSR on day one (August 27, 2010) of the chart above, your capital would have generated annualized returns of 5.5%. Which, okay, isn’t horrible.

But…

Compare that to Regency Centers, which has generated very predictable growth over the years. If you had purchased it at the same time, your investment would have returned 9% per year.

As I pointed out in a recent Seeking Alpha podcast, we like to own consolidators like:

Realty Income

Simon

Kimco (KIM)

(KIM) VICI Properties (VICI)

(VICI) American Tower (AMT)

All five have either closed on or announced merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. So I’m thrilled to own each one of them…

While avoiding Whitestone REIT.

Nobody Wants Coal in Their Stocking…

Now let’s move on to another REIT we’re avoiding at all costs…

American Finance Trust (AFIN) owns 968 properties in 48 states, with around 52% being single-tenant retail and around 29% being multi-tenant. The remaining properties are office and distribution.

AFIN has a short history in the publicly traded sector, having only listed on the Nasdaq in July 2018. And it remains externally managed by AR Global.

Although larger than WSR, it still has the same cost of capital disadvantages. And while it did obtain corporate credit ratings from S&P (BB) and Fitch (BB+)…

Its long-term debt to capital is over 50%.

To its credit, the company has made steps to improve leverage. But even now, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 6.8x. That’s much higher than blue-chip REITs like Agree Realty (ADC) at 5.1x and Realty Income at 5x.

Furthermore, AFIN’s adjusted FFO (AFFO) equity yield is 12.3x, compared with the average net-lease REIT’s 6.5%. So on an apples-to-apples basis, AFIN’s WACC is around 7.5% compared with around 4% for blue-chip REITs.

Once again, AFIN has to fish in a different pond than the big boys, seeking out 8% cap rates. In fact, I glanced at a recent investor deck and saw that the average year-to-date cap rate was 8.4%.

Which Means Nobody Should Buy This REIT

Interestingly enough, AFIN is up to the old American Realty Capital Properties – formerly ARCP and VER – blueprint, which mixes short-term and long-term leases together.

The long-duration leases appear to be non-investment grade, such as with Tidal Wave and Imperial Reliance. And the shorter-duration deals are credit-based, such as with Dollar General (DG), Advance Auto (AAP).

(Note: AFIN misspelled Advance Auto, listing it as “Advanced Auto” instead.)

So, once again, AFIN takes on a risker investment thesis in order to generate very lackluster growth.

Going back to cost of capital, its equity multiple is 10.7%, which is much higher than its blue-chip peers. This is another reason why it seeks to acquire properties at 8% (and higher) cap rates.

As you can see, AFIN was forced to cut the dividend in 2020. And although its current 9.9% yield looks tempting today, please recognize that all that glitters is not gold.

Had you been the lucky-ducky investor who bought on day one of its listing, you’d have a negative 6% annual return.

So much for creating shareholder value…

That brings me to one of my biggest gripes with the company. That would be its external management arrangement, which appears to benefit Wall Street sharks over Average Joes and Janes.

It begs the question: Why doesn’t AFIN internalize considering its enterprise value of over $2 billion?

The answer can be found in its Filings on page 20: It signed a long-term contract with AR Global through April 2035.

Furthermore, if you had purchased O instead on July 20, 2018… your capital would have returned 7.5% annualized versus -6% per year for AFIN.

In Conclusion…

I know some of you may own WSR and AFIN. In which case, you may be thinking the following:

“If these stocks are so cheap, I should go out and buy more when it drops.”

But I’d think long and hard before you do that. As I said before, we’ve found that owning the dominant consolidators with cost of capital and scale advantage is the best way to generate true wealth in the stock market.

In short, don’t try to be too cute when it comes to investing…

There’s a reason we’ve been able to consistently generate portfolio returns of 25% per year. It’s because we’ve avoided the sucker yields and the value traps. We stay laser-focused on quality and value instead.

That’s why I have more than 20% of my retirement account in these kinds of REITs. And why I’ve had 27% annual returns since 2013.

