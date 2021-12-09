kali9/E+ via Getty Images

If you're worried about how to make ends meet in retirement you're not alone.

(Source: CNBC)

Overall, 59% of Americans said they accept that they will have to keep working longer, while 36% now believe that they will never have enough money to be able to retire, according to the latest data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index. Even more - roughly 41% - said their ability to be financially secure in retirement is “going to take a miracle,” the report found." - CNBC

Why do so many Americans fear that a comfortable or even prosperous retirement is beyond their reach?

How about the lowest interest rates in history making it impossible to save your way to a comfortable retirement?

How about high inflation causing JPMorgan to predict that real bond yields will be negative for the foreseeable future?

How about the traditional 60/4 stock/bond retirement portfolio, which yielded 10% in 1981, now yielding just 1.9%?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.6% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.0% 6.2% 12.2% 8.5% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.47% 0.0% 1.5% 1.0% -1.4%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)

Morningstar now estimates a 60/40 portfolio can use a safe perpetual withdrawal rate of 3.3%, down from the 4% that's been the guideline since 1994 when the 4% rule was created.

FactSet estimates the safe withdrawal rate of a 60/40 is down to just 2.5%

a 38% decrease in your retirement income

Ok, so the answer is simple right? Just own more stocks and fewer bonds. After all, that's what pension funds have been doing for the last 61 years.

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

But even a 70/30 or 80/20 portfolio isn't going to help much if Goldman Sachs and Moody's are right and Wall Street faces a lost decade.

All of these are reasons for retirees to worry, but never despair because there is an answer to your rich retirement income prayers.

As shocking as it might be to some income investors, I'm here to tell you there are three reasons why Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a 6.6% yield you can trust to help you achieve the rich retirement of your dreams.

In fact, as I'll soon show when combined with the world's best growth blue-chips, Kinder can become a high-yield rich retirement dream stock.

Reason One: The Kinder Of 2021 Is Nothing Like The Kinder Of 2015

Many Dividend Kings members have asked me for a deep dive on Kinder Morgan, one of the first Fallen Angels in midstream.

from 2008 through 2014 oil prices averaged about $100

midstream was red hot on Wall Street

midstreams were able to fund almost all growth projects (for which there was insatiable demand) with debt and stock

KMI's DCF payout ratio was 97% vs 83% safety guideline for self-funding midstreams

Its debt/EBITDA was over 9 in 2015

KMI was guiding for 10% CAGR dividend growth for 5 years in 2015

Literally, the CEO re-iterated this guidance on Jim Cramer's show right before they cut the annual dividend 75% from $2.04 to $0.5.

That was because Moody gave them an ultimatum

cut the dividend and focus on de-leveraging or get downgraded to junk status

the CEO reversing guidance so suddenly lead to rage among mainstream investors

"getting Kindered" became a verb that was applied to the wave of midstream dividend cuts created by the 2014 through 2016 oil crash

Kinder spent the last six years selling off non-core assets to pay down debt

and the DCF payout ratio is now 54%, the 2nd lowest on the safe midstream list

Strong balance sheet, capital and cost discipline, returning value to shareholders, are the principles we operate by and we have done so regardless of what is in fashion at the moment. We have accomplished some important work so far in 2021, which I believe will lead to long-term distinction... Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter at 4.0 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and we expect to end the year at 4.0 times as well. This level of benefits from the largely non-recurring EBITDA generated during the first quarter, during the winter storm urea event. And our long-term leverage target of around 4.5 times has not changed." - CEO, Q3 conference call

Kinder is now FCF self-funding the platinum standard of the industry

consensus FCF of $3.99 billion in 2022 (after growth investments)

$2.45 billion in dividends

61% FCF payout ratio, one of the lowest in the industry

KMI is one of just three large midstreams that are currently FCF self-funding

there is ZERO reliance on debt or equity markets to fund growth plans

KMI today is NOTHING like the KMI of 2015

the chance of another dividend cut is under 1%

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales -11% 35% -15% 1% NA NA NA Dividend 25% 5% 3% (Official) 4% 1% 3% 6% Operating Cash Flow -7% 22% -8% 1% NA NA NA EBITDA -14% 46% -10% 2% 1% NA NA EBIT (operating income) -16% 64% -18% 2% NA NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

KMI now has a 3-year dividend growth streak that analysts expect to hit 8-years by 2026.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Kinder Morgan 6.6% 7.0% 13.6% 9.5% 7.1% Safe Midstream 5.8% 6.2% 12.0% 8.4% 6.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% 7.9% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.1% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.61% 0.0% 1.6% 1.6% -0.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.7%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)

KMI not only offers an above-average yield for its industry but analysts expect 13.8% long-term returns that could beat the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.

How can I have such confidence that Kinder won't cut its dividend again and screw over long-suffering investors?

Reason Two: Kinder's Safety And Quality Can Now Withstand Almost Anything That Might Be Coming In The Next Few Decades

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 222 point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and JUST Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does Kinder score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (133 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% KMI 74% 1.00% 2.60%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 KMI 69% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

KMI Final Score Rating Safety 74% 4/5 safe Business Model 60% 2/3 narrow moat Dependability 69% 4/5 very dependable Total 71% 10/13 Blue-Chip

Kinder Morgan: 376th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 26th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

42 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

KMI's 71% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Southern Company (SO)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - dividend king

Atmos Energy (ATO) - dividend aristocrat

FedEx (FDX)

MercadoLibre (MELI)

Don't get me wrong, Kinder is NOT the best midstream blue-chip you can buy.

Company/MLP Ticker Safety Score Quality Score ESG/Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Longest Maturing Bond Longest Maturing Bond Yield To Maturity Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) EPD 87% 84% 78% 2078 4.6% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) MMP 82% 82% NA 2050 3.4% Enbridge ENB 84% 82% 89% 2112 5.0% TC Energy TRP 82% 81% 68% 2081 5.0% National Fuel Gas NFG 83% 78% 40% 2031 2.7% Pembina Pipeline Corp PBA 82% 76% 69% 2081 5.9% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Uses K1 tax form) BIP 78% 75% 44% 2032 3.0% Brookfield Infrastructure Corp BIPC 78% 75% 44% 2032 3.0% ONEOK OKE 75% 73% 76% 2051 4.3% Kinder Morgan KMI 74% 71% 60% 2098 4.9% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 66% 70% 80% 2026 2.8% MPLX (uses K-1) MPLX 74% 69% NA 2058 3.9% Williams Companies WMB 67% 65% 65% 2050 3.3% Average 78% 75% 65% 2060 4.0%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Kinder is a high-quality company, but like all potential investments has its pros and cons.

Category Pros Cons Tax Treatment Uses 1099, Pays Qualified Dividends, No Foreign Withholding Taxes None Safety Safe Dividend (2.6% Severe Recession Cut Risk) None Quality Blue-Chip Quality Low-End Blue-Chip Quality, Many Higher Quality Alternatives Yield 6.6%, Very Attractive Lower Than Some Higher Quality Peers Growth Prospects 7% growth consensus is 2nd highest in the Safe Midstream List Medium-Term Growth Outlook Not Impressive Risk Management 60th industry percentile (above-average) Higher Quality Alternatives such as ENB and EPD Valuation 15% Undervalued (Reasonable Buy) Better Bargains Available Among Higher Quality Names Total Return Potential Attractive 11.6% 5-year consensus return potential Higher Quality Peers Offer Better Return Potential

Why am I willing to recommend and own Kinder in my retirement portfolio?

Kinder Morgan Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with Kinder's risk profile, this is a reasonable and prudent high-yield blue-chip choice in today's 28% overvalued market.

And here's why.

Kinder Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB stable 7.50% 13.3 Fitch BBB stable 7.50% 13.3 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) stable 7.50% 13.3 DBRS BBB stable 7.50% 13.3 Consensus BBB stable 7.50% 13.3

(Sources: S&P, Moody's, Fitch, DBRS)

Kinder's fundamental risk of investors losing all their money is 7.5% over the next 30 years according to rating agencies.

Kinder Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2020 4.80 4.68 2.66 2021 4.12 4.04 3.42 2022 4.46 4.39 2.83 2023 4.34 4.24 2.96 2024 3.95 NA NA 2025 3.81 NA NA 2026 3.67 NA NA Annualized Change -3.25% -3.23% 3.62%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

KMI's credit rating is likely to get upgraded in the next few years if management delivers the expected de-leveraging.

Kinder Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Interest Costs 2020 $33,396 $185 $32,562 $1,603 $6,962 $4,270 4.80% 2021 $32,533 $847 $31,883 $1,513 $7,897 $5,168 4.65% 2022 $31,738 $850 $31,227 $1,501 $7,109 $4,246 4.73% 2023 $31,385 $594 $30,622 $1,474 $7,225 $4,369 4.70% 2024 $29,872 NA NA NA $7,560 NA NA 2025 $29,539 NA NA NA $7,762 NA NA 2026 $29,156 NA NA NA $7,954 NA NA Annualized Growth -2.24% 47.53% -2.03% -2.76% 2.24% 0.77% -0.72%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

KMI's interest costs are expected to remain stable over the coming years despite analysts expecting a 1% increase in 10-year Treasury yields.

Kinder Bond Profile

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Kinder has a very well staggered bond maturity profile.

Almost all unsecured debt (creates maximum financial flexibility in case KMI needs to borrow against assets in the future).

The smart money on Wall Street is so confident in KMI's ability to transition to a renewable energy future that its willing to lend to KMI for 76 years at 4.9%.

Kinder Credit Default SWAP Spreads

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

KMI's CDS spreads are consistent with BBB-rated companies.

In fact, despite a modest increase in fundamental risk in the last few months, the bond market is rating KMI slightly higher than credit rating agencies.

analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the thesis remains intact and KMI is not a yield/value trap

Profitability: Wall Street Favorite Quality Proxy

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

Kinder's profitability has historically been above average in the energy sector.

KMI Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Oil & Gas Companies More Profitable Than KMI (Out Of 1,105) Operating Margin 82.61 192 Net Margin 74.58 281 Return On Equity 58.65 457 Return On Assets 60.51 436 Average 69.09 342

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

In the last year, profitability has improved and almost reached the top 30% of peers.

Kinder Morgan has assembled a set of energy infrastructure assets that we believe would be very difficult to replicate. Its pipelines and storage facilities are moaty assets, as the challenges of constructing a competing pipeline confer near-monopoly status on pipeline operators." - Morningstar

Kinder Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 25.3% 59.5% 36.5% 17.2% 2021 29.9% 49.9% 32.7% 18.8% 2022 29.6% 52.7% 31.5% 17.1% 2023 31.8% 52.8% 31.9% 17.6% Annualized Growth 7.90% -3.89% -4.35% 0.75%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

KMI's profitability improved in 2020 due to cost cuts. Its profitability from 2021 through 2023 is expected to improve.

KMI's free cash flow margins are expected to hit the top 10% of all companies on earth, as well as one of the top in its industry.

Kinder Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus DCF/share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $1.08 $2.39 45.2% $2,970 7.58% 9.1% 2022 $1.12 $2.09 53.6% $2,199 5.61% 6.8% 2023 $1.17 $2.17 53.9% $2,267 5.79% 7.1% 2024 $1.18 $2.31 51.1% $2,562 6.54% 8.2% 2025 $1.22 $2.43 50.2% $2,743 7.00% 9.2% 2026 $1.25 $2.55 49.0% $2,947 7.52% 10.0% Total 2021 Through 2026 $7.02 $13.94 50.4% $15,687.64 40.06% 48.22% Annualized Rate 2.97% 1.30% 1.64% -0.15% -0.15% 1.79%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

83% payout ratio is the safety guideline for this industry = 1.2X coverage ratio.

KMI's payout ratio is the 2nd lowest behind TC Energy's (TRP) 53%.

$16 billion in retained cash flow is enough to pay off 50% of debt or buy back up to 40% of shares at current valuations. A buyback potential of 7.5% per year is why analyst growth consensus isn't irrational

And that brings me to the third reason for potentially considering Kinder today, which is a highly sustainable business model that could drive dependable dividend growth for decades to come.

Reason Three: A Business Model With Decades Of Growth Ahead Of it

Kinder is a stable business with modest growth prospects. But the potential to generate 7.5% annual growth through buybacks.

$2 billion buyback authorization is one of the largest in the industry

I would add that the events of this fall throughout Europe, Asia, and North America demonstrate that the transition to renewables is going to be a lot longer and more difficult than many of its proponents originally thought. In short, while the world makes the transition, the lights need to stay on, homes need to be heated, and our industrial production needs to be sustained. Finally, we always have the option of returning dollars to our shareholders through selective stock repurchases in addition to the healthy return we're providing through our dividend. This is why I say that an investment in KMI provides you with a nice locked-in return with this dividend and then provides really good optionality for the future." - Richard Kinder, Q3 (emphasis added), conference call

KMI is making the energy transition in a disciplined manner.

We've continued to advance the ball on the ongoing evolution and energy markets and in our ESG performance. As things stand today, 69% of our backlog is in support of low-carbon infrastructure. That includes natural gas, of course. But it also includes $250 million of organic projects supporting renewable diesel in our products and terminals business units and our renewable natural gas projects. Repurposing and building assets at our current terminal locations to support the energy sources of the future. Importantly, too, that 69% is projected to come in at a weighted average 3.6 times EBITDA multiple of the expansion capital spend." - CEO, Q3 conference call, emphasis added

KMI's low carbon projects have an average EBITDA yield of 28% compared to 12% for standard midstream projects.

(Source: Investor presentation)

KMI has 83,000 miles of pipelines that transport 40% of America's natural gas.

(Source: Investor presentation)

68% of cash flow is guaranteed under contract regardless of how much volume is shipped

3% of cash flow is directly exposed to commodity prices

(Source: Investor presentation)

Over 90% of cash flow is contracted or fee-based.

(Source: Investor presentation)

(Source: Investor presentation)

According to the International Energy Agency by 2040 oil demand will be up 7%.

Gas demand up 29%.

Oil & Gas will still provide 53% of global energy.

The current global energy crisis (including gas prices up as much as 10X in Europe) shows that the age of fossil fuels is far from over.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Kinder is one of the leading midstreams in helping America maximize its LNG export potential.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company has an energy transition group whose only job is to help it make reasonable and prudent investments to ensure its dividend stays safe and growing for decades to come.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Cummins estimates that hydrogen will be a $3.2 trillion global market by 2030 and KMI plans to eventually use its massive pipeline system to transport much of that.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Thanks to replacing coal with gas America's emissions are down 14% since 2007 (when fracking began in earnest).

results, not rhetoric are what counts in the world of climate change

(Source: Investor presentation)

Renewable natural gas, such as from landfills, can supply 90% of US gas demand.

And produces 43% less CO2 than regular natural gas.

(Source: Investor presentation)

From 2025 through 2040 demand for RNG is expected to grow more than 3X. KMI bought Kinetrex, a leader in RNG in Q3 to profit from this fast-growing market opportunity.

(Source: Investor presentation)

From 2020 through 2050 RNG is expected to grow 10X and hydrogen 8X. In other words, Kinder has decades of attractive growth ahead of it.

How attractive?

Kinder Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

7.0% to 7.3% CAGR growth consensus range

Smoothing for outliers (including the pandemic and pre-oil crash era) 5% margins of error to the upside and downside.

6% to 8% margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

KMI's negative growth in recent years is primarily due to asset sales required to de-leverage.

Now that leverage is at safe levels, asset sales have stopped and modest cash flow growth is expected in the coming years.

Buybacks could eventually make KMI the 2nd fastest growing large midstream in America.

Kinder Valuation: A Reasonable Buy In A Sea Of Speculative Madness

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Throughout the worst bear market in industry history, millions of investors have determined that 7 to 8X cash flow is fair value for KMI.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (8-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median P/S 2.92 $15.18 NA NA $17.52 NA 5-Year Average Yield 4.83% $20.70 NA NA $24.22 $24.43 Operating Cash Flow 7.58 $15.76 $17.63 $17.63 $17.84 NA EBITDA 6.44 $15.40 $20.11 $20.11 $20.47 $20.74 EBIT (operating income) 10.40 $14.92 $20.08 $20.08 $20.52 NA Average $16.15 $19.20 $19.20 $19.84 $22.43 $19.20 Current Price $16.27 Discount To Fair Value -0.73% 15.26% 15.26% 18.00% 27.47% 15.26% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) -0.73% 18.01% 18.01% 21.95% 37.88% 18.01% (24.6% including dividend) 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward OCF Current Forward P/OCF $2.32 $2.32 $0.13 $2.19 $2.32 8.3 7.0

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

KMI is trading at 7X cash flow, which according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula prices it for -3% CAGR growth.

And of course, we know that 6% to 8% is what's expected and 7.5% of that could come from buybacks alone.

Kinder is a potentially reasonable buy at its 15% discount and 5% away from becoming a potential good buy.

But that doesn't mean it's not expected to earn strong returns in the short term.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $19.02 $17.5 (7.5X cash flow) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 14.62% 7.20% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 17.12% 7.76% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $20.10 $18.95 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 19.20% 14.30% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 23.77% 16.69%

KMI is expected to significantly outperform the S&P 500 in the coming year. And it's not just the next 12 months that KMI offers relatively attractive return potential.

Kinder Total Return Potential: Double-Digit Returns To Help You Retire Rich And Stay Rich In Retirement

For context, here's the return potential of the S&P 500 which JPMorgan estimates is 30% overvalued.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -13% total returns over the next three years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2021 -23.60% -95.81% -71.86% -74.56% 2022 -15.71% -16.28% -12.21% -14.91% 2023 -6.15% -3.00% -2.25% -4.95%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 2.4% yield + 8.9% growth -6.7% valuation drag = 4.6% CAGR returns over the next two years = 0.5% CAGR inflation and risk-adjusted expected return.

And here's what investors buying KMI today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 9% to 14% CAGR

KMI 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

KMI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In a decade when the S&P 500 might suffer a lost decade, Kinder has the potential to deliver 11% short and medium-term returns. And not just a few years either.

KMI Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

the bond market is pricing in 2.35% inflation for the next 30 years

2.9% for the next 5 years

Time Frame (Years) 7.55% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.85% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 11.45% CAGR KMI consensus Difference Between KMI And S&P 5 $1,438.97 $1,528.07 $1,719.49 $280.52 10 $2,070.64 $2,334.99 $2,956.66 $886.02 15 $2,979.59 $3,568.01 $5,083.95 $2,104.36 20 $4,287.54 $5,452.16 $8,741.81 $4,454.27 25 $6,169.65 $8,331.26 $15,031.48 $8,861.83 30 $8,877.94 $12,730.72 $25,846.53 $16,968.58 35 $12,775.11 $19,453.38 $44,442.92 $31,667.81 40 $18,383.01 $29,726.06 $76,419.27 $58,036.27 45 $26,452.62 $45,423.39 $131,402.39 $104,949.78 50 $38,064.55 $69,409.94 $225,945.47 $187,880.92

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio KMI Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.19 10 1.13 1.43 15 1.20 1.71 20 1.27 2.04 25 1.35 2.44 30 1.43 2.91 35 1.52 3.48 40 1.62 4.16 45 1.72 4.97 50 (Bond market time horizon is 60 years) 1.82 5.94

Kinder has the potential to triple the market over the next 30 years and outperform it 6X if it grows as expected.

Combining KMI with hyper-growth Super SWANs like Amazon (AMZN) can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.

KMI +AMZN offers a safe 3.4% yield, 15.1% overall growth, 18.5% consensus return potential, and 11.0% risk-adjusted expected returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns KMI + AMZN 3.3% 15.0% 18.0% 12.9% 10.5% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.7% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Safe Midstream 5.8% 6.2% 12.0% 8.4% 6.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% 10-Year US Treasury 1.61% 0.0% 1.6% 1.6% -0.7%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research)

Higher safe yield than high-yield ETFs? Yes.

Faster growth than the Nasdaq? That's what analysts think.

Better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street? You bet.

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

But wait it gets better. Combining Kinder with a growth king like Amazon could turbocharger your retirement income.

KMI + Amazon Since 2012 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Yes, KMI's returns have sucked over the years, thanks to its early mismanagement and the worst bear market in industry history.

But don't forget one of the cardinal rules of investing.

Amazon is the apex predator of growth blue-chips

and can be a great hedge against many things going wrong with the rest of your portfolio

Anyone who combined KMI and AMZN nine years ago is still up 6X adjusted for inflation and almost doubled the market's returns during one of the hottest bull markets in US history.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio 2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost Kinder Morgan $42 $51 2.2% 4.2% 5.1% Amazon $0 $0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% KMI + AMZN $21 $246 31.5% 2.1% 24.6%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Thanks to its dividend cut, KMI's income grew just barely faster than inflation over the past decade.

But that's the worst bear market in industry history, anyone who bought KMI and AMZN and rebalanced annually, saw their income grow 31.5% and generate five X the income of KMI alone.

$419 in total income/$1000 investment for KMI alone

$1,202 in total income/$1,000 investment for KMI + AMZN

Those who combined KMI and AMZN (a hedge against most bad things) have not just multiplied their money 6X adjusted for inflation.

They've also recouped their entire investment + 20%.

Anyone who bought KMI + AMZN in 2012 is playing with house money and literally can't lose over the long term.

KMI's yield with AMZN's growth has turned what was one of the worst stocks of the last decade into a can't lose long-term investment.

But before you get too excited, remember that for new investors considering KMI today, remember two important things.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 26.73% 18.71% 16.31% 13.87%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

In the future KMI combined with AMZN is likely to deliver closer to 14% actual income growth, when adjusting for slower growth of Amazon, the risk of both companies both growing as expected, inflation, and taxes.

Finally, don't forget that just because Kinder is much safer today than it was in 2015, doesn't mean it doesn't have its fair share of risks.

Risk Profile: Why Kinder Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Kinder Morgan Risk Profile Summary

Kinder Morgan faces all the standard risks confronting midstream infrastructure owners. This includes the possibility of regulatory changes; interest-rate risk; changes in regulated pipeline tariffs; capital investment risks; and pipeline spills, explosions, or ruptures. Kinder has limited direct exposure to North American energy prices, but it has indirect exposure as changing oil and gas prices impact volumes through its network. Kinder's growth investment potential primarily depends on increasing gas demand for power generation, liquefied natural gas exports, and Mexican exports. The LNG export growth in particular will be highly sensitive to the spread between U.S. gas prices and gas prices in Europe and Asia. We expect Kinder to search for growth opportunities in its core gas business and clean energy, supporting its recent deal to acquire Kinetrex. Management cut investment in the CO2 business as oil prices sank, and we don't expect that investment to come back even if the rebound in oil prices holds. Kinder's decision to publicly offer 30% of its Canadian business in May 2017 came full circle just two and a half years later when it sold the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline to net $1.9 billion of aftertax cash. Kinder ultimately sold its entire Canadian stake to Pembina in late 2019, eliminating all Canadian investment risk. Kinder Morgan faces environmental, social, and governance exposure primarily related to its handling of fossil fuels throughout the value chain. This creates potential greenhouse gas emissions, effluents, pipeline spills, and opposition and protests that in the long run could push consumers away from fossil fuels in greater numbers, resulting in long-term demand erosion. Climate concerns could also trigger regulatory interventions, such as production limits, removal of existing infrastructure, and perhaps even direct taxes on carbon emissions." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

KMI's Risk Profile Includes

modest economic cyclicality risk (severe oil crashes can impact cash flow)

regulatory/political risk

project execution risk (never-ending legal battles with environmentalists have killed several major pipeline projects)

industrial accident risk (up to $1 billion to clean up a spill)

disruption risk (renewable energy transition risk)

M&A execution risk (now mostly focused on tuck-in acquisitions)

talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AM Best (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

(Source: Morningstar)

Kinder Morgan Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 51.0% BBB, average (Positive Trend) Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 99.5% 16.9/100 Low-Risk Reuters/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 96.7% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 45.0% Average (Positive Trend) Just Capital 19 Metric Model 9.09% Very Poor Consensus 60.3% Above-Average FactSet Qualitative Assessment Below-Average Positive Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters, S&P, Just Capital, FactSet Research)

(Source: Investor presentation)

KMI is increasingly being purchased by ESG funds because of its above-average risk management.

(Source: MSCI)

According to MSCI's 185 industry experts, nine major risk factors are important to consider for this industry.

environmental is 37.5% of MSCI's weighting

data security is more important to Visa's risk profile than environmental concerns

governance is #2 at 37%

(Source: MSCI)

Implied Temperature Rise compares the current and projected greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 10,000 publicly listed companies2 across all emissions scopes (based on the company’s track record and stated reduction targets) with their share of the remaining global carbon budget for keeping warming this century well below 2 degrees Celsius (2°C).3 A company projected to emit carbon below budget can be said to “undershoot” the budget a company projected to exceed the budget “overshoots” it.

scope 1 = a company's own emissions

scope 2 = supply chain

score 3 = end users

(Source: MSCI)

scary headlines about regulations or lawsuits? ESG risk scores already measure it

(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model

#1 in the industry for risk management

87th percentile among almost 15,000 globally rated companies

(Source: Reuters/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

Reuters considers KMI's risk management to be in the 97th industry percentile with an 85/100 general risk management (CSR strategy) which is excellent.

(Source: S&P)

S&P's risk management model, which is included in all its credit ratings, uses publically available data for over 1,000 fundamental metrics, ranging from talent retention/employee skill investments to supply chain management to occupational health and safety.

Just Capital's rating is based on a survey of 110,000 Americans about which of 19 risk factors they consider most important for companies

then using publically available data, they rank 928 of America's largest companies

75 total sub metrics are used to calculate these scores

(Source: JUST Capital)

9th industry percentile

bottom 10% of all large US companies

Kinder Morgan's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 272nd Best In The Master List (42nd Percentile)

(Source: DK Master List) - 7 non-rated companies mean KMI is in 272nd place

KMI's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 42% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Estee Lauder (EL)

Edison International (EIX)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Raytheon (RTX)

Disney (DIS)

Costco (COST)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks and KMI is above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor KMI's Risk Profile

27 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

9 total risk rating agencies

36 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Kinder Morgan Is A 6.6% Yield Retirees Can Trust

I know that a lot of income investors will never forgive Kinder for running his company so unsustainably and the 75% dividend cut in 2015.

And if you just can't bring yourself to trust the new management team, then by all means don't own Kinder.

No company is right for everyone, and there are plenty of quality high-yield alternatives.

However, I can tell you that a thorough examination of Kinder's fundamentals indicates that the probability of "getting Kindered" again with this company is less than 1% in the next few years.

In fact, Kinder on its own is likely to be a market and aristocrat, and potentially even a Nasdaq beating high yield investment thanks to 6.6% yield and 7% long-term growth potential.

And if you combine Kinder with an amazing attractively valued hyper-growth blue-chip like Amazon?

Well in that case analysts expect that combo to potentially double the market's returns in the future. And most importantly for retirees, potentially deliver about 14% long-term income growth, when adjusting for risk, inflation, and taxes.

A safe 3.3% yield today and 14% income growth for years and potentially decades to come?

That's why I bought Kinder (along with Amazon) for my retirement portfolio and you might want to consider doing the same.

Because today's Kinder isn't just not a value or yield trap, whether on its own or in combination with Amazon, Kinder Morgan is a 6.6% yield retirees can trust and a potential rich retirement dream stock.