And, finally, Evergrande has defaulted:

Fitch Ratings cut the developer to restricted default over its failure to meet two coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday, according to a statement. The credit assessor said the developer didn’t respond to request for confirmation on the payment, and is assuming it wasn’t made. The downgrade may trigger cross defaults on Evergrande’s $19.2 billion of dollar debt.

The developer made several payments at the last minute in recent months. However, this latest payment was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Here's the real problem (emphasis added):

It also poses a challenge to the Chinese government’s efforts to prevent a debt crisis in the property sector from sparking broader contagion. Authorities have scored some successes, with markets taking the most recent developer debt stumbles in their stride after a reserve-ratio cut announced by the central bank on Monday.

The big fear is that this could lead to a debt-deflation recession, which is what happened in the Great Depression and, to a lesser extent, the Great Recession. For more on that, please see this article from the early 1930s titled, The Debt-Deflation Theory of Great Depressions.

Wage increases are coming (emphasis added):

Americans are in line for their biggest wage increase in more than a decade, according to a report released Wednesday, as companies struggle against a tight labor market and high inflation. Businesses are expected to bump up pay an average of 3.9 percent in 2022, according to the Conference Board report. That’s the fastest wage growth since 2008. Higher pay for new hires was the most commonly cited reason for the uptick, according to the nonprofit business group, suggesting labor shortages and high turnover across industries could be giving employees more leverage. Inflation, which is higher than it has been in about 30 years, was the second most commonly cited factor. The raises appear broad-based: “The big jump was for executives, for regular employees, and for hourly employees,” said Gad Levanon, vice president for labor markets at the Conference Board.

A bump in consumer spending helped to start the latest inflationary cycle. That will likely continue thanks to this news.

Which leads to this hot topic of discussion:

The U.S. is poised to enter Year Three of the pandemic with both a booming economy and a still-mutating virus. But for Washington and Wall Street, one Covid aftershock is starting to eclipse almost everything else. Already-hot inflation is forecast to climb even further when November data comes out on Friday, to 6.8%. That would be the highest rate since Ronald Reagan was president in the early 1980s -- and in the lifetimes of most Americans.

This is definitely the hot topic this holiday season.

Today, I want to try out a new chart format to see how it works. All of these are from StockCharts.com:

All charts are of the SPY. The big chart on the left is the 3-month. The chart in the upper right is the 30-day while the lower left chart is the day.

The idea behind this structure is to allow us to see multiple trends at the same time. The left chart is sending contradictory signals. Prices have moved higher during the last three trading sessions but on declining volume. Yet momentum is about to give a buy signal. The chart in the upper right shows that the latest advance has moved to just below recent highs while the chart in the lower right shows that prices have had a difficult time getting above the 470 level.

All charts are of the QQQ. The big chart on the left is the 3-month. The chart in the upper right is the 30-day while the lower left chart is the day.

On the QQQ, the two right charts show that the ETF has printed either a double top with a very narrow drop between the tops (upper right) or it's more of a parabola round time (lower right).

All charts are of the IWM. The big chart on the left is the 3-month. The chart in the upper right is the 30-day while the lower left chart is the day.

This is where the problems are - the IWM. The left chart shows that prices have dropped sharply. The two charts show that the recent rebound is fading, meaning that a further drop is likely.

Add it all up, and it looks like the smaller caps are lining up to pull the larger caps lower.

I'll be back over the weekend.