HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) aims to disrupt online infrastructure management with a suite of integrated products. The company has seen disruptive growth in recent years as growth has slowed down a bit this year, amidst challenging comparables.

All of this looks reasonably good, yet despite some pullback in technology names and valuations in recent weeks and months, I feel as if the current valuation is too high in relation to the current pace of growth. Hence, I do not see the appeal, especially vs. some publicly traded names, as the products itself look quite strong and compelling.

Infrastructure Management

HashiCorp's founders started the company with a blank slate towards infrastructure management, starting at the same time as Amazon Web Services had been launched. The company has developed a portfolio of products which are based on consistent workflows to provide, secure, connect and run infrastructure across public and private cloud environments.

The goal of all these products is to engage developers and IT operators to automate cloud infrastructure, and the company focuses on practitioners, not executives. After all, it is the practitioners who make the decision in this field. Users have downloaded the open-source tool over a hundred million times already on a trailing basis.

The company currently has four primary commercial products out there. Terraform is the infrastructure product which allows for an easy to be set up and managed infrastructure. The solution is cloud-neutral, making it an opportunity or solution for all settings, that is how organizations have set up their IT infrastructure.

The Vault is the secrets management and data protection product. Consul is the application-centric networking product developed by the company, managing application traffic and underlying network infrastructure. Finally, Nomad is the scheduling and workload orchestrator. All these products can work individually, yet they clearly are designed to work together and reinforce each other when incorporated.

The business has been thriving on the back of several secular trends which all come together in this day and age. This includes the digital transformation, adoption of cloud, and emergence of multi-cloud. Amidst this transformation, which is often found challenging by many enterprises, the company benefits by providing infrastructure automation, zero trust security, application-centric networking and developer-centric application delivery.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 15.3 million shares in a preliminary price range between $68 and $72 per share, with solid demand making that the final price was set at $80 per share. This results in gross proceeds of $1.22 billion, benefiting the company.

With nearly 179 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company has been awarded a $14.3 billion equity valuation at the offer price. Included in this valuation is a roughly $1.3 billion pro forma net cash position, implying that operating assets are valued at around $13.0 billion.

There is a reason why investors attach such a valuation to the business and that is driven by phenomenal growth. The company posted nearly $54 million in revenues in 2018, accompanied by an operating loss of $48 million. Revenues were up more than 124% in 2019 to more than $121 million as operating losses increased modestly to $56 million, marking great leverage on an operating and relative basis. Revenues for the year 2020, ending in January 2021, were up more than 75% to nearly $212 million albeit that operating losses rose further to $84 million, as relative operating leverage was very modest that year.

So far in 2021, the company has seen solid operating momentum, albeit that the hyper-growth has come to an end. Revenues for the first three quarters of the year were up nearly 50% to $225 million as operating losses narrowed to $62 million, a $15 million improvement from the year before.

Third quarter sales were in line with the growth reported so far this year. Third quarter sales were up 49% to $82.2 million, for a roughly $330 million run rate, as the results on the bottom line have been a bit volatile. That run rate suggests that the business is valued at 40 times annualized revenues at the offer price.

With shares currently trading at $83, some three dollars above the offer price, the valuation has risen by roughly half a billion, as the company is here valued at around 41-42 times annualized revenues. On the other hand, the remaining performance obligations stood at $349 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2021, up from $206 million a year before. This $143 million increase could be seen on top of the reported revenues, which suggests that the run rate comes in closer to half a billion. With a $13.5 billion operating asset valuation at the current price, this works down to "just" 27 times sales.

What Now?

The main risk in this valuation is certainly the valuation here at 27 times trailing sales (if we include the increase in remaining performance obligations), or at around 40 times reported revenues. This risk should be seen in relation to the still modest losses posted here, slower pace of growth at 50% here, and mostly sentiment as lots of other technology names have seen a huge pullback in their share price as of recent.

Other risks relate to pricing of the products after users download them initially for free, that of stiff competition, rapid changes in the operating and competitive field, as well as managing this pace of growth going forward of course.

Truth be said is that I think that valuations look a bit full here. Given the pace of revenue growth and the losses still reported, I feel that the valuation is full, especially as I recognize that quite a few names have dropped considerably as of recent, making the valuations vs. some other technology names look a bit rich, too rich for me to get involved at this valuation here.