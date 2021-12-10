Italy At Another Turning Point: Will Draghi Become President

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images News

Mario Draghi is the type of leader I like to follow. Mr. Draghi does not make a lot of noise. All Mr. Draghi does is perform.

He has a successful academic background with a Ph.D. in economics from MIT and good teaching positions up to 1994. During this time, he was a consultant at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. and counselor to an Italian Minister of Treasury.

In 1991, Mr. Draghi was appointed as Director General of the Italian Treasury. In 2001, he became a fellow of the Institute of Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He was appointed a Vice Chair and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs International in 2002. He moved to the management committee through 2005.

In December 2005, he became Governor of the Bank of Italy. He became President of the European Central Bank in November 2011. He left the ECB on October 31, 2019. In February 2021, he became Prime Minister of Italy.

Since that time, Mr. Draghi has drawn together a very contentious Italian parliament, he has launched a lot of structural overhauls supported by his bipartisan backers, and he has presided over a robust economic rebound.

Mr. Draghi appears to build coalitions, create workable policies, and produces positive results. He is not a noisy promoter of political positions. He just seems to perform, and in doing so, he builds general approval and support as he goes along. I like this type of leader.

The Apparent Question

Note, that for Italy, to say that the prime minister is "presiding over a robust economic rebound," seems like a statement out of a rosy dream. Italy just doesn't have "robust economic rebounds."

But, taking a second look at the situation, it appears that the reality of the situation is that Italy is experiencing a robust economic rebound. So, Italy has a leader that is performing. This, too, seems like a fantasy. Yet, Italy has a leader that is performing. But, wait!

The current president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, is retiring in January 2022 as his term expires. And, who is the person many in Italy are looking to as a replacement? Mario Draghi, of course!

One problem. The position of the president of Italy possesses little or no power. The president of Italy is largely a ceremonial position. Mr. Draghi could remain as prime minister for another year or so and retire in early 2023. Or, he could become the president of Italy for a seven-year term.

The question? Should Mario Draghi become the president of Italy?

The Qualities Of Mr. Draghi

Mr. Draghi appears to have the qualities of a winner, and he has shown this all his life. But, he doesn't seem to exploit that himself. Others see this in him and so they turn to him. In this way, the stage is set for the coalitions he seems to be able to build. And, then he produces. But, he does this in a conservative and disciplined manner. He supports fiscal soundness.

One of the most well-known stories of Mr. Draghi occurred during the eurozone's debt crisis in 2012. European bond markets were is massive disarray and money was fleeing the continent. Mr. Draghi stepped up and defused the crisis by promising that, as ECB president, he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

His seemingly unbounded promise, along with the trust that people have in him, contributed to stopping the capital flight that was taking place at the time and helped to cement the confidence of the market, ending the outflow of money.

The euro was saved and the European Central Bank took on new stature in the financial markets and in the world. Although the promise seems very aggressive, to me it was the words and the behavior of the man that got the ECB past the crisis.

To me, this is the kind of leadership we want in positions of authority. Mr. Draghi has what it takes to show that kind of leadership and have people follow him.

This Type Of Leadership Is Needed In Italy And In Europe

Italy needs to keep this kind of leadership.

"In the two decades before the pandemic, Italy's economy barely grew. Its gross domestic product shrank 9 percent in 2020, the deepest contraction in the eurozone after Spain. Its national debt, already among the highest in the world, short up to 156 percent of GDP, from 134 percent the previous year."

It seems as if the economy is reviving, not only because of the economic policies that Mr. Draghi has put into place, but also because of the extreme trust that most of Italy has in Mr. Draghi.

For Mr. Draghi to leave the position of prime minister at this time would be exactly the wrong thing to do.

And, this is true for Europe, as well as Italy.

Mr. Draghi apparently has a strong relationship with the French leader Emmanuel Macron. This is very important for the progress of the European Union. Becoming president would not continue this process.

Mr. Draghi and Mr. Macron appear to work well together. I believe that Mr. Macron can comfortably associate himself with the way Mr. Draghi thinks and acts. I believe that the two of them can work together, and with others in the EU to build a financially sound and economically strong Europe.

But, Mr. Draghi needs to continue on as the prime minister of Italy for this to happen.

Mr. Macron, in a more limited sense, had built up a reputation as a leader that succeeds. Although this has been set back a little since he has been the French president, he still has some of this luster associated with him.

If Mr. Draghi and Mr. Macron can build a coalition and really work together, I believe that they can build a stronger, healthier, and more fiscally sound, European community.

This Is Important For The World

This, I believe, would be the best thing that could happen for the world, economically and financially. Investors want a strong, healthy Italy. And, the world needs a strong, healthy Europe to go with a strong United States and to go with a strong China.

I believe that a strong Europe would contribute to stronger, positive relationships with China. And, everyone would benefit from this. I believe that investors, in particular, would benefit from this.

Mr. Draghi has always produced positive economic results in the past. I believe that he can do this in the future, but as Italy's prime minister, not its president. Investors should be glad to see him stay on as the prime minister.