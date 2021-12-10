Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is an ETF that is focused on providing premium income to investors via a monthly dividend while trying to expose investors to less risk than its benchmark, the S&P 500 index.

As of the writing of this article, JEPI was yielding 6.87%, paid monthly, and has a year-to-date performance of 10.92%. In comparison, the S&P 500 is yielding 1.26% and has gained 25.16% year-to-date. JEPI achieves the higher yield by selling covered calls against its underlying positions which limits upside potential, but also decreases potential volatility in a downturn.

As you can see from the chart, investing in the broader S&P 500 via (SPY) would have produced a better overall return in the last year and JEPI only reduced the largest drawdown by 50 basis points. That's nice, but probably not material enough for most investors given SPY outperformed by 8%.

So what if we were to create our own covered call portfolio based on some of the largest holdings in JEPI? Could we outperform SPY enough to make it worth the risk from having less diversification and time to manage the covered call options?

Building Our Covered Call Portfolio

As of December 8th the top 10 stocks held by JEPI were as follows. I did remove GOOGL and substituted with the #11 holding LLY for the purpose of this exercise since GOOGL's price is nearly $3K and we would need $300,000 of capital to hold the 100 shares required to sell the covered calls.

I will also note that these are all relatively equally weighted in JEPI with percentages from 1.4-1.68%.

Here is the performance of our 10 holdings in the last year vs. SPY if we keep everything equally weighted and don't factor in returns from selling covered calls against our underlying positions. The hypothetical portfolio outperformed SPY with a total return of 46%. However, the largest drawdown was significantly more at 5.35%.

Now if we were to buy 100 shares of each stock at today's price, here is what our portfolio would look like. The total capital we would need to build this portfolio is $343K which is not a small chunk of change for the average investor.

The portfolio is no longer equal weighted because it is now based on the cost of holding 100 shares of each stock.

To estimate the weekly options premium we could capture by selling covered calls, I used current option pricing with an expiration a week from the writing of this article and a delta of +10% from the current trade price of the stock. For example, with TT trading at ~$200/share, I used the strike price of $220 to estimate option premium.

If we were able to capture the same premium each week by never having our options expire in the money and having to roll forward, I calculated the annual return on our option premiums to be 7.85%. This is slightly better than the yield that JEPI is offering today of 6.87%.

Lastly, I took the weights of the stocks based on this chart and compared the performance from the last year against SPY. Not only did it outperform again on return, but it beat the equal weighted chart by a further 5% and its largest drawdown was less than SPY at only -4.13%.

Note, the 50.94% return does not include the 7.85% yield from option premiums we would capture as well.

Don't Try This At Home

Even if you could take the top 10 holdings from a fund like JEPI and execute a flawless options trade each week for a year, there are several reasons why I would not recommend this for most investors:

There are several assumptions in my model that would have to hold true for this to work perfectly. Most notably, the assumption that we never get caught in the money with one of our covered calls. There is significant capital required to build this hypothetical portfolio and only offers the diversification of 10 total stocks. A large fund like JEPI has 100+ holdings and the ability to change the weighting as needed. I do not believe the drawdown defense is substantial enough to justify the additional risks, time, and capital it would take to manage this type of portfolio.

Conclusions

A fund like JEPI is probably best suited for an investor that needs high yield immediately without waiting for dividend growth overtime if investing in a fund like SPY.

It does seem to offer a little bit of drawdown defense, so it could be considered as an option to hold new funds short-term if you feel a market pullback is on the horizon. However, the long-term returns of the total market clearly outperform JEPI so any investor with a time horizon beyond 3-6 months is better off just holding SPY through any drawdown.

Covered calls are a good tool to increase income in any portfolio for investors with a higher risk profile and a good understanding of options trading, but I believe investors should focus on positions they have high conviction in and want to hold for the long term.

JEPI has its benefits, but the use case is ultimately narrow and is probably not the best holding for most investors.