OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is a regulated gas and electric company serving customers in both Oklahoma in Arkansas, which should not be particularly surprising given the name of its primary subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company. Utility companies have long been very popular investments among retirees and other conservative investors due to their stable cash flows and comparatively high dividends yields. OGE Energy is no exception to this as the company yields 4.55% as of the time of writing. Electric utilities in particular have been in the spotlight lately as the latest infrastructure bill includes spending to subsidize electric vehicles and similar things that can be expected to increase the demand for electricity and by extension, the cash flows of these companies. As we will see later in this article, these expectations may be somewhat overstated. There are still some reasons to like OGE Energy however, most especially its continuing track record or both cash flow and dividend growth.

About OGE Energy Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, OGE Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and serves customers in both Oklahoma and Arkansas. This is certainly not one of the most populated areas of the country but it still includes about 863,000 customers in its footprint. In addition to this, the company formerly owned a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, which was acquired by Energy Transfer (ET) last week. This transaction resulted in OGE Energy receiving a $5 million cash payment as well as a significant stake in Energy Transfer, which will likely have an impact on the company’s fourth quarter results as well as its results going forward. As Energy Transfer has been one of the worst performing midstream companies this year, this is something that some investors may not look at particularly favorably. However, as I pointed out in a recent article, there may be some reasons to like Energy Transfer so this could prove beneficial for the company going forward.

OGE Energy delivered reasonably solid results in the third quarter, showing much better earnings than what the company had in the third quarter of 2020:

There are some reasons to expect this growth to continue. One of the reasons for this is demographics. It may be somewhat surprising to learn that Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has the lowest unemployment rate of any large metropolitan area in the United States at 1.9%. In fact, the majority of the areas in which the company serves have unemployment rates that are below the national average:

Region Unemployment Rate National 4.2% Oklahoma City 1.9% Oklahoma 2.7% Ft. Smith, AR 2.2%

(data sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics)

This, when combined with the relatively low tax rates in the region, has been attracting both businesses and families to the area. This has naturally been increasing the number of customers that the company serves. In fact, the company’s customer based increased by 1.3% between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021. This was nice because expanding its customer base is one of the only ways that a utility can grow. Unfortunately for them, they are generally confined to a single geographic area, which differs from companies in many other industries. Thus, they are highly dependent on the population growth in their specific region. It is therefore appealing that the population and demographic trends of the company’s region are attractive. It seems likely that they will continue to going forward as the migration of businesses to the region helps to keep the unemployment rate low, which will attract families and residential customers.

Another way that a utility can generate growth is by increasing its rate base. A company’s rate base is the value of the company’s assets upon which it is allowed by regulators to earn a specified rate of return. Thus, when a company increases its rate base, it can increase the prices that it can charge its customers. This is typically accomplished by investing in its infrastructure base. OGE Energy certainly intends to do that as the company plans to spend $4.2 billion in grid expansion and upgrades over the 2021-2026 period:

This growth is largely meant to support the growth in the company’s customer base as well as improving the overall reliability of the grid. There may also be some generation and other upgrades here to support an increased demand for electricity as things such as electric cars become more popular, although that is somewhat less likely to happen in this company’s region than it is in other parts of the country. With that said though, the company does expect the demand for electricity to grow somewhat more rapidly than its customer base so it has prepared this investment program with that in mind. Overall, the growth in the rate base that accompanies this investment plan should allow the company to grow its earnings per share at a 5% compound annual growth rate over the 2021 to 2025 period.

One thing that we notice above is that OGE Energy is planning to invest approximately $95 million into solar energy generation over the period. This is something that might be surprising as this is not exactly considered to be the most progressive area of the country but it does make a certain amount of sense. After all, consumers all over the country are increasingly demanding that the energy that powers their homes and businesses come from renewable sources. Thus, most electric utilities have made a certain degree of investment into renewable energy to meet this demand. The recent infrastructure package passed by the Federal government also includes a number of incentives for the development of renewable generation facilities so it is fairly logical that companies would begin developing these facilities in order to take advantage of these incentives. OGE Energy currently has four solar facilities in Oklahoma and one in Arkansas. As we can see above though, it clearly plans to expand its generation capacity over the coming years. Solar is not the only source from which the company generates renewable power either. It also owns seven wind farms throughout Oklahoma. It does not specifically mention the development the development of any others in its current growth plan though, but that does not mean that it will not build more.

As my regular readers likely know, one of my biggest criticisms of renewable generation is that it can be someone unreliable given today’s technology. After all, solar panels cannot generate energy when the sun is not shining and wind does not work when the air is still. Fortunately, the climate of Oklahoma helps to mitigate this somewhat. A sizable proportion of Oklahoma sits in the Great Plains, which is of course relatively flat. This does quite well to provide for relatively sustained winds as there are no hills that would break up the wind. This thus helps to improve the overall reliability of the system. The western parts of Oklahoma tend to get relatively little rain, which helps to improve the performance of solar systems. It should thus be fairly obviously why renewables would be more reliable in these areas than in an area with a less favorable climate.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

As mentioned earlier, there has been a great deal of promotion in the media lately about electrification. This refers to the conversion of things that were historically powered by fossil fuels to use electricity instead. The most commonly cited things here are vehicles (electric cars) and space heating but there are many other things that could also be converted. This can obviously be expected to increase the demand for electricity, which can also be expected to boost the cash flows of electric utilities. This thesis is somewhat reinforced by the recent infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress, which includes subsidies for this process.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration does not believe that this scenario is as likely to play out nearly as strongly as its proponents do. According to the agency, the nation’s demand for electricity will only increase at a 1-2% compound annual growth rate over the next thirty years:

This is nowhere near the growth rate that we would expect if anything close to large parts of the economy were to switch from the consumption of fossil fuels to electricity. We can still see that most electric utilities should be able to deliver slow and steady growth over the period, just as they always have. There are, of course, other utilities like OGE that have very favorable demographics that can likely deliver a higher growth rate. We have already seen this.

Dividend Analysis

As noted in the introduction, one reason that more conservative investors and retirees like to invest in utilities is that they tend to have a higher yield than many other things in the market. OGE is no exception to this as the company currently pays out a regular dividend of $0.41 per share quarterly ($1.64 per share annually), which gives it a 4.55% yield at the current price. This dividend is the result of several years of dividend growth:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Most utilities tend to boost their dividends every year so obviously this one is no exception. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford this dividend as we do not want it to be forced to cut the dividend and thus reduce our incomes and probably cause the stock price to decline. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company’s free cash flow. A company’s free cash flow is the amount of money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital investments. This is therefore the amount of money available to do things such as pay a dividend, buy back stock, or reduce its debt. In the third quarter of 2021, OGE Energy reported a levered cash flow of $18.5 million. This was obviously not enough to pay out the $80.6 million dividend that it actually did pay.

With that sad, it is fairly common for utilities to pay their dividends using operating cash flow and finance their capital expenditures with debt. In the most recent quarter, the company had an operating cash flow of $273.7 million, which was clearly enough to cover the $80.6 million that it paid out with money left over. Thus, it does overall appear that this dividend is sustainable at the current level.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a utility like OGE Energy, one method that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is a modified version of the more well known price-to-earnings ratio that takes forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 could be a sign that the stock is undervalued at the current level and vice versa. With that said though, virtually no stocks in the market today have such a low ratio.

According to Zacks Investment Research, OGE Energy will grow its earnings at a 4.55% compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years. This is admittedly somewhat less than the 5.00% predicted by its rate base growth but it is reasonably in the same ballpark. This growth rate gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.68 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio OGE Energy 3.68 DTE Energy (DTE) 3.25 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.62 FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) 2.08 Entergy (ETR) N/A Exelon Corporation (EXC) 5.00 NextEra Energy (NEE) 3.99

(data sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As we can clearly see here, with the exception of FirstEnergy Corporation, OGE Energy’s current ratio appears to compare reasonably well to its peers. Thus, the company does appear to be fairly valued relative to its peers. Thus, it does not appear that an investor would be overpaying if the stock were purchased at today’s price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OGE Energy appears to offer a reasonable amount to like at the current price. The company operates in an area that is likely to see population growth, which should result in growing demand for the electricity that it provides. In order to support this, the firm has embarked on various infrastructure projects to accommodate both the higher population and demand as well as the possibility for growing consumption of electricity on a per capita basis. The reasonably high dividend yield and fair valuation are also something that should prove appealing for conservative investors. Overall, this company may be worth considering.