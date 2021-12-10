Koki Nagahama/Getty Images News

In this article, I explore the possible interconnections of events to connect the dots, explain why the delisting is highly unlikely to materialize, and finally provide some evidence from China regulators to illustrate why the western world misunderstands China.

The recent overreaction in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) shares indicates an informational gap and a misunderstanding between the western world and China. In addition, BABA has become over-politicized with many moving parts and interconnections with SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) corporate actions. So finally, I conclude with a strong buy rating for BABA and 9988 in Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX).

Connecting The Dots

It all started with China's regulatory crackdown back in November 2020, when the most anticipated public listing of ANT Group, destined to be the world's largest IPO, had been suspended after China's regulator intervention. That was the first punch in the face for Alibaba shareholders, seeing their holding dropping more than 50% since then to today's price levels.

China pulled the plug for ANT's mega IPO on the 3rd of November 2020, shortly after Mr. Ma's impassioned speech in Shanghai on the 24th of October criticizing China's regulatory environment in front of government officials. Not only that, Mr. Ma had falsely disclosed a 10% ownership in ANT, and when the Chinese regulators eventually found out that he was effectively exercising control with more than 50% ownership through a complex arrangement of related entities, this has made China furious seeking revenge for the misconduct.

Five months after the ANT's IPO cancellation, BABA received a record fine of $2.8 billion for monopolistic conduct. The tech crackdown was just the beginning, and China would never allow such behavior to undermine its reputation globally.

NVIDIA-ARM Deal

Around ANT's IPO time, Mr. Son agreed with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to sell ARM Holdings Plc. (ARMHF), for $40 billion, a transaction that still receives a lot of scrutiny from US and EU antitrust regulators lately, and the strong opposition indicates that the deal is highly unlikely to go through. A year later, FTC is suing to block the NVIDIA-ARM deal making a statement that:

Because Arm’s technology is a critical input that enables competition between Nvidia and its competitors in several markets, the complaint alleges that the proposed merger would give Nvidia the ability and incentive to use its control of this technology to undermine its competitors, reducing competition and ultimately resulting in reduced product quality, reduced innovation, higher prices, and less choice, harming the millions of Americans who benefit from Arm-based products, the complaint alleges.

If the ARM deal goes through, NVIDIA would gain an unfair competitive advantage and lead to US Hegemony and dominance over the semiconductor sphere, as this article explains in-depth. Thus, the timing of the deal in September 2020, along with the timing of the ANT IPO suspension two months later, should not be overlooked.

In case the NVIDIA-ARM deal goes through, China may put further pressure on both Mr. Ma and Mr. Son by freezing their assets or even forcing them to liquidate their positions in BABA. That would create unprecedented downward pressure on the stock, however, such a scenario is remote considering the recent developments of the deal and strong opposition by regulators. Finally, China has already sent a warlike message to both Mr. Ma and Mr. Son for their actions.

Long story short, the actions by Mr. Son and Mr. Ma have undermined China's reputation and have threatened its power and dominance. Therefore, unless Mr. Son walks away from the NVIDIA-ARM deal, China will keep pushing more rules and regulations, directly targeting Mr. Ma and Mr. Son, and thus BABA.

Is delisting happening?

Suppose a company voluntarily delists its listed stock from NYSE, then the management needs the supermajority of shareholders to agree to a delisting. Therefore this requires the approval of at least 66% of shareholder votes. Assuming that SoftBank and Joseph Tsai will vote with Alibaba, the company needs the remaining 38% to reach the 66% threshold and pass through the delisting resolution, which would cost the company a phenomenal amount of at least $140 billion. Not surprisingly, the company does not have such an astronomical amount available, and even if they did, China's capital and currency controls wouldn't allow such massive capital outflows from the country.

Alibaba can fund the buyback through another listing in HKEX, issuing additional shares, and through any form of debt financing such as a bond. However, accessing the Hong Kong bond markets is not feasible at this point when negative sentiment prevails, which arises due to the bond default concerns for property developers, which have recently spread fear in the bond market.

In addition, institutions hold around 37% of the company's shares. Even with a buyback tender offer by BABA with just a 10% premium from current share price levels, it is highly unlikely to incentivize them to sell their shares at a loss. Despite the drop in the number of funds holding BABA, a vast portion of them currently have BABA in their books in the $190-$210 average price range. For example, according to WhaleWisdom, Goldman Sachs (GS), in its recent 13F filings, has paid an estimated average price of $188. So unless those funds are willing to write-off the losses, they won't accept any tender offer price below the $190-$200 range to exit their investment. To that effect, if a bare minimum of $180 is used as the target price for funds to exit, then BABA needs $183 billion, which is not feasible under the current market circumstances.

Even if a delisting does happen

Even if the Biden administration forces for Chinese delistings due to national security and the case goes to court, it would have very low chances of success. Under this scenario, with forceful delisting of BABA from NYSE, the stock will still trade over the counter (OTC), but this would dramatically reduce liquidity, making the stock much more expensive to trade.

US-China Law Conflict

Chinese regulators have historically denied requests from SEC for audits by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. As a result, this has led to the enforcement of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which mandates Chinese companies to share their audited accounts within three years from when SEC identifies the Chinese companies. Unfortunately, from Beijing's perspective, sharing financial data of Chinese companies falls under state's secrecy law, and it is illegal for Chinese companies to share their audited accounts with the US, leading to conflicting laws.

Regulatory forces on both sides of the Pacific and the informational gap between investors for what is happening in China and how the western media interpret this are the primary drivers of fear in BABA shares. For example, in a recent publication by the China regulator, the SFC spokesman has clarified things up relating to the VIE structure:

Recently, some media reported that Chinese regulators will ban agreement control (VIE) architecture enterprises from listing abroad and promote the delisting of Chinese enterprises listed in the United States, which is completely a misunderstanding.

Source: China Securities Regulatory Commission

In addition, the spokesman has remarked that China is open for discussions and has good intentions to resolve any regulatory audit issues with the US so that confidence in the capital markets is maintained:

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will also continue to maintain frank communication with its U.S. regulatory counterparts to try to solve the remaining problems in audit regulatory cooperation as soon as possible.

Thus, Western media tend to exaggerate fear and negative sentiment, which is the primary driver of the volatility and overreaction in Chinese equities. Therefore, it would be advisable for any investor in BABA/9988 to verify news and recent developments directly from Chinese sources.

BABA to 9988

Holders of ADR shares can reach out to their broker for converting their shares in HKG:9988, which is the ticker of Alibaba in the HKEX. This process doesn't take long, with just a few business days needed to be completed, but comes at a cost, depending on your broker. For instance, one of the brokers I use, InteractiveBrokers, charges $0.05 per share, which is relatively similar to other brokers and has a flat fee of $500 independent of how many shares of BABA you hold. So those considering exchanging their shares should carefully do a little bit of number crunching to figure out whether it's worth it.

Indeed, HKEX is not large enough as NYSE, and if the delisting risk materializes, then HKEX will not absorb 100% of the capital flow from NYSE, leading to a substantial price reduction and lower valuations for 9988.

Concluding thoughts

Over the past year, China has proven that it has zero tolerance towards misconduct and improper behavior by its tech conglomerates, and the country is willing to regulate and intervene in any possible way to restore its status quo.

Undoubtedly, the China government doesn't want to limit business activity nor suppress private enterprises and entrepreneurs. But, on the contrary, the nation adopts a long-term mindset, which is sometimes misunderstood by the western world, much different compared to what western media interpret and present.

Over the years, China's intentions and strategy have been to develop a sustainable ecosystem where businesses prosper, monopolies are regulated, data and consumer rights are protected. China doesn't want to ruin BABA but develop a market where smaller players can enter, innovate, and maintain fair and healthy competition without monopolistic practices.

My investment thesis remains intact with a strong buy rating for BABA and 9988. Alibaba is unquestionably an excellent business trading at a bargain price, with a delisting risk being remote.