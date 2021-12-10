13 Exceptional December Dividend Dog Deals

Firn/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on eight Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the Best-Buy, U.S. Infrastructure, Value, Growth, Small-Cap High-Q Dividend, Housing, and Cash-Flow stocks.

The 21 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2021

“Call it a comeback. Many of the best stocks to buy for the rest of this year remain heavily tied to economic recovery.” prospects.

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 6, 2021

13 Best Infrastructure Stocks for America's Big Building Spend

“These 13 infrastructure stocks represent several themes that could enjoy a boost should the roughly $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act become law.”

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 10, 2021

The 16 Best Value Stocks for the Rest of 2021

“Value stocks have been en vogue this year. These names could see upside as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

by: Lisa Springer

June 15, 2021

10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Count On

“What should investors prioritize in dividend growth stocks? A history of aggressive payout expansion, and the ability to generate enough cash to keep the hikes coming.”

by: Andrew Packer

May 3, 2021

6 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

“Small-cap stocks aren't generally seen as income-building investments, but the names on this list offer hefty payouts for shareholders.”

by: Louis Navellier

August 13, 2021

10 High-Quality Stocks With Dividend Yields of 4% or More

“There's no shortage of stocks with dividends these days, but not all of them are worth chasing. Here's a list of top-rated, high-yielding names to consider.”

by: Dan Burrows

July 12, 2021

12 Housing Stocks to Ride the Red-Hot Market

“The U.S. has a housing shortage and a love affair with home improvement, both of which could create tailwinds for this group of housing stocks.”

by: Will Ashworth

June 8, 2021

10 Free Cash Flow Gushers for Dividends, Buybacks and More

“Excess free cash flow can often be used to generate long-term value for companies. Here are 10 FCF stocks that could be poised for growth.”

by: Will Ashworth

May 24, 2021

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. This collection of Kiplinger Exceptional Dogs is perfect for the dogcatcher process. The article below presents the December 7 data for 76 dividend stocks plus 10 "No-Pays" parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 13 of these 76 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 13 Dogcatcher ideal stocks for December are: Vale SA (VALE); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Altria Group Inc (MO); Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI); The Williams Companies Inc (WMB); Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI); Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW); Unum Group (UNM); National Retail Properties Inc (NNN); Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); Flowers Foods Inc (FLO); Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC).

Those thirteen all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Those thirteen all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Which of the 13 are 'safer' dividend dogs? To find the answer find my 'Safer' December Dividend Dogcatcher follow-up market piece on these Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks for 2021 in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace appearing on or about December 16.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 22.73% To 54.29% Net Gains For Ten Exceptional Dividend Stocks To December 2022

Five of the ten top exceptional dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding exceptional stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts) generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 2022 were:

Vale SA was projected to net $542.85, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Product Partners LP was projected to net $425.95 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) was projected to net $336.40, based on the median of estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) was projected to net $327.29 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seventeen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 109% greater than the market as a whole.

Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) was projected to net $318.40, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) was projected to net $308.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% greater than the market as a whole.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) was projected to net $298.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% under the market as a whole.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) was projected to net $280.62, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% over the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc was projected to net $279.81, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) was projected to net $227.34, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.46% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks Per December 7 Analyst Target Data

Source: YCharts.com

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Stocks Per December 7 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Exceptional Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place was held by one of two basic materials representatives, Vale SA [1]. The other materials stock placed tenth, LyondellBasell Industries NV [10].

Second place and four more went to energy sector representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [2], followed by Kinder Morgan Inc [4], Williams Companies [5], Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [7], and Valero Energy Corp[8].

Next, one consumer defensive representative placed third, Atria Group Inc [3]. Finally, in sixth and ninth places were two real estate equities, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [6], and Medical Properties Trust Inc [9], to complete the top ten exceptional dividend pack for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks Showed 20.88%-35.10% Upsides While (31) No Downsiders Sank Into December 2022

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.32% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 Exceptional Dividend Stocks To December 7, 2022

Ten top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger exceptional stocks screened 12/7/21, showing the highest dividend yields, representing four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Exceptional Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 30% Vs. (33) 28.22% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.32% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Vale SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.29%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Dogs as of December 7 were: Vale SA, Kinder Morgan Inc; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Medical Properties Trust Inc; Williams Companies Inc, with prices ranging from $13.62 to $27.76.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger exceptional dividend dogs as of December 7 were: Altria Group Inc; Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Exxon Mobil Corp; Valero Energy Corp; LyondellBasell Industries NV, whose prices ranged from $44.49 to $90.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks and with all but ten paying dividends. The article focuses on the top 30, so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 86 stocks grouped by authors.

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 13 of these 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks for 2021 (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 13 Dogcatcher ideal stocks for December are: Vale SA; Enterprise Products Partners LP ; Altria Group Inc; Kinder Morgan Inc; The Williams Companies Inc; Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Medical Properties Trust Inc; Unum Group; National Retail Properties Inc; Huntington Bancshares Inc; Franklin Resources Inc; Flowers Foods Inc; Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Those thirteen all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Which of the 13 are 'safer' dividend dogs? To find the answer read my 'Safer' Dividend Dogcatcher follow-up market piece in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, on or about December 16.

How All Ten Top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Source: YCharts.com

Since seven of the top ten Exceptional Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those seven plus three at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 25%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a head-start with seven of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

