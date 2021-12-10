Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Buy investment rating for Huaneng Power International (NYSE:NYSE:HNP); I previously wrote about HNP in an article published on September 23, 2021. In my prior update for Huaneng Power, I highlighted that positives associated with the company's "gradual pivot toward renewables and policy tailwinds" outweighed the negatives relating to "high coal prices, the slow pace of subsidy collection, and its weak balance sheet."

In this current article, I note the potential reversal of the current trend of rising coal prices in China, and discuss about favorable government policies for the Chinese power industry that were recently introduced. I expect a positive re-rating of HNP's valuations in time to come, considering these tailwinds. As such, I keep my Buy rating for HNP's shares.

Rising Coal Prices Were A Drag On Third-Quarter Results But The Trend Should Reverse

Huaneng Power saw a fairly decent +17% YoY increase in revenue from RMB42.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB49.9 billion in Q3 2021. But HNP turned from a positive net income attributable to shareholders of +RMB3.4 billion in Q3 2020 to a net loss of -RM3.5 billion in the most recent quarter. In the company's Q3 2021 financial report, Huaneng Power specifically mentioned that "the increase in coal prices had a relatively major impact on the company’s operations."

HNP's top line expansion failed to translate into an improvement in profitability for the company, and this was not a surprise for me. I cautioned in my late-September 2021 article that "high coal prices could continue to be a drag on the company's earnings in 2H 2021", and this has indeed been the case as validated by Huaneng Power's Q3 2021 financial performance and the coal price chart presented below.

Historical Trading Prices For Qinhuangdao Coal

Source: National Bureau Of Statistics Of China's October 2021 Energy Production Data Media Release

But the trend of rising coal prices in China should likely reverse next year. Fitch forecasts that the price of Chinese thermal coal (Qinhuangdao 5,500 kcal/kg, FOB) will decrease by -30% from $158 per metric ton in 2021 to $111 per metric ton (second-last line item in the chart) in 2022 as per the chart below.

Fitch Ratings' Metals & Mining Price Assumptions

Source: Fitch Ratings' November 23, 2021 Article

I also take the view that coal prices in China will be much lower in 2022 for three key reasons.

Firstly, the restrictions on the import of coal from Australia into China since October 2020 is one of the factors that led to a lack of coal supply which drove up prices. But China has been increasing coal imports from other markets like Russia and Indonesia in recent months to compensate for the ban on Australian coal imports.

Furthermore, there are indicators that it is possible that China might import coal from Australia in a significant manner again. The Australian Financial Review reported on November 29, 2021 that China imported "small volumes of Australian coal" in October 2021, that is viewed as a "confirmation that Beijing is open to relaxing its year-long ban on one of Australia’s most valuable exports."

Secondly, domestic coal supply in China is increasing. A November 15, 2021 Reuters article highlighted that "China's October (2021) coal output rose to the highest since at least March 2015." Specifically, Reuters noted that "China has approved expansions at more than 153 coal mines" since July 2021 in a bid to boost domestic coal supply, and this seems to be delivering results in the form of higher domestic coal production.

Thirdly, the Chinese authorities have started to intervene directly in the domestic coal market via price controls since late-October 2021. Bloomberg reported in an article published on October 27, 2021 that "the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning body" has "plans to limit the price miners sell thermal coal." The Foreign Affairs magazine subsequently mentioned in a November 18, 2021 commentary that China's "central planners established a desired 'green zone' for coal prices of 500–570 yuan per ton."

Going forward, increased coal supply (from both domestic production and foreign imports) and price controls put in place by regulators should result in lower coal prices in China for 2022. This will be positive for Huaneng Power, as reduced coal prices next year will help the company to return to profitability.

New Government Policies Are Positive For The Chinese Power Sector

New government policies that are supportive of the power sector in China are another catalyst for Huaneng Power, apart from expectations of declining coal prices which I discussed in the preceding section.

Chinese state media China Daily noted in a November 29, 2021 article that President Xi Jinping has "called for developing a unified national market system for electrical power" at "a meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Overall Reform." In this recent news article, it was specifically highlighted that there is a need to "improve the system for the pricing of coal-fired electricity to allow the price of electrical power to fluctuate in line with coal prices."

In the past, Chinese Integrated Power Producers or IPPs like Huaneng Power found it challenging to pass on the increase in coal prices to their customers, because electricity prices were pegged to certain benchmarks set by regulators. But there has been a positive change in policy direction in recent months. South China Morning Post reported on October 21, 2021 that "Zhejiang province is the latest regional government (after Guangdong province) to raise electricity prices" after "Beijing’s announcement it would liberalize electricity pricing." Following President Xi's comments highlighted in the recent China Daily article, it is very likely that China will continue on the path of market-oriented electricity pricing, and this will be positive for Huaneng Power and its Chinese IPP peers.

Separately, a November 25, 2021 Bloomberg article mentioned that "China’s biggest grid company will create a forum that’ll allow for widespread power trading across provinces", which "will let clean energy companies freely sell their electricity" so as to "China achieve its carbon (neutrality) targets."

Earlier, I noted in my September 23, 2021 article for HNP that the company's "goal is to increase its total renewable energy installed capacity by 55GW in the next five years." The recent plans to create an integrated clean energy trading market in China as highlighted above, will most likely drive higher prices for renewables as a result of better demand-supply matching. This will be another boost to Huaneng Power's renewable energy capacity expansion plans in the medium term.

In summary, new Chinese government policies are favorable for the Chinese power sector and HNP.

Valuation And Risk Factors

HNP is valued by the market at a trailing P/B of 0.49 times and 9.4 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Huaneng Power's valuations are undemanding on an absolute basis, and catalysts such as a more favorable coal price outlook and new government policies supportive of China's power industry should act as positive re-rating catalysts. This explains why I have a Buy rating for HNP.

The key risks for HNP are lower-than-expected coal imports into China, higher-than-expected coal prices in the Chinese market in 2022 and beyond, and unexpected new policies and regulations which are negative for the Chinese power sector.