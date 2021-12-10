MStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a leading fintech player in Brazil, competing on both the merchant acquiring and digital banking side. While the stock had been trading above $60 just a few months ago, fears around a deteriorating Brazilian economy and potential pricing regulation have caused short-sellers to jump on the name.

Over time, the Brazilian economy has been quite volatile and adding on a global pandemic has not helped. However, longer term, there remains a tremendous growth opportunity as the pandemic has accelerated the use of digital payments away from cash.

In addition, the potential regulation of prepaid interchange to 0.5% is estimated to have a <5% impact to the company's revenue, which seems somewhat immaterial in the grand scheme of things.

Nevertheless, underlying growth trends remain quite healthy for the company and I believe there is a path towards the stock reaching $40+ over the next year.

With the stock pulling back over 50% in recent months, many investors are probably wondering when the floor will hit. Valuation has pulled back to pre-pandemic levels, despite the growth opportunity being arguably better now than ever before.

Even in my bearish-base scenario, I see a path for the stock to reach $32 by the end of next year, which would still provide some upside with the stock now under $30. More realistically, I believe growth will propel strong trends in coming years which can ultimately help the stock's multiple re-rate higher towards more normalized levels.

While there likely remains some volatile movements in coming quarters, I believe the digital payments and digital banking opportunity bodes well for long-term investors. Holders of the stock should have the stomach to bear some significant movements, but I believe the long-term trend line is higher from here.

Recent Financial Discussion

During the company's most recent quarter, they reported revenue of R$2.78 billion, which represented growth of 56% and was nicely above consensus expectations for R$2.57 billion. Impressively, the company's total payment volume grew even faster at 86% to R$125.6 billion. This represents very strong growth for a company at such a large scale.

However, we can imply that pricing (or net take-rate) was a little lower given the fact that volume grew faster than revenue. While I believe this is just one of several factors impacting the stock in recent weeks and months, I continue to believe there is a lot to look forward to.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was R$741.5 million, which increased 40% compared to the year-ago period. This represents margins of ~27%, down from ~30% in the year-ago period and this was largely driven by increased selling expense and higher financial expense.

Within the company's Acquiring business, investors saw a few trends that may have caused some fear-related selling in the stock. First, Brazil started to implement incremental lockdowns during the quarter, thus the company saw lower net merchant additions compared to prior periods.

In addition, the company's net take rate decreased to 2.18% compared to 2.24% in the prior two years. While this appears to be relatively small at face value, that does represent nearly 3% lower pricing during the quarter. Part of this is explainable by the company's merchant customers becoming larger and their HUB strategy focusing on larger merchants. Typically, larger merchants receive better pricing because they bring in more volume, thus, pricing can get squeezed over time if the mix shifts towards larger merchants.

Nevertheless, TPV per merchant increased 18%, which helped drive total acquiring revenue growth of 53%.

When looking at PagBank, we saw the number of active users increase by 1 million, bringing the total users in Q3 to 12.2 million. Even though the number of products per user remained flat at 2.8x, I believe this remains a significant area of growth for the company over the next several years. Clearly, total TPV growth of 158% and monetizable TPV growth of 52% remained very strong, but if the company can continue to expand their number of products and customer penetration, this can act as a dual-growth strategy.

Outlook

Before we begin to analyze guidance and future outlook, it's important to note the current state of Brazil is much different than many other developed countries. Yes, there continues to be some progress in terms of reopening and vaccinations, but the country remains challenged in terms of a macroeconomic environment, which can put a lot of pressure on the company's stock.

On the company's recent earnings call, management noted the following on the current state of Brazil:

Quick update about COVD-19 in Brazil: while pandemic is not fully behind us, we have started to see signs of the economy reopening in the back of the vaccination. In Brazil, we have been seeing a higher acceptance of vaccines in comparison to other countries. There is also a campaign to give extra shots to reinforce the immunity of the elderlies and people with high-risk diseases or medical conditions. However, as a consequence of these almost two years of COVID-19, the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario changed very rapidly. Inflation rate went up above 10%, the unemployment rate continues to be above double digit and the interest rates are increasing faster than the market expects. Regardless of these macro-economic challenges our track record gives us the confidence we can navigate very well during the crisis and grow our businesses.

That being said, the company still provided a strong outlook for the remainder of 2021. I believe it's a little too early to speculate how 2022 could start off given the numerous variables impacting the level of clarity with guidance, though I will discuss my valuation scenarios below.

The most important aspect of the company's guidance is the improving acquiring TPV outlook. At the beginning of the year, they expected growth >40%, but guidance is now 50-53%. Through the first 3 quarters of the year, acquiring TPV has been 63%, which seems to mean there could be some level of conservatism baked into guidance.

Valuation

Since the end of August, the stock has been down over 50% and I believe there are a few main drivers of the weakness. First and most importantly, the stock has been impacted by the macroeconomic conditions in Brazil. With the pandemic continuing to spread throughout the country and vaccination rates still having some work to do, there have been intermittent lockdowns that have caused a constant negative sentiment overhang on the stock.

Additionally, there has been some pressure as Brazil's central bank has been rumored to potentially cap fees on prepaid card transactions at 0.5%. This would immediately place some pressure on the company's pricing, but some analysts' estimates note that a potential prepaid interchange cap could impact <5% of the company's total revenue, thus not overly material.

These negative sentiment overhangs can cause a wave of short-sellers to build positions in the name, and over the past few months this strategy has earned short-sellers a nice profit. However, I believe there remains long-term value in the company despite the current headwinds.

Before the global pandemic really took flight in March 2020, the stock historically traded around 40x forward P/E. Given the massive growth opportunity the pandemic presented (i.e. accelerated digitization of cash payments), the stock experienced a nice run. Admittedly, the stock popped over 2.5x from their post-pandemic low to over $60 a share. Hindsight is 20/20 and valuation was a little bit excessive.

The combination of a weakening Brazilian economy and regulatory risk headlines have weighed down on the stock, which is now trading at valuations lower than the pre-pandemic levels. Given the significant growth opportunity that remains within Brazil, I believe the stock remains a long-term buy.

Currently, Yahoo Finance estimates 2022 EPS of $1.11, which represents a 2022 P/E of ~26x. With the stock currently trading under $30, I believe this represents a great entry point.

Even if we assume 2023 EPS is only $1.25, which would be very weak growth, and a multiple of 25x, this implies a stock worth at least $32. And these are using pretty bearish-case estimates.

A more realistic scenario is 2023 EPS closer to $1.40 and a multiple closer to 30x, which would imply a stock price of $42, or an upside of ~45% from current levels.

While the risks of a deteriorating Brazilian economy and potential pricing regulation will likely weigh on the stock, there remains a long-term growth story for an underpriced stock.