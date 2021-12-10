BlackBerry Limited (BB) at TechTalk Summit 2022 (Transcript)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) TechTalk Summit 2022 December 9, 2021 3:00 PM ET

Jim Johnson

There are 3,000 cybersecurity vendors in the world today, selling products to stop cybercrime. Last year, we spent $120 billion dollars on those 3000 vendors to stop cybercrime. However, there were still 3950 reported breaches. So even though we're spending all this money on all these tools, breaches are still happening. Cybersecurity does not have a product issue. Cybersecurity has a product effectiveness issue.

Today, we're going to talk about some of the struggles that companies just like yours are going through in order to mitigate risk. We'll talk about some of the tactics and strategies that you can deploy in order to protect your company's assets and data. So let's dig into the before scenario. What's going on right now on the struggles companies are doing. First one on the list there's not enough hours in the day.

We're being inundated with alerts and events from all of these tools. And frankly, we're getting alert fatigue. If we pay attention to all the alerts that are coming through, we're frankly wasting time searching for that needle in the haystack. That is the really bad vulnerability or the really bad threat that is going to prevent us from accessing our data or steal the data. Alternatively, if we're getting so fatigued that we just stopped paying attention to the alerts, frankly, we're going to miss threats.

The other problem that I hear most often is that customers don't feel like they have a good cybersecurity strategy. They have a problem pop up, or they see a threat or vulnerability, they buy a tool and start to implement it, only to find out that six months into the implementation, the product is so complex that they're going to have to hire two FTEs, just to run this one product, let alone all the other solutions that they have in their organization. So frankly, without a good security strategy, we're wasting money on tool sets that don't get fully implemented or operated. And we don't realize the benefits of those tools.

Lastly, the before scenario is that through all this, we're putting our organizations at higher risk of breach. The negative consequences from breaches include fines, which are bad, no question there, a loss of reputation, which frankly, leads to a loss of customers and possibly a loss of revenue. The other thing, the other negative consequence of a breach, let's say you get hit with ransomware, what's your maximum tolerable downtime, that you wouldn't be able to access your data or your assets before it's crippling to your business? These are just three of the struggles that companies are going through today trying to mitigate risk in their organization.

But I'm not here just to talk about the bad stuff. Let's talk about the good stuff. What does the cybersecurity Garden of Eden look like? With all these tools sending all these alerts and all these events wouldn't it be nice if we could prioritize our alerts. If we could prioritize the alerts and know which problems are really, really the bad ones, we can save time and get a few of those hours back in the day. On top of that, if we prioritize alerts, and we know which ones are the really bad ones, then we can focus on those and build a security strategy to make sure that we're protecting our company the best we can.

Next, after scenario would be being able to demonstrate your security posture. What would happen imagine a world where the next time an auditor comes into your organization and says what is your security posture, and you could hand them a report that you have on the Reddit. You're going to save time there, and you're going to get easy audits.

On top of that, there are several revenue streams out there that you might not be able to access right now, because you're working towards being compliant, because you can't access those revenue streams without being compliant with some sort of regulation. If you can demonstrate your security posture easier and faster, your access to those revenue streams are far beyond your competition, and you'll have the leg up.

Last one, tool optimization. In a perfect world, we'd like to have all of our tools operating together, talking to each other and making sure they're effective. And you're seeing the benefits from. If you can optimize your toolset, frankly, you're maximizing your spend, and the next time that you go to access funds for your next project and you have to go to the CEO or the board or whoever, if they know that you're using the money wisely, they're more apt to give you access to that funding for your next project.

Before scenario, it's kind of bad and we're all going through these struggles. After scenario, those are the things that have real positive business outcomes for your organization. Unfortunately, to get from here to there, kind of a big chasm, there's a delta that it takes to get from the before scenario to the after scenario.

What we call that are your required capabilities. What are the things that we have to do in order to get from our before scenario to our after scenario? First, we probably need to see everything. It doesn't matter if you subscribe to NIST or Sam's, or any of the other security frameworks, almost every time the first tenet is being able to see your entire environment and what's running on.

Next, obviously, we need to be able to filter alerts. In order to get away from alert fatigue, we need to make sure that we can focus on the ones that are really important, so we need to be able to filter them. We also need to not just be reactive to issues that happen or vulnerabilities that pop up, we need to be taking a proactive approach to cybersecurity, and make sure we're looking for problems before they get exploited.

And then finally, this kind of goes without saying, but we need to have security experts watching over our environment, people that really understand how to mitigate risk, and how to detect and respond to threats. So those are the required capabilities in order to get from our before scenario to after scenario.

Let me tell you how Arctic Wolf does those required capabilities, how Arctic Wolf can meet them. First, in the CR [ph] category, Arctic Wolf provides broad visibility. We look at your campus, your data center, your cloud environment, your remote workers, in order to ingest as much data as we can. Matter of fact, we have 30 to 40 different ingestion methods, we're looking at flow data, we're collecting logs from all of your cybersecurity tools. We are providing agents that can go on your servers and your endpoints to give us telemetry. We're connecting to your cloud environment via API to gather all of that information.

So we're seeing your entire environment, filtering alerts. At Arctic Wolf, we do event correlation. Imagine this, so we see somebody download some data. Okay, not a big deal, depending on how much data it is. We see two failed login events. Okay, well, they weren't able to log in, so no big deal, no threat there. We see somebody attached to OneDrive, not a big deal, because we use OneDrive. And we see a successful login. That's actually totally okay, because we know that they're good.

However, put those together and let's say you see, three failed logins, same account, you see a successful login, same account attached to OneDrive and then start to download six gigs of data. All of those individually aren't that big a deal, but you put them together, and that's a threat. So by doing event correlation from all the disparate tools, we can tell you when the problems arise. Proactive, at Arctic Wolf, we do threat hunting.

So we're paying attention to the events that happen and the bad things we're correlating those events, but we're also looking throughout your environments to see where you have holes that you need to plug. Is there a misconfiguration on S3 bucket that leaves it wide open to the internet? Or is there a hole in your firewall for some port that you don't know about? We make sure that we're doing threat hunting, so we're both proactive and reactive.

And then security experts, frankly, that's what we do. Go out through our website, our mission is to end cyber risk. That's all we do. So as you can see, Arctic Wolf meets all these required capabilities. But you might be saying, Jim, a lot of security companies say that they can do all that stuff. Why should I be interested in Arctic Wolf?

Frankly, let me tell you, why Arctic Wolf. How we do it better? And by it, I mean, the required capabilities. The first differentiator I'd like to talk about is our CST, our concierge security team. I can't talk enough about these people. Every counter Arctic Wolf gets to named individuals who focus on their account.

When you call Arctic Wolf, you're not talking to Jan or Mary or Joe or Fred. You're getting Bob and Jill, who are focused on your account, you know them, they know you, you know how to get ahold of each other. They're getting involved with your people. They are looking at your environment, so they completely understand it. They're understanding your entire architecture. And the more they understand about your environment, the better they can help you protect it.

Secondly, we are 24x7 by 365. We don't sleep. We don't take sick days. We don't go on holiday. Backing up the concierge security team are hundreds of sock engineers looking at all the alerts and pulling in threat feeds to make sure we're enriching the data. So we can protect your environment and whittle down the alerts and the events down to your CST so they can provide that concierge touch to you to help mitigate the risks.

And then finally, our CST, they're security experts. Frankly, they are security ninjas. They are Sam certified. They are CISSP. They go to sleep and they wake up in the morning thinking security. That's all they do. They're not server admins that have a side job doing security. Security is everything that they do. They live it and they breathe it.

Our next differentiator that I'd like to talk about is no tool upgrade. It doesn't matter to us, if you're running a Juniper firewall, or a Palo Alto firewall, whether you're running CrowdStrike on the endpoint, or McAfee. We will ingest the information from any cyber tool that you have out there.

We don't think it's fair to tell you that you have to run Palo Alto and you have to run CrowdStrike in order for us to protect you. You have acquired tools because you're comfortable with them. And you know them, so we want to be able to work with them. We work with just about any tool we are completely hetero genius.

Last differentiator that I'd like to talk about is that we provide guidance in a consultative manner. A lot of cybersecurity companies out there will take all your data, do a little bit of filtering and throw up an alert that has or excuse me, throw up a report that has thousands of items in it that you need to go look at, not us. We're going to filter that down and give you a couple tickets a week that you need to focus on because those are real threat. If you found something in your environment, and you want to walk it through, call your CST they'll be happy to go through what's happening in your environment. So you both understand it and mitigate risk better. You need a custom report for an auditor that's coming in, call your CST. We will build the reports for you to take it off your hands and save you time. Throughout this presentation, you can now see that Arctic Wolf is the only company to help protect you from cyber risk.

Today, go out and find your local Arctic Wolf representative, tech send me an email, jim.johnson@arcticwolf.com and I'll put you in contact with the right people to help you and cyber risk. Thank you very much for your time. Have a nice day.

Brian Luisi

Hi, I'm Brian, Regional Director of Solution Architecture here at Starburst Data. Thanks for having me. Super excited to be here as part of the TechTalk series and to talk to you about analytics anywhere and our role in integrating data in big demo environments.

So, let me start at the beginning and just take a quick step back. The root of the challenge [Technical Difficulty] so the business as a question. In order to answer that question, which can be things ranging from customer segmentation problems for cross-sell, upsell campaigns, risk of customer attrition, or risk analytics, just to give a couple of examples. It's required to access data.

So analysts need to access data in order to answer those questions. And that part of the puzzle is represented in the middle of the screen. So on the right, the business gets -- it's an answer. And on the left is one of the questions originally posed. But we have to go through the things in the middle of the two vertical lines in order to answer that question.

So let's talk through this. So in the beginning, a single database was really all that was required to store data. Data volumes weren't that great at the outset of business intelligence functions. But over time, as data proliferated and exploded, that gave rise to need to have multiple copies of databases, which then in turn led you ETL and consolidating data in a single location, which was the data warehouse or an enterprise data warehouse.

And then over time, as data could continue to proliferate, you could even have multiple data warehouses. And then finally, in their big data, a data lake, and this gets cheap so organizations went to things like Hadoop, and then eventually, the cloud was born. And then we saw the rise of both cloud data warehouses and cloud data lakes.

And so most organizations have massive amounts of data sitting in all these formats, data lakes, data warehouses, and there's a need to put it all in a common format for access. And that requires moving the data, copying it, and consolidating it, which can either be on-prem or in the cloud. It's extraordinarily time consuming, and it's laborious and adds little to no value to the business, essentially extra steps that are required in order to pull the value out of the data.

And in turn, it can result in governance issues associated with having to govern multiple copies of the same data. In fact, some estimates actually put the amount of time and wrangling data into one place up as high as 70%, or 80% for the analysts who are actually able to access and put it to work and before the businesses are capable of pulling value out of that data.

But ultimately, however, the analysts are responsible for getting answers, don't care where the data is stored. They just need timely access to it. And so that challenge that we just walked through, was the birth of Starburst. That's why the company was created. It's our goal to eliminate these bottlenecks and to provide fastest access to the data wherever it may lie. So instead of the world that we just walked through and that you just saw, what if the different teams that were responsible for putting data to work could have the world simplified. And in general, there's three groups of people, the first of the data engineers, who are responsible for maintaining and provisioning the data to the end users.

So what if the data engineers could reduce complexity and not have to focus so much time on the non-value add activities such as ETL, building pipelines and data preparation. What if the data analysts who are the consumers of the data engineers, the data analysts are the ones who find answers to lines of business questions? What if they had access to the data in a self-service type model? So that the analysts did not have to rely on the data engineers and architects to provide access to the data. How much faster?

Would they be able to provide the valuable business insights they need to make decisions? And then finally, the lines of business owners who are responsible for deriving what the important questions are to the business to derive insights from data, how much more of an impact on profitability, innovation or could a line of business executive have if they had insights in their hands faster, and anytime that they actually needed it, it could make much faster business decisions with less risk.

So in order to achieve that value, there's a few principles that just they simply must be embraced. The first is embracing storage and compute separation, storage and compute separation helps to achieve cost control, and allows us to scale out the compute aspects needed for accessing data separate from the environment that's responsible for storing it. It allows you to scale up and down to compute as necessary, and provides optionality and giving the business the opportunity to leave data in the lowest cost storage option.

Second embrace open storage formats also, whenever possible. Open storage formats avoid vendor lock in and ultimately as environments evolve over time, give you the flexibility to continue to change without having to deal with more costly migrations. And then third, it's important to future proof your architecture by creating an abstracted query layer with an abstracted query layer, a middle layer, it's possible to provide teams continuous access to the data, no matter where the data lives today, or in the future. And it's really Starburst provides value across all three of the boxes, I will show in the next couple of slides.

So our approach to solving the problem with implementing the three pillars that we just talked about is to go through a mental model shift or a paradigm shift, which is to move to a single point of access from bringing the end users to the data directly. So in the old model, and the way the old world was so complicated, data scientists, marketing personnel, finance data analysts, the people that needed to have access to the data were brought directly to the data source.

So I'm going to layer on up a business intelligence analyst in Tableau, for example, directly on top of my data lake, or my EDW. So instead, the mental model shift is to bring them to that query abstraction layer that we talked about in the prior slide, which is Starburst. And Starburst, in turn, provides access to the data wherever it may lie throughout the company.

And technically, in order to achieve those objectives, a couple of important points must be met. First, we execute as an NC SQL compliant MPP query engine, so fast access to the data to the client tools. We need to operate at high concurrency. So as the number of users scale up, as we scale out into the enterprise, the solution must be able to scale with those number of those users, and on top of very large amounts of data and ever increasing amounts of data, upwards of hundreds of petabytes, if not, larger across data lakes and data warehouses.

And then in addition to that, it's important to secure the solution. So it often doesn't matter how fast or federated you are, you can't secure the solution. And then if then you don't have one. And finally, connectivity, so shipped with 40 plus enterprise grade connectors. And each one of those connectors are responsible for establishing connectivity to the underlying sources.

So how do we help modernize data management? And critically, we are location agnostic, doesn't matter if you're on-prem and the cloud hybrid or multi cloud, we can query terabytes exabytes of data, regardless of where the data lives that the data resides. And we're seeing this more and more, so many customers or many companies are in flight, perhaps to from legacy on-prem environments up to the cloud, or even adopting a multi cloud strategy from Starbursts perspective really agnostic and where the data is, we can provide seamless access to it regardless.

So how we do it? We think of ourselves and how our customers describe us as a consumption layer, semantic layer, an abstraction layer, a data mesh, or as a query fabric, all of those terms essentially mean the same thing. We said as a middle layer between the end users accessing the data through tools like Jupyter notebook, Tableau, Power BI or a bare bones SQL client, like SQuirreL or DB were just to name a few. And the data underlying the data sources and we do that across any deployment or any hybrid environment.

We wrap that with fine grained, role based access control, query monitoring, and query auditing. And, again, data lakes, data warehouses, non-relational systems, streaming data operational or RDBMs all provides SQL access, regardless of even no SQL type systems to the end users not all just appears seamless. So in the desired end state, the analysts sitting in the client tools don't necessarily know that we exist, they just see the underlying data sources, we process the request for data and return the result.

So I'll walk you through a typical customer adoption model at this point. So, most customers typically start with a data lake. And the pain point of the objective is to get value out of that data lake that can be either on-prem or on the cloud. And the data lake is normally the center of data gravity. So our role here is that we are simply the fastest query engine for a data lake and greatly reduced the query response times.

The nightmare scenario that we sometimes hear is that my analyst executes a query and then they go off and get a cup of coffee, and then come back when the results are likely there. That just kills efficiency, it kills productivity, and it certainly can kill happiness. So we do that in a much more performant and efficient way and we work at the timescales of the human returning data on the order of seconds, as opposed to sometimes much longer minutes or even longer than that.

So once organizations start seeing value here, they typically wants to start adding other data sources. This scales up with really linearly with unlimited scalability and concurrency. So the great thing about Starburst is that we allow you to add new data sources over time without having to move any of the data around. So we can join the existing data, be a data in a lake with data in any other data source, such as relational database or an ADW just wherever it lives, we do that through the connectors that I mentioned earlier on in the presentation.

So you can just simply scale out Starburst, and you have highly performant access to your data, even if it doesn't all reside in one single source your original source. That strategy reduces the infrastructure costs, as well as the number of copies of the data. And since you don't have to wait for the data to move around, you'll get your insights faster than ever.

Then finally, continuing along this theme, many of our customers look to eliminate or reduce the cost of expensive data warehouses or cloud data warehouses. So as part of that journey, we join data now across the lake, any other new sources such as Mongo, or Kafka, in addition to enterprise data warehouses or cloud data warehouses. Some customers start with accessing them all at the same time.

So some in part of this adoption model, sometimes it's just an entry point into the lake, sometimes really, the initial use cases is required to federate. The point is that wherever you are in your journey, we can meet you in your journey for whatever the current needs of the business are.

This is often part of a higher level cloud strategy, however, where many of our most successful customers use us to accelerate their journey to the cloud, because we can join data between on-prem legacy on-prem systems, and the cloud infrastructure or between multiple cloud infrastructures that allows seamless access while you're in flight to the cloud, without relying upon one big bang migration for turn the switch off the old system and turn it on.

You get seamless access throughout the cloud migration effort. It’s huge for faster cloud migration without business disruption, and then further reduces the cost and overhead of copying data.

Ultimately in the desired end state, we're at a point of true data democratization. We don't care about where the data is, where it lies, the business is able to ask a question of the data, and the analysts can answer that question and get an immediate impact from the outcomes that you see here. Accelerated time to market, reduced decision making in terms of risk, reduce customer retention, customer segmentation, and an increase in revenue and profit, just to give a couple of examples of the types of categories of value that our customers derive.

So, why Starburst? So ultimately, the answer to this question is that we process large data at scale technically, we are faster and more performant than any other choice out there for processing large data at scale. We reduce the need for data movement. So reducing unnecessary, extraneous ETL, just in order to copy the data in one location for access.

We're the fastest query engine with security and reduce data complexity. But ultimately, data doesn't live for its own sake, data exists in order to provide value to the business. So the reason we want to do was on the prior side is to realize the time value of answers faster. So faster time to market a faster time to insights, in order to drive such questions, higher customer retention, reduce decision risk, and increase revenue and profit, for example.

So, thank you for your time. I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk to you. And if you'd like to learn more, please go to starburstdata.com and we would be happy to work with you and answer any questions that you might have. Thank you.

Daniel Klemz

Well, thank you very much. Hope everybody's having a great day. My name is Daniel Klemz, I am a Systems Engineer with Veeam. And my past life before data protection, I've also worked in cybersecurity. I've done network penetration testing, physical penetration testing, which is that spy stuff where you kind of break into a building, which is pretty neat. But yeah, so I've been around the block a few times when it comes to cybersecurity, comes to data protection, and kind of seeing a lot of different perspectives on this and sort of how all these things kind of fit together.

So we're going to talk about today is actually backups as a cybersecurity service. And that's something where a lot of people don't typically see those two as being one in the same. But they absolutely are. Backups aren't just that, I hit the oh, shoot button and restore my data from off the shelf. It's actually part of a full strategy when it comes to cybersecurity. And we'll definitely cover those pieces today and explain that a little bit more in depth.

First things first, a couple of terminology that's one important one that I did want to cover is called APT, or advanced persistent threat, something we're going to talk about today. We're also going to mention about immutable storage, which is storage, which cannot be changed by either inadvertent or intentional means. We're also going to talk about secure restore and data labs, which are two things within the Veeam technology suite that are very important that really fill out this strategy around cybersecurity backups.

So 2020, we've had a few notable events. Wow, okay, we're still going. It's still going. It's still -- wow there's a lot of stuff. And we've had notable incidents twice a month for just the major ones in all of 2020. And 2021, we've also been talking about things like the Colonial Pipeline, we've talked about a couple of other attacks as well. But again, I don't want to read all this stuff off, because if so we'd be here for a majority of the day.

But again, the notable thing is that, in certain instances, people would pay the ransom. In other instances, people would just do recover from their backups. But in all these instances, it just goes to show you the wide width and breadth of the attacks that were happening, and the different targets.

So what's an advanced persistent threat? So advanced persistent threat is basically an attack that is happening where they will get access to your environment. And they'll sit and they'll grab information and they’ll watch, and they'll wait. And they'll try to glean as much information as they possibly can and find out what company you are in fact, who do I have access to, what servers can I talk to.

That's an advanced persistent threat. And so that's the majority of what we're seeing as it relates to the malware that's out there in the environment today. You don't want to immediately attack because if you immediately attack you get found out. But if you sit there and remain undetected, you can find out additional information to make your attack that much more impactful.

So inside of that space, what are some of the common attacks? So number one is living off the land. And most people are familiar with this, because you think about the days of having macro viruses, where somebody would do a macro virus attached to your Excel document or your Word document, right. That's living off the land.

I'm running a script, and I didn't have to install anything, I just had to put the malicious code out there. Password spraying, so this is guessing passwords using common dictionary attacks. And again, if it's not configured properly, and you allow people to guess, again, guess and guess and guess, they'll likely hit on something. And it's also about having a good password policy, and a regular password rotation policy.

Social engineering, so basically manipulating somebody and making them think that you're somebody that you're not. So I'm your boss, your boss says, do this, change this password and send it to me. Okay, were you really my boss, or actually you came from you UO941308@gmail.com. Well, that's not really my boss. But I felt victim to the social engineering attack, because there was a sense of urgency and I had to respond.

Security flaws, so these will be zero day attacks, attacks that are occurring the day up, we have no warning. So immediately, there's an attack or vulnerability in Windows or exchange, or any of the operating systems and again, we have no control over that. So we just have to be able to respond. And then lastly is phishing. So this would be malicious URLs. This would be I'm claiming to be Microsoft and please reset your password, click on this link. And that's what phishing is to find us. These are the common attacks.

So cybersecurity is a framework. So we've got to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover. And this is coming from NIST. And NIST has established this and a lot of us in the space that we're working with, we kind of look and say, where do we fit within the various areas of that framework. And so from Veeam’s perspective, we have quite a few things in the backup and recovery space, that align very nicely with this, and allow us to be able to extend our conversation into the cybersecurity space.

So the data protection zip code, you may have seen this before the 321 rule, we've got the three copies of your data on two different types of media, one of which is off site. And then we've also got one is air gapped or immutable and zero errors. Those are the two extra ones that we've added into there that are very important, and will align nicely to what you're going to see next.

So let's ask a big question. Why the attackers target the backup data? Well, the backups are the last line of defense between effective recovery in data loss. So we are the last line of defense, we are the 300 that are trying to protect the city, right. We're trying to prevent this final attack from losing everything.

So how do we protect that data? So number one is immutability. So immutability, again, is protecting that data, it's marking the data as read only, it's putting an expire by date that says that I cannot delete this data or remove this data until next Friday, or two months from now, or a year from now. And we put protections around it to prevent any sort of external manipulation of that file system.

So this immutability, this protection is something that is endemic or built into the platform. And in our case, again, from Veeam’s perspective, we have the ability to do that on-premise, or also be able to support that out into the cloud. And so a lot of people are doing this with cloud. Amazon has a built in feature called Object Lock. There's other S3 compatible storage, which does the same thing.

Instant Veeam recovery, so what does that mean? So what instant Veeam recovery is, is it's the ability to take a Veeam from a backup, and link that up and mount it straight up to your server. So now, instead of having to do a full recovery, I'm able to immediately mount up the backup copy, bring it online, and access it in minutes. And so I'm bringing this up, because this is sort of a platform piece, it's a foundational piece of what we're going to talk about next in the cybersecurity space.

So we have the ability to access that live copy. So what else can we do with it? Well, let's do this, why don't we do we'll do something called sure backup. And so what we can do is we can take that live copy of the data, and we can mount it up into an isolated environment, and be able to test that backup, right, validate that backup, make sure that everything is working, make sure that it will boot properly.

We're going to perform a series of tests. Does this web server serve web pages? Does this exchange server serve mailboxes? Can I test all these things and make sure that in the case, if I have to rely on these backups, I want to know dang sure that it's going to work. So that's where sure backup comes into play.

Now, this is also another foundational technology because we can use this as part of the cybersecurity framework. So now, let's look at a side conversation here on patch testing. So all of those days zero patches that we talked about earlier, those are emergency patches, they're also referred to as out of band. So Microsoft was not expecting to release those patches. So this is a critical vulnerability that's being actively exploited.

I need to respond to it. So you never get any time, right. I always ask the question, I said, how much time do you get to test these patches before you're told to roll them out? The answer is usually not much. And that makes it a risk means that you don't get the opportunity to fully test your applications and make sure that everything is going to work and that it's not going to break your critical applications. Sometimes the cure can be worse than the disease in this particular case.

This is where sure backup comes into play. So now we can actually do patch testing in this isolated environment, and determine is a Microsoft patch is a security patch is a change in the environment, going to negatively impact my application. So I can do that testing, I can do that validation, I can make sure that everything is good to go, before I roll forward with that.

And so this is testing with your actual production data. This is not a situation where you're doing a production like environment, effect simile. This is the actual real deal. This is yesterday's backup, I'm testing with. And so you can go from that point to then say I'm going to proceed with that in production. I've verified it, I’ve validated it, it's good.

So following on that path, we can talk about secure restore too. So at advanced persistent threat is something that we know is potentially in our environment, right. We got attacked, our machines got encrypted, we have to clean it up, we have to restore, right. What can I do to make sure that I'm not going to bring the virus back into the environment into the cleanroom?

So I can use secure restore with the same functionality with sure backup with the data labs, get all of this established environment. And I can actually mount up my backups. I can run an antivirus check against it. I can validate, do I have any infections, do I have anything that I need to be worried about, if not restore it. Maybe I found the infection, I can proceed to restore it, but then disable the network, so I don't risk it or I can just stop the restore altogether in the process of doing so.

So again, look at all the value that we're getting here out of our backup data. It's pretty impressive what we can do. So these are the big questions. This is the tail end of my presentation here. So what should I do? So number one, ensure your backups are recoverable, test your backups, really critical. Number two, test the critical updates before you apply them into production. Don't just roll the dice, want to make sure we don't want to introduce more risk.

Don't make the problem worse by skipping steps, even with everybody breathing down our necks in get it done, get it done don't skip the antivirus scanning, don't skip steps. And then lastly, have a plan for when an attack occurs. I want to make sure to know who needs to be contacted, who I can get the authority to be able to unplug the cable in the case of a machine being actively infected, or actively attacked. So that being said, that is the end of my presentation. So I greatly appreciate you taking the time with me and we'll turn it back over.

Thomas Fuchs

Hello, my name is Thomas Fuchs, I'm an Account Executive here at Blackberry Cylance and I joined the team a little over six months ago. I would like to start our discussion with a screenshot from the dark side group chat. What is better to underline our prevention first cybersecurity strategy with them saying if you had your Cylance, you would have not been hit. So why did they say that?

When we think about prevention, then we do this and we probably realize. We go to our doctors for annual checks, repairing our cars to the car dealership for checks. And we also do this in our personal life. So why do we still rely so much on this reactive detect and respond paradigm that we've seen for over 20-years, Next Gen AV products and solutions such as EDR, and SDR. We all know that reactive strategies are expensive. It's not necessarily the software costs itself, it's a specially trained staff that is required to properly install, tune and operate, that dominates the budget. And in most cases, this is even in addition to the existing endpoint protection products.

Cybersecurity solutions today operate on the model of inodes non-malware, non-attack techniques and even non-attackers. Vendors collect samples, and indicators of compromise coming from the names in the news and from victims of the attacks. At some point, new signatures in EDR XDR rules are built and these become your problem.

And you must have systems in place to automatically update to test in tune to deploy these new signatures and rules. This entire process starts over with every new sample of malware, and we talk about like 4,000 each day, or a new attacker with new techniques gets discovered. Utilizing this reactive model forces us to deal with the after effects of a cyberattack.

In 2012, a company named Cylance was founded by McAfee employees, we knew that the only way to succeed against attackers is to predict their actions, and actively prevent them before they cause problems. After the 2019 acquisition of Cylance, Blackberry has started continuing this approach. And Blackberry has more patents in using AI to prevent cyberattacks than anyone else.

Let's take a look at this and on my initial statement from the dark side group chat. Without AI, everything is reactive, interpatient zero is required. In the case of the Colonial Pipeline attack, it begins on May 6. Then after five days of shutdown department resumes operation. The damage has already been done. On May 7, we tested the Cylance AI model in our current version of protect, and it prevented a large collection of dark side ransomware.

We did the same with our 2020, 2017, 2016 and all the way back to our model that was released in October 2015. BlackBerry customers were proactively protected from dark side for over 67-months, about five and a half years. We call this our predictive advantage. It is the amount of time our scientists say I can predict an attack before it occurs.

For Real, Conte, Revel [ph] we were able to realize the same impressive advantage. When you have a solution that is truly based in AI you can reallocate resources, you can remove many of the traditional resource distractions. You no longer need to burden your users and computers with constant updates. You don't ever have to impact your user productivity with recurrent scans because the new update has no signatures and must rescan every file on the system.

You also no longer need to make sure that every endpoint has constant and reliable internet connection. Every cybersecurity solution in the world today says they have AI, but if that solution also requires you to carry the baggage of their 20 plus years of bolted on technology like [indiscernible] signatures, sandboxing, heuristic rules and infrastructure then their AI it is not up to the task of keeping you safe.

Despite the results that show AV vendors continuing having 100% detection test after tests, in the real world, we find that traditional AV is about 30% to 40% effective at preventing zero day cyberattacks. This leaves a huge gap of 60% to 70% where industry analysts say the most important capability is instrumentation and visibility into events occur after the breach, also known as EDR.

In this traditional reactive approach, you need a stack of products in the prevention space and in the EDR space. Blackberry protected optics work together in the same console to provide better than 99% prevention and automatically having the forensic events and the data readily available if an attack slips through. And our call is BlackBerry to protect, our AI based pre execution prevention, and this is where the predictive advantage is realized.

Optics is all prevention first EDR product that uses AI based and behavioral rules to detect the response automatically within milliseconds, whether the device has internet connectivity or not. Like full tech optics can operate completely offline, when connected to the internet optics offers the longest forensic cloud storage in the industry up to 365 days.

With our prevention first strategy, the primary goal of optics is to prevent a breach even earlier in the attack kill chain. And the best way to see this is to go through a quick demonstration. You're going to see many different attack vectors with one single goal. The goal is to attack our system and to ransom our files. Can you switch to my second monitor?

What we see here is our victim's system. As you can see, there's no AV installed. But it's still an actual system, he has photos on the desktop and resume which is not likely not my one. So let's go to Google Chrome. And as you remember, I called my presentation, someone always clicks. And this is what we demonstrate here. I would like to log into my bank, I click on this banner. And that's a question to download Microsoft security update.

So I couldn't do that. I keep the file and try to install. And while I'm waiting and waiting, and wait, nothing seems to happen. But then you see that all the file types change and system get locked. In this situation, our system and our files got ransomed unfortunately.

Let's try the same thing with our protected system. You can see here that we have protect, let's try the same thing. By the way, we have the same resume here on the desktop, so let's try and open the same page again. Someone always clicks, someone to get access to their bank. On the banking you click on the banner, try to install the Microsoft update and keep it and open this e-file. And at this point it gets removed. It's not possible to execute this code to open this file as you can see in our console.

So let's go back and try a different protect vector. The privacy policy is available on this page. We downloaded it and tried to open the file. It's a doc file which is required to enable the macro, but even this one gets blocked by protect. It is called script control and prevents even disposal.

So let's try the last one. We have all the 2021 ransomware samples in our network life. I copy those ones to my desktop and try to open them. What happens now is protect stops it. Conte our site and while I'm doing this, the system also starts to run a load slow scan, we will see this in a few seconds. We'll see here inspecting. So every new file that gets copied to the computer to your system get scammed. Now you see inspecting. So this lowers your risk dramatically in getting ransoms and run into any problems.

Let's go back to our presentation. Just close this real quick. So sitting on top of both protect and optics, there's BlackBerry guard, best utilize your scarce resources and just stay focused on growing your business you couldn't BlackBerry completely manage the entire solution with guard. Guard is the ultimate cost saving solution where you and your staff are backed up by our award winning industry leading security experts, who constantly monitor and hand in your environment making sure that you are safe. Guard is also very flexible to meet your needs. You can use guard to augment your existing staff or to fill your gaps in staffing.

When it comes to key differentiators, then, there's actually a lot to talk about. But I would like to highlight only a couple. It is really simple to set up and use. We call it a set and forget management, there is no deployment training required to learn normal behavior. We also offer flexible deployment options that are included adding protector the existing EPP solution of renewal in EDR, even if optics provides EDR that you can continue using what you might have already had in place.

Our solutions are for the best performance in the industry. And lastly, all of it works 100% offline. And especially this feature is key for some industries, where our customers are, for example, oil and gas with limited Internet content connectivity on their offshore rigs and vessels.

BlackBerry provides the best prevention and the lowest TCO. And our customers love our solution because it allows them to dedicate their scarce resources that really matters, growing their own business. So prevention is possible and it can save more than you rent. That being said, I'd like to close my presentation with challenging you of this, take your existing EPP solution a week and month, a year out of date and test it against new malware samples. Do you think you would get the same results as BlackBerry over the five years out of day? Thank you.

Next step in today's TechTalk, Houston event, we are pleased to have Zendesk joining us. And let's check out the poll question from Zendesk, which is how have your weekly support requests changed since the start of the pandemic? You've gotten less, they're about the same, you have more or a lot more. So please take a moment to answer that. While we listen to John Finch, VP of Enterprise Product Marketing on building a better employee experience through digital transformation. Take it away, John.

John Finch

Hello, everybody. My name is John Finch, and welcome to TechTalk. I am the Vice President of enterprise product marketing here at Zendesk. And I'm super excited today to talk to you a little bit about building an employee experience through digital transformation and providing better customer service through the Zendesk platform. As we've only experienced throughout the last year and plus a few months, is a big shift in our work experiences and working remotely, as well as some of us having the opportunities to go back to work and work in a traditional sense inside the office or inside our organizations.

But the one thing that hasn't changed is the expectation of employees and being able to service employees in such a way that they're used to as consumers in the outside world. And this really comes down to different organizations within the organization that are servicing these employees, things like IT, organizations like HR, for example, and being able to provide an intuitive and integrated experience where necessary when employees are looking for the help. It also needs to be fast and extremely reliable as you're looking forward to providing that to employees.

And in terms of the overall experience, as you look at this, there was a survey that was done by Accenture and employees in the workspace are really starting to have that same level of expectation as consumers, as I said earlier. And in reality what this is doing is that it's saying that the companies that are providing a great employee experience from a services perspective, are really outperformed the S&P 500 and business leaders inside organizations 50% of those business leaders have plans to create a better employee experience that's comparable to a consumer experience.

So as you look forward to the other organizations that are looking to sort of provide that most businesses can't keep up with that evolving employee need. And what that means is that there's a proliferation of communication channels and ongoing digital transformation within the business and being able to provide and deliver that seamless personal support and efficiency around that is really a challenge for most organizations today. So looking at solutions and sort of looking at holistically according to a recent study by McKinsey there are three major areas of dissatisfaction employees experience with internal service.

The first one is availability and clarity of information, being able to get that information quickly and be able to do their jobs and move on, is something that really is a challenge. The second one is the overall time needed to complete tasks by support functions.

So when you're looking at the support functions overall, like IT, for example, it takes a lot of time and these individual tasks, when they come in, really can become overwhelming. And so if there's not a solution in place to actually deliver a better kind of systematic way that you can operationalize this, it becomes super challenging for these organizations. And there's a significant effort required to go through the process of evolving support functions.

So employees that are looking for help tend to reach out to other employees or managers, which then delays the issue and brings more people into the problem than necessary. So providing the right set of tools and being able to kind of help organizations put this together is really a very important component.

And so, the results of all of these challenges really are fourfold. Number one, the business loses revenue, right. There's an increased cost and employee turnover. People are dissatisfied with their ability when you look at an internal experience, from a support perspective, to stay employed by a company that's not suiting and fitting their needs on a day to day basis. And then there's frustration that comes along with that, and hence that dissatisfaction.

And then there's this sort of an inability for organizations to make informed decisions without centralization for data. So we're going to talk about these things as we move along through the presentation here today. But McKinsey really kind of nailed the challenges.

And so three key ways to deliver this superior internal support is really number one is to engage employees, and really provide them with the seamless consumer like experience that they would have in the outside world, as a customer. Centralize the workspaces, so drive team efficiency and productivity by integrating with the applications that they're using every day. So Slack, Microsoft Teams, et cetera and being able to interact on those platforms with service requests that they may have internally, in automating everything, right.

So making sure that you're leveraging automations, like self-service, having support tools that have AI driven chatbots and other things that can assist in aid when a live individual may not be readily available for the employee during a specific situation.

So let's take a look at employee engagement a little bit further here. And with employee engagement, the biggest thing in terms of employees, I should say, the biggest thing here is really having a knowledge base that's easily searchable, easily accessible, easily found across all departments. And it really gives employees the visibility into their requests, if you're looking at it from the perspective of IT, or HR, for example, it really provides those organizations with documenting all the information necessary to solve and answer questions that employees may have.

And if they're not able to sort of get and glean the resolution from the knowledge base, there then is a next set of interactions that may be able to be invoked in order for that resolution to occur. But if you kind of look at this, from the perspective is that there was a survey that was done by Gartner and 76 of employees wanted to self-service or answer their own questions and make it quicker for IT to help them. And so if they actually could do this, because we know that especially with IT, for example, if you are locked onto your computer, it's a big challenge, you're sort of heparin and doing your job.

So you want to be able to have sort of these tools that are ready for employees to sort of start utilizing and leveraging to get self-services as easily as possible.

A centralized workspace really is this integration with the business tools and intelligence apps to get everything you need from one easy to use platform, being able to collaborate internally through routing and our escalating tickets to improve the productivity, as well as removing all of this clutter around sort of legacy ways of managing cases or issues that need to be resolved or even isolating it to people's desktops and just email and one to one sort of interactions.

It really kind of encompasses the whole organization to provide a singular solution that aggregates all of this and provides the organization with a better way to help its employees.

And the third one around automating everything I think really is key, especially in today's environment. So you're looking at if you start out with a knowledge base, which is sort of the first step and having all the information there. The next step might be actually putting in a chat bot on the knowledge base to be able to assist those that are in there looking for specific information and have a trigger, enabling them to come in and to invoke in a conversation with a chat bot, that can pull in additional information or serve it up to the employee in a way that makes the resolution more seamless.

In addition to that, that automation then can launch into a real time interaction with an agent or someone in IT or someone inside of the HR organization that might be available and available for a chat conversation. So there are ways to sort of elevate the experience when necessary if the chat bot is not providing that. But if that chat bot is unavailable, or excuse me, if the employee is unavailable, after the chat bot, there are other ways that sort of can then provide that communication mechanism to those employees and they feel like the ticket or the issue that they've submitted is sort of moving along.

And most global companies today need something like this, this is key because it's sort of a follow the sun from a consumer perspective, and leveraging and utilizing AI and chat bots to sort of do that then sort of provides that 24x7 level of service and also triages a lot of things that might come into a specific IT to help desk for example. So Zendesk way of providing exceptional employee experiences really is sort of what we wanted to get into next, and let's talk a little bit about what that means.

So an integrated employee experience really utilizes AI to service the most relevant articles to employees across teams like HR, IT, it could even be marketing or finance, for that matter. Any kind of organization within the company is in need of providing overall services to them. And artificial intelligence really kind of provides that. Providing the support to employees through knowledge bases really is key.

And sort of that then serves up artificial intelligence as well, in terms of being able to kind of help with the self-service component and not involving the employee inside of IT to be able to help the customer. And then the web widgets makes then the schools available to employees across your site. So really, what that means is that you're implementing a chat kind of capability or other capabilities across other channels to message and interact with agents and/or get status of what's going on with your specific issue.

All visuals in one place, this is a great example here is bringing together all your systems of record and engagement to improve the workflow, right. So all of the information that employees might need for specific things can really come together by utilizing sort of the knowledge base to gather that and manage that. And it's a single area that people can go to they can sign on with Okta or other technologies inside the organization, and then be able to sort of search through and get their self-service help that they need in their specific area.

Being able to measure how the business is performing and all these tickets and sort of aggregating all this, as I said, in a certain way, where business leaders can look at how they're performing and make changes and augmentations around that really is key. And I think that's an important component to keep in mind is actually measuring the data or measuring the interactions and the resolution and having KPIs associated with those and making improvements where necessary.

So in terms of keeping agile across these organization, or across the teams that are interacting with employees and customers, I think these are some important things. So let's transition to what looks like in practice and how you can implement these best practices inside your organization. So a company that we work with customer of ours, named Tesco, really has captured the essence of being able to provide great levels of service to its employees internally.

They've chosen Zendesk really looking at a way to improve their IT Helpdesk experience for their employees. And they wanted to use a ticket management system to do that. And they began to search for a solution that really kind of integrated all these things was available to browse across multiple types of devices, so a laptop, of mobile phone, et cetera. And the Zendesk solution really provided them with a holistic approach across the board to be able to support their entire organization from an internal IT Helpdesk perspective.

So right now there's about 3,900 Zendesk agents seats that are a part of this and 3,500 light agent seats as well. So it's a pretty significant size deployment at Tesco. And they are using this system to sort of provide an overall solution that is both self-service as well as managed with agents and there's 30,000 you can see the numbers down here there's 30,000 articles per week that are viewed. 40,000 plus tickets per week, 7,400 agents are interacting and 79% one touch resolution tickets, which is pretty significant.

So their ability to really help their internal employees resolve their IT Helpdesk issues has really allowed them to have a greater level of satisfaction, and probably even more productive employees inside their organization.

So with that, I'm going to end and I really appreciate everyone's time here. And thank you for showing up today and listening to our TechTalk. And if anybody has any questions, please feel free to visit us at zendesk.com. We're looking forward to working with you on any internal employee solutions that you may have. Thanks so much.

Tim Rottach

Hello, everyone. My name is Tim Rottach, Director of Product Marketing here at Couchbase, the modern database for enterprise applications. In this session, I'm going to be talking to you about how leading enterprises are modernizing applications to stay ahead. So let's begin by what we hear from our customers and what they tell us about their modern application requirements. Essentially, these fall into three main categories, three main themes.

The first is providing a great experience to the customer. Modern applications need to be personalized and responsive, work everywhere to meet the modern needs of people like us on the go using their mobile phones all the time. Data needs to be accurate and fast and up to date. And the experience has to be great.

In terms of development, our customers tell us they're looking for flexibility and ways to accelerate their development lifecycle, so ensuring that they can bring new features to market as quickly as possible leverage the languages they know, and leveraging the resources that they have in house and making sure that they're avoiding mistakes like data sprawl.

And thirdly the other critical factor is to be able to deploy everywhere, to be able to deploy in different sort of cloud scenarios and environments out to the edge leveraging 5Gs, making sure that these applications are up all the time and they're easy to manage, while at the same time, keeping costs down. So those requirements for the application have implications on modern databases. And so those requirements have changed as well.

So modern databases need to support a massive amount of data compared to those databases that were designed for legacy needs 30 or 40-years ago, the ability to support agile development making the database fit the application, as opposed to the application fit the database. They need to be able to scale and support microservices, web and IoT, right. So all of those are modern demands for modern databases. And Couchbase covers not only the modern demands, but also covers legacy demands things like transactions, consistency and asset properties. And so we'll be able to cover that as well.

And in terms of data, a quick quote from IDC, if we think we have a tons of data now, the next three years, we're going to be creating a lot more, and it's just going to continue to accelerate. So for the next item, I just wanted to quickly highlight a few reasons why customers are coming to Couchbase and how we're helping them.

The key areas that we see is, first, their current databases are failing their modern needs, right. So the performance issues, whether that be architecture, latency, throughput, scalability, high availability, what they have in place just isn't working to meet the desires of building those great experiences.

Next is as well, the agility and flexibility, they want to move fast. They want to make changes to their applications, roll them out, get new features out. And their legacy databases are holding them back. Thirdly, is to be able to deliver great mobile experiences. Most of our customers have built mobile applications, but they're just not able to deliver the experience they want. And we're able to help them with that. And finally, is driving down cost, always a critical factor for any IT project.

So how does Couchbase enable our customers' enterprise applications? How do we support them and make them successful? Three key areas, developing faster, making sure that they can develop applications in a flexible way. First, by being able to leverage SQL, the world's most common query language against a JSON document data store. So with JSON, you don't have the required rigidity of schema as tables like a relational world. But customers still want to use the SQL knowledge that they have in the familiarity to be able to access the data in the database.

Along that line, our storing documents in JSON gives them that freedom to have the flexibility they want. But we also provide dynamic, more rigid structures that allow customers to do those asset compliant transactions and things and make it easy to migrate from a relational database and keep those structures in place if they are needed. And finally, is multi model capabilities. And what this means is within the Couchbase database, customers are able to not only use SQL to query data, but also key value access, full text search built in, indexing and real time analytics off on Couchbase within the license, no other products needed.

We help customers deploy everywhere. So whatever the cloud strategy has of the customer, whether it's database as a service, private cloud, public cloud, on-prem, we can support them. And additionally being able to sync data quickly and easily between the different cloud environments and mobile to put data where it needs to be. And also helping deployments is the ability to isolate and optimize the different workloads of our services, and essentially allow customers to vertically scale the database where they need it most, giving them flexibility akin to micro services.

And then thirdly, is performance at scale. Our memory first architecture is really driving for most of our customers, it's very common to see response times where they're measuring it in microseconds. And we'll show you some examples our distributed database technology and replication makes it easy to horizontally scale, adding nodes and adding clusters very easily with the data being managed automatically, not requiring any application changes, or any other downtime of the application through that process.

And finally, high availability and reliability is our architectures designed to be always up with automatic failover, automatic replication and synchronization built in. And we'll get into that with some of our customer scenarios. So let's talk about some of these applications. So the first example is Domino's.

So Domino's world leader in pizza delivery, 3 million pizzas a day roughly. Couchbase customer utilizing, as you can see here in the key features, lots of the different services within the database, that multi model capabilities that we provide to get them the flexibility to build the applications quickly, and storing the data in one location without having data sprawl, having different databases for all of these different features.

And one key area to highlight is the real time analytics for the operational data. So data that's coming out of transactions, a transaction history doesn't need to be moved to a data warehouse for an analytics purpose. They're using that data to improve marketing personalization, and have seen great results using the real time analytics from Couchbase without needing to move that data to a data warehouse.

Next example is slightly different Carnival Cruise Lines. They have a great program called their Ocean Medallion Program, where guests on the cruise lines receive an IoT device which helps deliver a personalized and customized vacation experience. So when you are on a Carnival Cruise, you have a device that you take with you that allows the Carnival to give you an experience unique to you.

And what this can mean is example as if you are in your state room, and you order a drink or a sandwich and you decide to go for a walk and go to the pool, they will bring it to you. And there's lots of other things that they're doing to personalize that vacation experience. So what they needed was flexibility to develop applications quickly, automatic syncing of data when they return to ship and data stored within these IoT devices to enable this modern experiences, rich customer experience.

Another example focusing on the customer experience is Louis Vuitton. The Louis Vuitton world leading most valuable luxury brand, great products very high-end, customer experience is critical for Louis Vuitton. So in order to improve customer experience, they've built a mobile application that their sales team and their customer engagement team use when interacting with customers that has their product catalog and information about what's available in stores and other stores and new things that are coming in promotions and so forth.

Well, they built it first. They did a version one. And the challenge was the data was syncing was taking way too long. And therefore their sales team and their client team were not really interested in using that application. They made the change to Couchbase rearchitected reduced the time of mobile syncing 92% and drove adoption from under 40% to over 80% of their team using that. And what that has led to then is higher customer satisfaction and improved sales.

Another customer example is Amadeus so if you've ever booked a flight or a hotel, which you probably have on a website that is very much likely that it was powered by Amadeus on the back-end and Couchbase. If you think about all of the amounts of data when you're booking travel all the different flight options, all the different airlines, all the different routes, seats availability, pricing information, promotions that might be going on and that information related to you based upon your travel profile and your scenario with a hotel or airline program.

It's a massive amount of data that needs to be handled. And for Amadeus, it's really focused on what they call look to book, which is how can we optimize the information that's presented to a user to ensure or help them make the right choice and book the flight or book that hotel as easy and as fast as possible, right. And in managing that data within Couchbase, leveraging our memory first architecture and scalability and so forth, they're getting great performance, which in the end is what drives a fast and happy customer experience.

You see here 15 million operations per second, 99% of those operations are happening under three milliseconds, right. Using multi-dimensional scaling, which is, as I was mentioned, the isolate and optimize workloads, where we can scale up vertically on different nodes, different services within Couchbase, making it easier for customers to control the speed and matching the right sort of applications and workloads to the right hardware and technologies.

And finally, one more customer, the previous customers have all been very large customers. And I also wanted to highlight an example of a customer who's not very big. Facet Digital is a design agency, a web development agency that builds modern applications for their clients, and is a small team of three core engineers and a few more engineers underneath them. And in building these modern applications, they've been able to utilize Couchbase, and our database as a service to reduce the number of products that they've used in the past, and also accelerate the speed at which they are able to build applications. They use the multi model services, picking and choosing as they need, and they're able to reduce their cost of ownership, increase speed, and get applications out to market much, much faster.

Well, I hope you've enjoyed this quick learning session about Couchbase and how some of our customers have been modernizing their applications with Couchbase to stay ahead. Thank you very much. If you want to learn more and start a free database as a service trial, just go to couchbase.com. Thank you.

