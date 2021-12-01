[This article was published about a week ago for our Inside the Income Factory members.]
Some owners of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) were probably surprised to see the fund recently announced its net asset value ("NAV") for the end of November which was almost 4% lower than it was a month earlier.
Here was the announcement:
"Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) estimates net asset value as of Nov. 30 to range between $6.84 and $6.94; this is compared to the estimated range of $7.11 and $7.21 as of Oct.31."
This may strike many investors as surprising, because the trend all year had been for CLO funds, like OXLC and Eagle Point Credit (ECC), to announce rising NAVs, reflecting the positive trend in the credit markets generally and the corporate loan market in particular. OXLC, for example, just announced last month an 11% increase in its monthly distribution, out through March 31 of next year, so the last thing many investors may have been expecting was an announcement that the fund's net asset value has decreased in the interim.
And to muddle the picture (but in a positive way) even more, OXLC's semi-annual report was just sent out to shareholders yesterday, and showed distribution coverage, both by net investment income ("NII") and by overall GAAP income (i.e. with realized and unrealized gains included), to be stronger than ever, at 119% and 332% respectively. (See below for more details.)
[Note: CLOs are "virtual banks," securitized vehicles that, along with pension funds and other institutional investors, are the main investors in loans syndicated by major banks like Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, and others, to the largest corporate borrowers across the US and throughout the world. For details about how CLOs are structured and their internal risk/reward dynamics, check out this article.]
I have no special insight into OXLC's accounting or valuation methodology for estimating the "market value" of the individual CLOs that it holds, which it then adds up to calculate its own net asset value. But I can say that estimating CLO values is very much an art as much as a science. CLOs were created about 35 years ago, because I remember writing about some of the early versions of them as a reporter for Investment Dealers' Digest (IDD Magazine) back when I was making my mid-life career switch from banking to journalism (which later became a switch back to credit and finance, and again more recently back to journalism, or whatever this is).
Without getting into too much detail, the important things to recognize are that:
That's the situation we now find ourselves dealing with, as investors. It is relatively easy to come up with an estimate of the theoretical "market value" of a CLO's equity. A CLO owns a portfolio of loan assets, most of which have a trading price (which itself may be an estimate, since lots of loans don't trade that much, although many of the larger ones do). CLOs also have debt, in tranches rated triple A, double A, single-A, and right on down through double-B, depending on where it is in the pecking order to get paid first or last when the CLO is ultimately liquidated. The amount of the debt is fixed and doesn't change throughout its life until it is repaid.
That means the assets of the CLO (i.e. its loan portfolio) move up and down in market value as their prices change. But the liabilities (i.e. the debt) stay the same. And like every fund or company, the equity is what rises and falls to make up the difference.
So if the assets of a CLO (or a bank, etc.) were worth $100 million, and the debt of the CLO or bank was $90 million, then the equity would be worth $10 million. If the following month the loan assets went up in value to $101 million, the debt would still be worth the same $90 million (i.e. the amount the CLO owes to its creditors doesn't change just because its assets are worth more or less), and so the equity would be worth $11 million, getting the benefit of the $1 million increase in the worth of its assets. Of course if the loan assets dropped in market value to $99 million, again the debt wouldn't change, so the decrease in value would come off the equity, which would now be worth only $9 million.
That sounds, and is, pretty straightforward. But it doesn't tell the full story, as I explain in my "CLOs for Dummies" article referenced above. A drop in loan prices may make a typical CLO appear - on paper - less valuable than it was previously. But remember that the loan whose price may drop to 95 cents on the dollar, or even lower when markets are under pressure for all sorts of extraneous reasons (Covid outbreaks, for example), in 99% of the cases that loan is still paying its interest and principal and fully performing, regardless of how the secondary loan market prices it.
If you are managing a CLO portfolio, with dozens or hundreds of these healthy loans, you have a certain number of them repaying principal or even pre-paying the entire loan prior to its stated due date. CLO managers often love it when borrowers prepay and they get to re-invest the proceeds in new healthy loans that they can buy in the secondary loan market, especially if the "replacement loans" they are buying have had their prices depressed because of extraneous reasons that seldom reflect that loan issuer's ability to service and repay its own debt.
So CLOs, during the very periods when their own loan portfolios may have dropped in value (on paper), are able to reinvest their cash flow in new loans they purchase on the secondary market at bargain prices. That means they get higher coupon rates on those loans than they would if they bought them at par, plus they get a capital gain a couple years later when that loan they bought at 95 cents on the dollar pays off at par.
In short, we have a situation where:
I suspect few retail investors in OXLC will appreciate this as they see the headline news about OXLC's estimated NAV dropping over the past month.
Since announcing the NAV estimate yesterday, OXLC has come out with its semi-annual report. Looking at its income for the past 6 months and previous 12 months, the story - in my view - gets even better. Here is a summary of the earnings and, in particular, the distribution coverage figures for the two periods:
For the most recent 6 months, OXLC covers its distribution (which was recently increased, as mentioned up above) by 119% with its net investment income ("NII") alone. When you include the appreciation on its portfolio, realized and unrealized, that coverage goes up to 332%.
Look forward to your comments, questions and insights, as usual.
