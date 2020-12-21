takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

DON strategy and portfolio

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) has been tracking the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index since 06/16/2006. DON has 304 holdings, a distribution yield of 2.30% and an expense ratio of 0.38%.

As described in the prospectus by WisdomTree, the underlying index selects companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. They are weighted annually based on paid dividends (not yields). The fund invests exclusively in U.S. companies. Despite its name, it is about half in mid-caps and half in small-caps.

The portfolio is well diversified: less than 12% is in the top 10 holdings, listed below with some basic ratios.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield % AM Antero Midstream Corp. 1.56% 198.22 14.46 14.12 9.07 BEN Franklin Resources Inc. 1.42% 125.03 9.33 9.29 3.36 IPG Interpublic Group of Cos Inc. 1.38% 23.15 20.42 14.04 2.98 FANG Diamondback Energy Inc. 1.23% 107.15 58.94 10.29 1.76 WSO Watsco Inc. 1.15% 47.78 32.06 30.07 2.48 FNF Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group 1.11% 173.63 5.5 7.13 3.44 ARES Ares Management Corp. 1.09% 264.18 41.13 32.77 2.34 NWL Newell Brands Inc. 0.99% 660.86 16.2 13.24 4.03 WSM Williams-Sonoma Inc. 0.97% 95.96 13.71 12.82 1.55 HUBB Hubbell Inc. 0.95% -2.75 31.6 24.85 2.01

Ratios from Portfolio123

The top two sectors are financials and industrials. Compared to SPY, DON overweights not only financials and industrials, but also utilities, real estate, materials and energy. It underweights technology, communication and healthcare. Sector composition may change over time.

Sector weights - chart: author

Valuation metrics are cheaper than for the S&P 500 (SPY). The difference is especially impressive in price-to-book and price-to-sales. However, fundamentals are biased by the weight of financials, where valuation ratios are naturally lower and unreliable.

DON SPY Price/Earnings TTM 14.06 24.03 Price/Book 2.17 4.40 Price/Sales 1.49 3.07 Price/Cash Flow 10.01 17.71

Source: Fidelity

Past performance

In the last 10 years, DON has underperformed SPY by a wide margin. However, the difference with a mid-cap benchmark (MDY) is less than one percentage point in annualized return. The next table shows detailed data.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DON 236.17% 12.89% -46.80% 0.78 15.76% MDY 261.95% 13.73% -42.22% 0.84 15.94% SPY 352.39% 16.29% -33.72% 1.17 13.06%

*rebalanced annually. Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in DON and SPY 10 years ago. Both ETFs were on par until Q1 2019, then DON started underperforming.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares DON with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DON 236.17% 12.89% -46.80% 0.78 15.76% Large cap reference subset 334.47% 15.82% -34.28% 1.05 14.17%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

DON underperforms the dividend quality subset. However, the ETF performance is real and this subset is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

Scanning DON with quality metrics

DON holds 303 stocks, of which 19 are risky regarding my metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate for which these metrics are unreliable. Risky stocks weigh only 8.6% of the portfolio, which is a good point.

According to my calculations, the weighted average ROA is below the S&P 500 (SPY): 6.5% vs. 7.3%. So are the average Piotroski F-score (5.9 vs. 6.4) and the average Altman Z-score (2.7 vs. 3.7). These metrics point to a portfolio quality slightly inferior to the benchmark.

Takeaway

DON holds over 300 dividend stocks of U.S. companies in the mid-cap and small-cap segments. Constituents are weighted based on paid dividends. All holding weights are below 2%, so the idiosyncratic risk related to individual stocks is very low. However, the fund exposure to the financial sector is quite high: about 26%. The second heaviest sector is industrials with almost 15%. Other sectors are below 11%.

Valuation ratios are much cheaper than for the benchmark, but quality metrics are inferior. DON has underperformed the S&P 500 by over 3 percentage points in annualized return in the last decade, but it is not far behind the S&P mid-cap 400 index (MDY). DON may be a good tactical ETF for investors seeking above-average yields and exposure to the mid-cap segment. However, quality and past performance are below par. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (DON is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.