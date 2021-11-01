imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Hidden Opportunities

The stock market is a psychological battlefield where the players are tested regularly. We are tested on our ability to be patient, resist our fears, and control our greed. Investors like Warren Buffett have been successful through the stock market tests for decades through remarkable command over their emotions.

We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful. - Warren Buffett

This is easier said than done.

In the digital age, information travels quickly, and panic spreads faster and sells better than optimism. This is one of the reasons I believe in income investing. Knowing that you have a dependable income stream serves as a psychological and financial buffer, protecting you from premature selling and irrational decisions.

In fact, income investing motivates me to be more patient with my investments and incentivizes me to buy the fear. When money moves from one sector to another, the only question I ask is, "will this affect my upcoming paycheck?". If the answer is no, I sit back and collect my dividends until the smart money sees the value and the opportunity after the sell-off.

Today, energy is among the cheapest sectors in the S&P 500. This is good news because it is a very dividend-friendly industry, and cheap prices mean a low cost to buy a bigger income stream. This article presents two strong picks in the energy sector, both monetizing their assets through long-term contracts. These companies have high insider ownership and dividend-friendly management that we seek. Without further ado, let us review these picks.

Pick #1 DMLP, Yield 11.2%

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration ('EIA'), petroleum and natural gas are expected to constitute 70% of total U.S. energy consumption in 2050. This means, for the next 30 years, our dependence on these sources will be as steady as a rock!

Source: canadianenergycenter.ca

This sector thus offers a long-term value proposition for patient investors, and it is highly desirable to find companies with low operating costs and a manageable debt profile. Value investors often pass on the energy sector due to failure to satisfy both criteria. Today, we bring to you an oil and gas company that meets both these requirements. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) owns mineral royalties in the Bakken and Permian basins of the U.S. The firm has no debt as its partnership agreement prohibits it from carrying any debt above $50,000. Management is also highly committed not to generate any Unrelated Business Taxable Income ('UBTI'), making DMLP suitable for retirement accounts such as IRAs.

As a pure royalty play, DMLP has no production risk, equipment or employees, nor overhead. They collect fees based on the volume of minerals extracted and the average price of the commodities. This means negligible operating expenses causing DMLP to boast a 75% YTD net margin. Shareholders receive 97% of this net income, and distributions vary from quarter to quarter.

Don't let variable dividends dissuade you from this cash machine. Timing is critical with DMLP, and purchasing shares when the oil and gas prices are under pressure has proven to be very rewarding in the long run. Looking at the example below, we can see that $10,000 invested in DMLP in January 2009 produced an average $973 annual paycheck. The income has soared when commodities prices were high and produced an acceptable yield even during the worst years.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer;

- Brent Crude Price from Statista;

- Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price from Macrotrends

Royalty income will disappear when the reserves dry out, right? Not with DMLP. The partnership has made strategic acquisitions through its tenure to ensure reserve levels are maintained. Today's reserves are almost the same as 20 years ago, indicating that this is a form of perpetual cash machine for investors.

Source: DMLP Investor Presentation - May 2021

DMLP recently acquired mineral and royalty interests representing approximately 4,600 net royalty acres in 27 counties across four states in exchange for over 1.5 million partnership units. The pressure from this acquisition and the short-term impact on oil prices due to fears of new global restrictions from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have made DMLP available at a 12% discount to its 52-week high price.

DMLP's $0.5076 Q3 distribution calculates to an 11.2% annualized yield. The partnership has a high 8% insider ownership. Through the oil crash last year, insiders have been loading up on DMLP units, and the purchasing activity continues to date. This ensures management's optimism on the outlook of this perpetual cash machine and reflects their commitment to act in the interests of the shareholders.

With DMLP in your portfolio, you can smile at the high prices at the pump, knowing your subsequent distribution will be more significant. Its high operating margins, no debt, and excellent asset durability make it one of the highest quality oil royalty firms to own.

Please note: DMLP issues a Schedule K-1 to investors.

Pick #2 KMI, Yield 6.7%

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is a leading midstream company that owns interests in or operates approximately 85,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals to store and transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other commodities essential for the growing economy. The business is simple - they collect fees to store and move these commodities.

In today's ESG conscious society, new pipeline projects face fierce opposition from environmental activists and are getting caught up in political gamesmanship. Many projects are getting delayed and facing cancellations. When it becomes so hard to build new pipelines, the existing infrastructure becomes that much more valuable.

Natural gas is a significant constituent of KMI's business, and over 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. is transported through its pipelines. This bodes well for the company as natural gas is considered cleaner compared to other energy sources and fits well in the global agenda to reduce carbon emissions. As global natural gas demand grows, KMI investors will be rewarded with growing dividends.

Source: KMI November Presentation

More than 90% of the company's cash flow is secured through multi-year take-or-pay and fee-based contracts. Only 3% of KMI's revenues are dependent on commodity prices, making KMI an excellent investment in this energy-hungry world with highly volatile commodity prices.

Kinder Morgan's 6.7% dividend yield is the fourth highest among S&P 500 members, and it comes without the burden of a pesky Schedule K-1. The dividend isn't just high for the sake of it but is also covered ~2.2 times by projected distributable cash flows ('DCF'). In 2020, despite the oil price crash, the company's DCF only dropped 8%. That DCF was able to cover 2020 dividends 1.9 times. This indicates the stability and robustness of the company's operations - to collect fees for transporting fuel.

Data Source: KMI Investor Presentations

Eighteen months into the global pandemic, volumes have improved considerably. Despite better dividend coverage by DCF than the pre-pandemic period, KMI's stock price is still 25% lower, presenting an excellent opportunity for locking in high yields.

As income investors, we take advantage of such inefficiencies in the market to strengthen our income stream. KMI is one of the midstream leaders that raised its dividend earlier this year, and this is how good companies reward shareholders when their businesses face strong tailwinds.

KMI maintains a BBB-rated balance sheet and expects to finish the year with a net debt to adj. EBITDA of 4x. In addition, over 76% of KMI's customers carry investment-grade ratings or substantial credit support, indicating stability in operations if borrowing costs increase. The opportunity is made more evident by pointing out that insiders own almost 13% of KMI shares. This indicates management's confidence in the business and that their interests are aligned with those of the shareholders.

The bullish outlook for natural gas in the green economy, KMI's 6.7% yield, high insider ownership, and its healthy balance sheet make it a fantastic addition to your income portfolio.

KMI issues a 1099 at tax time (no K-1).

Source: Getty

Conclusion

As income investors, we must get greedy when others are fearful. This way, we grow our income, and it is easier because we get paid to get greedy. In this strong bull market with richly valued stocks, the energy sector presents cheap stocks relative to the commodity prices. This is the time to buy and lock in those high yields, which are only set to get even more rewarding going forward with capital gains and distribution hikes as supply will remain tight for years to come as demand grows.

Companies in the industry tend to be among the most generous dividend payers. As income investors, we must set our emotions aside and look at the bigger picture. These companies have tangible assets vital for the growing economy. We want to use short-term fears as opportunities to fortify our income stream, and this article discusses exactly that - two picks with yields up to 11.2% to send your income soaring in this yieldless, inflation-ridden market. This level of income generation not just beats inflation but also produces surplus cash flow providing you with more financial security for your best years ahead.

Once you've taken the time to increase the income-earning power of your portfolio, take some time to enjoy this season. It only comes once a year! Income investing is truly amazing as it allows us to leverage excellent income from the market while also allowing us to have reduced stress. We don't need to work and worry about the market's movements as we can sit back and enjoy the solid income.