The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is an exchange traded fund focused on investing in MLPs across the United States. The fund distributes strong quarterly dividends from infrastructure investments such as midstream pipelines. The fund offers strengths which are overshadowed by weakness in the underlying market.

Introduction

It is impossible to tackle a fund like AMLP without first understanding Master Limited Partnerships. Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) are publicly traded limited partnerships with shares listed on national exchanges. Most MLPs have general partners (managers) and limited partners (investors like us). The general partners manage the day-to-day operations, while the limited partners purchase shares in the MLP and provide capital for projects in return for cash distributions from the entity’s business.

MLPs primarily focus on resource-related activities, including oil and natural gas. While MLPs have historically paid higher distributions, investors must consider the complexities and the additional risks that are presented. MLPs are considered a type of pass-through entity: a business structured so that it is not subject to corporate taxation. However, the distributions to MLP shareholders are subject to income taxes. A key benefit of the partnership structure is that the income distributions are not taxed twice the way the dividends of a common stock are taxed. This model is similar to REITs, which must comparably distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders in order to remain exempt from corporate level income taxes.

One of the primary downsides of MLPs are the complex tax structures of the investment vehicle. Generally, investors receive a schedule K-1 directly from the entity which can result in complex tax considerations. Without diving into too much detail, K-1s can be problematic for a variety of reasons, but ultimately boil down to a headache around tax season.

The best part about AMLP is that the exchange traded fund wrapper eliminates the distribution of K-1s to shareholders. Instead, the fund is covered under a traditional 1099-DIV simplifying the investment in MLPs substantially.

Let’s dive into AMLP and see if this fund is worth a look.

The Fund

The fund seeks to track the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, a proprietary index of MLP investments which if capitalization weighted. The index is highly concentrated, comprised of just 16 total investments. As expected with a cap weighted strategy, this leaves the fund very top heavy with the top ten holdings accounting for 82% of total assets. The fund is large with over $5 billion in assets under management. It’s additionally worth noting that the fund offers options as well.

Sector weightings are well diversified with Pipeline Transportation of Petroleum accounting for the largest portion at nearly half of the index/portfolio. The remaining portions are spread between Gathering & Processing and Pipeline Transportation of Natural Gas. A small portion is allocated to Liquefaction, representing less than 5% of the portfolio.

The fund is liquid with adequate daily volume for both retail and institutional shareholders looking to gain broad access to infrastructure. Share volumes are generally over a million shares per day.

Management fees are high for an indexed ETF such as AMLP. While most ETFs boast slim fees which appear to know no bottom, AMLP commands a total expense ratio of 0.90%. A 5bps portion of this is allocated to tax related expenses, leaving a net expense ratio of 0.85% per year. While these expenses are undoubtedly high, the lack of K-1 may make those expenses well worth it for investors who must have MLPs in their portfolios.

AMLP offers a convenient, scalable solution to investors looking to access Master Limited Partnerships. The fund lacks large scale competition and remains one of the best options for achieving an indexed approach to a complex market.

Performance

AMLP is generally attractive to investors on the basis of its dividend yield. The fund offers a current yield of 8.66% based on current share prices, substantially above other income producing assets such as equities and fixed income.

The dividend accounts for all of AMLP’s total return for most time horizons. This is not surprising given the income oriented model of the MLP structure. However, having said that, it’s crucial to acknowledge that MLPs have experienced a tremendous five year drawdown resulting in lackluster performance for AMLP.

With negative returns posted over 3-, 5-, and 10-year time horizons, AMLP has been a dog of the market for a long period. Weakness in commodity prices and a shifting climate landscape has hampered the performance of hard asset classes which support the commodities market. AMLP has suffered tremendously as share prices have been battered since 2016.

In summary, the fund has played out as a major yield trap for shareholders seeking outsized yield from their portfolio. While the fund has performed well bouncing back from COVID, current share prices are back on the trajectory of the fund’s decline which began more than five years ago. Having considered the past performance, let’s analyze the fund’s outlook

Outlook

As we mentioned, AMLP’s performance is inexorably tied to the performance of underlying commodities such as petroleum and natural gas. The fund displays a correlation to underlying commodity prices such as Brent Crude Oil.

I want to reiterate that this comes as no surprise given what flows through the pipelines owned by MLP assets across the country. However, AMLP displays another useful correlation that may be more helpful to shareholders than trying to predict future movements in oil prices. AMLP is closely correlated to activity in drilling of oil and gas wells.

Again, this should come as no surprise, but we also have a degree of foresight into drilling activity. For example, the Biden Administration recently reopened oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico. While the decision is a harsh reversal from campaign promises to completely ban new oil and gas leasing on public lands, the opening of nearly 80 million acres to auction could act as a short term tailwind for AMLP and its holdings. The decision is complicated with strong legal motivations that date back to the Trump Administration but will define a portion of energy policy for years to come. The move is odd considering the widespread support for renewable energy solutions, but maybe unsurprising given the government’s long term support of the energy industry.

Despite the halt caused by the pandemic, production is back on track, but still behind pre-pandemic levels. U.S. monthly crude production remains around 2018 levels with a slower growth forecast projected. AMLP’s poor performance despite strong annual production gains since 2016 is problematic for the long term outlook of the fund.

Going further, shareholders should consider the broader changing landscape of energy. MLPs focus primarily on infrastructure investments which produce and move hydrocarbon based energy including oil and gas. Looking far into the future, it seems unlikely that the world will remain dependent on fossil fuels. While this change may materialize slower than many are forecasting, it feels like a march to an inevitable future that is free of fossil fuels.

The Alternative

As we mentioned, AMLP produces an impressive dividend yield based on the income producing nature of MLPs. The fund’s yield in a world of rock bottom interest rates has brought attention to AMLP and similar funds. Having examined both the strengths and weaknesses of AMLP, some investors may be curious as to other options of generating similar yield. These alternatives are both outside of the fossil fuel and commodity realms but offer comparable dividend income for investors.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

For investors looking to maintain a focus on infrastructure, venturing away from strictly MLPs provides options for stronger long term performance. The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund is a closed end fund managed by Cohen & Steers with a concerted infrastructure focus. UTF is large with over $2.5 billion in managed assets. Launched in 2004, the fund employs leverage and invests across industries including MLPs, energy, and cell towers. UTF’s portfolio is comprised of best-in-class utilities, infrastructure, and real estate companies across widely diversified industries and geography.

UTF’s primary objective is total return driven by high current income, according to Cohen & Steers. UTF pays a level monthly dividend of $0.155 which has remained unchanged since an increase in 2017. The dividend has not been cut since 2009 and has displayed strength despite deviation in commodity prices and other market dynamics. UTF offers shareholders a current yield of 6.69% based on today’s share prices.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is the largest business development company by market cap at $9.48 billion. BDC’s lend to middle market businesses which are generally too small to access the capital markets. Many of these businesses are quite strong and represent a large portion of the American economy. Furthermore, Ares is possibly the most experienced manager in the segment with an impressive portfolio of solid clients. ARCC has operated since its IPO in 2001 generating impressive shareholder returns along the way. ARCC is a best in class BDC with an enormous balance sheet that continues to strengthen with time. ARCC has dramatically outperformed AMLP while offering a comparable yield to shareholders along the way.

ARCC offers a current yield of 7.71% and has a history of special dividends to supplement the current distribution. It is worth noting, the firm cut the distribution in 2009, but maintained through 2020. Additionally, ARCC has delivered several modest increases to the dividend over the past ten years including one recently. ARCC’s dividend has proven far more reliable than AMLP’s fueling a large part of its long term outperformance.

ARCC has an investment grade credit rating and strong balance sheet, reinforcing the fund’s ability to access deployable capital. The firm’s limited equity exposure has provided share price appreciation in the long term as well. ARCC is externally managed, which we dislike on account of shareholder conflicts of interest and high management fees. That said, the fund’s long term performance and position as a flagship investment for Ares provides a layer of confidence. Simply put, ARCC is a true blue chip BDC.

Conclusion

AMLP provides investors an opportunity to access complex infrastructure investments with a scalable, transparent, and tax efficient package. The fund has operated continuously for over a decade, providing shareholders with return in the form of a strong quarterly distribution. While the fund has many advantages, performance has largely been hampered by weakness in underlying assets such as oil prices. Going further, the fund’s outlook is troubled as the world inevitably moves away from fossil fuel investments in favor of a greener future. We rarely assign bearish ratings, preferring to focus on positive opportunity. However, AMLP has continuously been an underperformance investment despite a fundamentally sound market, earning a rare thumbs down from us.