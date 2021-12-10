Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

After the market closed on 12/08, RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Anand Eswaran was stepping down from his role and departing the company at the year-end. Mr. Eswaran was leaving to become CEO of a "late-stage private company" with "over a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue." To assuage investor fears, the company reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $1.58-1.581 billion, representing 33-34% Y/Y growth. Mr. Eswaran's exit is on top of the departures of Mitesh Dhruv, CFO, Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, and Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, all within this year. These departures in quick succession are stunning by any means and have kept the lid on the stock's performance. We believe CEO Vlad Shmunis intends to remain the CEO for the foreseeable future, and this may have led to the departures of Mr. Eswaran and Mr. Dhruv. We expect the company to promote internally from the bench if possible but will not be surprised to see them hire a talented COO from outside. Vaibhav Agarwal, the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO. We expect Mr. Agarwal to be named a permanent CFO over the next few quarters.

Despite the string of recent departures at RingCentral, we remain bullish on the company's prospects. We are buyers of shares at these levels, and we believe the sentiment will continue to improve as the company executes its growth initiatives. RingCentral stock is off its 52-week low of $180.00, and the 52-week high is $449. The shares are cheap, and the risk/reward favorable. Therefore, we would be buying shares aggressively here.

Well-positioned despite management changes

While the optics do not look good, we believe RingCentral remains well-positioned despite management changes. Historically, RingCentral has been strong on execution and rarely has disappointed investors. We believe the growth drivers are intact, and the company has a deep bench to choose new leadership. Given the company's strong stock performance over several years, we expect the company to attract strong external candidates for both COO and CFO roles. We expect the company to continue to grow its revenue in the 25-30% for the next several years driven by the following drivers -

The strategic partners in place - Alcatel Lucent, Avaya, Atos/Unify, and now Mitel should drive growth for the company for many years to come. These partners are looking to convert their existing on-prem customers to cloud-based solutions, and they will all sell RingCentral products into their install bases. These large partners account for about 225-230 million on-prem seats/subscribers.

Contact center demand is strong - Companies of all sizes are responding to changing demands for customer service due to a jump in online transactions. Companies need to modernize their contact center infrastructure to improve customer experience. Hence the attach rates for contact center software continue to rise and have been strong over the last few quarters.

Stock near a 52-week low

RingCentral continues to underperform both Nasdaq and S&P indices. YTD, RingCentral is down 45%, while Nasdaq is up 26%, and S&P is 27%. RingCentral stock is down 59% from its 52-week high of $449. We believe the stock may have bottomed at the current levels, and there is upside from these levels as the company executes quarter after quarter. We expect the sentiment continues to improve as the company announces new leaders. We expect the shares to rally from these levels in the next few weeks/months. We believe the current risk/reward is favorable, and patient investors will be rewarded handsomely. We expect 2022 to be a better year for RingCentral, driven by solid traction in the enterprise, international expansion, compelling valuation, and execution. Therefore, we expect the multiple to expand from the current levels. Consequently, we recommend investors buy shares here aggressively. The following chart illustrates RingCentral stock performance.

RingCentral stock is cheap by most metrics

RingCentral is currently trading at 9.2x EV/C2022 sales versus peer group average of 17.0x, despite growing in line with the subscription/SaaS peer group. On a growth-adjusted basis, the company is trading at 0.29x versus the peer group trading at 0.50x. While RingCentral is profitable, many companies in the peer group are still making losses. RingCentral continues to remain cheap despite executing solidly against all its targets. We expect the valuation discrepancy to narrow in C2022 as the company installs new leadership and continues to execute its growth initiatives.

Source: TechStockPros

What to do with the stock

We are buying shares of RingCentral aggressively here. RingCentral will likely beat estimates when it reports results in February 2022. We also expect the company to provide guidance ahead of estimates, allowing the market to assign a higher multiple on the stock.

With a compelling valuation, with the industry's leading product portfolio, channel, and technical relationships, we believe RNG is well-positioned to capture more than its fair share of the UCaaS/CCaaS market. We expect RNG stock to appreciate from current levels as the new bottom has been set. Therefore, we would be buying shares aggressively here.