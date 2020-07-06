Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images News

Instead of an investment thesis

Back in late April 2021, I wrote about Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) as an alternative investment in the EV sector, as the metals produced by the company (palladium, copper, nickel, etc.) are in high demand by electric vehicle manufacturers.

However, with 43% of the company's H1 2021 revenues coming from the sale of palladium, the price of which has fallen over the past year, share returns have suffered quite a bit in nominal terms and have been comparable to what we have seen from iron ore producers (e.g. from me (VALE)) or from producers of platinum and palladium (e.g. from me (SBSW)). However, the total return allowed us to turn a blind eye to the reduction of the company's capitalization last year.

To my regret, since the publication of my article, dividends have not been able to save total return:

I still think the company has good prospects and can sustain a good dividend yield over the long term. However, I am changing my "Bullish" rating to "Neutral" ("Hold") given the total ignorance of ESG by the company's main executives.

Good prospects

Let me start with the company's financials. In 1H 2021, the company generated 8.6 billion rubles in revenue in metal sales (~$116 million), which is 33.39% more than in 1H 2020, YoY. Total revenue increased by 33.26%, YoY.

Due to the significantly lower increase in production costs (12.68%, YoY), the company was able to show an increase in total gross profit of 45.08%. Moreover, due to lower general and administrative expenses, reversal of impairment of non-financial assets, and a 6.5-fold reduction in other OPEX, we saw an increase in EBIT in 1H 2021 by 288.29%, YoY.

EBITDA tripled over the year and EBITDA margin doubled over the same period.

Due to foreign exchange gains (+110 million rubles) instead of losses in H1 2020 (-822 million rubles), NILSY reported an increase in EBT - from 105 million rubles to 5.3 billion rubles (from $1.42 million to $71.39 million, a >50-fold increase). Net profit increased >95 times, YoY.

Of course, we are well aware that such an impressive growth in financial indicators was expected - all the fault of the production shuts in 2020. However, if we compare 1H 2021 with 1H 2019, we will also see very good progress:

in Russian rubles, M 1H 2019 1H 2021 change, % Total sales 6,292 8,943 42.1% Gross profit 3,756 6,137 63.4% EBIT 3,271 6,137 87.6% EBITDA 3,719 5,700 53.3% EBITDA margin 59.11% 63.74% 4.63% EBT 3,773 5,283 40.0% Net income 2,997 4,304 43.6%

Source: Author's calculations based on NILSY's DataBook

Such a strong difference was due to a sharp jump in the weighted average prices for the main precious metals that the company mines and sells.

Source: Author's visualization & notes based on NILSY's DataBook and Excel

This is the main reason why I believe NILSY has great growth potential due to the demand for nickel, cobalt, and other metals that are so important to the automotive industry's conversion to electric motors.

One way or another, all automakers, from established companies to newcomers to the industry, will have a strong need for nickel - strong demand in the coming years opens up many opportunities for NILSY and its peers against the background of short supply in the market, so the high prices of 2021 are likely to stay with us for a long time.

Source: Taken from Bloomberg

The same is true for copper and cobalt:

Source: Author's notes based on Bloomberg

As electric vehicle penetration increases to about 40% by 2030 from the current 7%, copper demand from this sector is expected to double to 4.5 million mt from 2.25 million mt. Source: S&P Global, Macquarie Head of Metals & Bulk Commodities Strategy Marcus Garvey Analysts at Roskill forecast cobalt demand will rise to 270,000 tonnes by 2030 from 141,000 last year. CRU forecasts cobalt demand from electric vehicles to account for more than 120,000 tonnes, or nearly 45% of the total, by 2025 compared with nearly 39,000 tonnes, or 27%, in 2020. Source: Reuters

For palladium and platinum, NILSY also has a chance to catch up and continue to recover together with the auto industry from 2022.

Source: Taken from NILSY's latest IR presentation

Norilsk Nickel has enough reserves to continue production at the same level - this can be seen in the ratio of production to proven and probable (2P) reserves in 1H 2021:

Production / 2P reserves, % 1H 21 Nickel, tonnes 1.21% Copper, tonnes 1.49% Palladium, thousand troy ounces 1.48% Platinum, thousand troy ounces 1.35%

Source: Author's calculations based on NILSY's DataBook

But despite all the positives described above, there are some risks to investing in NILSY that have led me to downgrade my rating from "Buy" to "Hold".

Bad execution, underspending of CAPEX, and poor factual ESG quality

The first point that puzzles me is the fact of CAPEX underspending. The company operates in a fairly capital-intensive market that is currently experiencing a peak due to the rapid recovery of the global economy. Accordingly, production volumes are increasing, as we have seen, and this inevitably leads to the deterioration of equipment, reservoirs, communications, and other infrastructure facilities that need to be replaced on a regular basis. This costs money, which the company has paid less and less in recent years - this is shown by the ratio of CAPEX (capital expenditures) to total sales:

Source: Author's calculations based on NILSY's DataBook

The main problem with the company under the leadership of the current management is the underutilization of the CAPEX projects that NILSY has been actually allocating annually for the last few years. That is, the company prepares a prospective budget, includes CAPEX in it, and then systematically fails to fulfill its own plan. Moreover, the implementation of this plan does not affect dividend payments in any way - the company "put aside" money on CAPEX until the amount of dividend payout is determined (therefore, such behavior cannot be justified by concern for shareholders).

I think that such kind of underspending is a vicious practice because

a) insufficient CAPEX spending inevitably leads to an increase in the operational risk (more on that later), and

b) global ESG standards are not really being implemented, despite the company's colorful presentation materials.

The company's operational risk, unfortunately, remains at a very high level at present, as demonstrated by a series of serious environmental disasters caused precisely by the fault of NILSY and the inadequate use of the funds allocated for capital expenditure purposes:

On May 29, 2020, 21 thousand tons of diesel fuel leaked at the TPP, owned by Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which, in turn, is part of the Norilsk Nickel Group of Companies. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the employees of Norilsk Nickel for discharging wastewater into the river. Rosprirodnadzor estimates the amount of environmental damage caused by fuel spills at NPP-3 at 147.7 billion rubles.

On June 28, 2020, illegal pumping of liquid from the tailings pile into the tundra resulted in a leak at the Norilsk Nickel enterprise. Greenpeace Russia, together with Novaya Gazeta and a former employee of Rosprirodnadzor Vasily Ryabinin, recorded how the contents of the Pacific Fleet tailings pile, intended for the storage of liquid waste containing heavy metals and surfactants, were drained. The liquid from the repository was pumped out and discharged into the tundra. Toxic waste entered the Kharaelakh River, which flows into Lake Pyasino.

On July 12, 2020, 44.5 tons of aviation fuel leaked in the Krasnoyarsk Territory near the village of Tukhard due to damage to the pipeline of the Norilsktransgaz company, which belongs to Norilsk Nickel.

At the end of May 2021 about 21 thousand tons of diesel leaked from the reservoir of a company controlled by Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel’s Heat and Power Plant No. 3 - HPP-3). Source: Author's selection and translation based on Wikipedia and other sources

The latest disaster at HPP-3 has become so global that big investors like Fidelity, Vanguard, and BlackRock have started to ask questions. I'm surprised by the Forbes' quote saying that the storage tank that collapsed had no accidents for 30 years:

The accident was caused by a sudden collapse of supports holding up a fuel storage tank which had been accident free for more than 30 years. A total of over 33 kilotons of water and fuel mixture has been collected in the area, including near Arctic permafrost, with over 172 kilotons of contaminated soil removed. According to the company, some 90% of fuel has been collected and removed to date. Source: Forbes

That is, the storage facility has been in operation since the days of the Soviet Union and the management has apparently turned a blind eye and artificially extended the life of the equipment "on paper", ignoring its life cycle.

But the worst part of all this is that it is at moments like this that we see how important the letter "G" is in the abbreviation "ESG". NILSY's management tried to hide the fact of the disaster and postponed notification of the incident, reporting to Putin that it was done to "contain" the spill.

Environmental groups [including WWF] have accused a Russian mining firm of emphasising the role of global climate change in last week’s historic oil spill in part to avoid punishment for its ageing infrastructure and potential negligence in the accident. <...> "It’s an attempt to write off Nornickel’s failure in risk management and ecological safety on the fashionable topic of climate change," said Alexey Knizhnikov of the World Wildlife Federation. "The main factor is mismanagement." Source: The Guardian

In any other case, such behavior would lead to the resignation of the CEO, COO, and many other executives, but not in the case of NILSY.

As the hype around this catastrophe began to gather momentum, NILSY's management said that the cleanup effort collected more than 90% of the leaked fuel, which sounds very unlikely taking into account that for oil spills in marine environments, the average recovery rate is 8-10%, and on rivers, 50% would be considered high.

Source: Author's notes based on paper "Effectiveness of mechanical recovery for large offshore oil spills" by Environmental Research Consulting and Exxon Mobil Upstream Research Company

Investors need to understand what such actions on the part of the company can lead to - I am talking about both the fact of the leak and the attempts to hide this information.

Source: From NS Energy

Source: Taken from Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

To be honest, I do not even know which of these two pieces of news is worse for investors - the implementation of either one will inevitably lead to increased volatility in NILSY stock given the potential capital outflows from Western shareholders.

Conclusion

During the latest conference call, management promised to increase CAPEX after the environmental tragedy, but we have heard that before - at each of the four previous conferences. Therefore, how much the company will actually be ready to spend - no one knows.

I get the impression that management just does not understand why some major shareholders are unhappy when they talk about the need to take ESG seriously. There is probably a contradiction in management's mind - "We pay them good dividends, why are they indignant?" In fact, the problem is much deeper than it seems at first sight - high dividends are good, but the implementation of the modernization program has a) not delivered >75% of the previously announced figures in recent years and b) not affected the level of dividends in any way. It is better to spend all the pre-planned CAPEX as promised than to be on trial for one of the world's biggest environmental disasters.

Moreover, management could be understood to postpone modernization and investment in sustainable development, citing the "severe cyclicality" of the industry and the need to set aside more money "for a rainy day." But in reality, the company's EBITDA has been stable over the past years - the management could invest in the rapid development of ESG projects, but simply did not do it either because of its incompetence or simply because of lack of desire.

Source: Author's calculations based on NILSY's DataBook

So I think it is unacceptable for management to blame investors for the lack of modernization by pointing to high dividends - the company would have enough money to do both.

The only way out of this situation is for management to admit its mistakes and resign. I love how much 2P reserves the company has and how many growth prospects it can have. However, management seems to pay little attention to trying to lower operational risk - which is why I rate NILSY a Neutral ("Hold") rather than a "Buy" idea.