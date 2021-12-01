metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

By performing a calculation of book value, modeling discounted cash flows, and reviewing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) peers I calculate the intrinsic value of the stock to be $18.25 and it is currently trading at $81.08. I must advise that you avoid this stock until the company's intrinsic value is closer to the current market price at the time of acquisition. I would recommend waiting until the stock is priced in the mid-20s range.

Introduction

Exact Sciences began as is the maker of Cologuard, a non-invasive test to detect colorectal cancer. After that product gained approval to be marketed and used in the United States, CEO Kevin Conroy moved the company to Madison, Wisconsin and began a multiyear buying spree that saw the company acquire Simpleminded, a healthcare information tech company, Armune Bioscience, a cancer diagnostic developer and Biomatrica, the maker of sample preservation technology.

In 2019 the company began operations internationally by acquiring Genomic Health, a genetic cancer detection company and using that company's network to begin sales in Europe. Since Genomic Health, Exact Sciences has acquired at least four more companies, all targeting the same general business areas of early cancer screening and detection. In 2020 the company also placed 650 million in long term debt.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the company shifted some of its diagnostic testing to test for the disease as well as being one of the first companies to gain regulatory approval for an at-home COVID-19 test.

Thesis

Detailed Analysis

Book Value

To calculate book value I divided the shareholder's equity listed in the TTM column of Exact Sciences Seeking Alpha financial pages (link available here) by the number of common shares outstanding (also available on the same Seeking Alpha pages). Specifically, I divided 3.46 billion by 172.3 million to arrive at a book value of $20.07.

Discounted Cash Flows Model

Source: Author created discounted cash flows model. Information taken from the Exact Sciences Seeking Alpha financial pages (link above). Link to spreadsheet available here.

EBITDA, effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, net working capital and capital expenditures were all taken from the Seeking Alpha financial pages of Exact Sciences (link provided above).

I chose to use an EBITDA growth rate of 5%. I did this be conservative because there have been so many acquisitions along with COVID, I really had no idea of what organic growth is from one year to the next. The (imputed) growth rate in revenue that they show in the picture below just does not seem like it will hold up for the long run to me.

Source: Exact Sciences Seeking Alpha income page (link above)

I also estimated the long term growth rate to be 0 as well, to err on the side of being too conservative. I used my normal discount rate of 9% to reflect the net return I look to make on each of my investments. I also used a multiple of 6 times EBITDA to estimate the value of the company because that seemed reasonable from the peer comparison (information below).

Peer Review

For Exact Sciences' peer review I chose to compare Exact Sciences with Incyte Corporation (INCY) , Novavax (NVAX), argenx SE (ARGX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), and Grifols, SA (GRFS).

While Exact Sciences is right in the thick of ratio multiples with its competitors they all look overpriced to me. The Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison tool seems to back this line of thinking up as well because all but one of the competitors have a valuation "Quant Factor Grade" that is a C or below.

Discussion

I like this company and I like what it is trying to do (detect disease and cancer early). The part that I am not sure about is fueling growth through acquisitions and debt. I know that money has been cheap and fueling growth through leveraged acquisitions has been very popular, especially in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical space, but it just seems like a good way to bet the farm and lose it. So to speak.

Potential Issues

The largest potential issue I see for this company is being able to fully execute the strategies set up to take full advantage of the acquisitions that have taken place. The acquisition targets range from a medical IT company to a company that makes advanced specimen preservatives. It seems to me that it is going to take a hell of a lot of project management to get all of those different companies and technologies into one cohesive firm that can take its products to market.

Also, the industry as a whole is facing fierce competition as well as supply chain issues, labor shortages, and all the other issues we hear about in the news every day. These issues are not going to go away in a day, and will likely be here for years to come.

Conclusion

As much as I like what Exact Sciences has set out to do, I believe the fundamentals and the intrinsic value of the stock do not support a price near $81. I myself will be waiting for this stock to move down into the $20's before I begin to make purchases.