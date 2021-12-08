baona/E+ via Getty Images

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) agreed to sell the Norwegian oil and gas assets of its majority-owned subsidiary Spirit Energy to Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Sval Energi in a $1.08 billion deal. This was the largest deal on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2019 and completely divests Spirit Energy from Norway, which was responsible for the largest percentage of its production. At the same time, it will naturally increase the production of both Equinor and Sval Energi in their home country. Although Sval Energi will likely see somewhat of a greater benefit, this deal does certainly have some positive impacts on Equinor and will help to support the company's long-term growth ambitions. Overall, investors should like it.

About The Deal

As mentioned in the introduction on December 8, 2021, Sval Energi and Equinor signed an agreement to acquire all of the Norwegian assets of Spirit Energy in a $1.08 billion deal. It is important to note that although the media widely reported this as a single deal, it was in fact two separate deals as each of the companies signed their own individual agreements with Spirit Energy. The total assets at sale include 45 production licenses, including seven producing fields, all of which will go to Sval Energi. The deal also includes Spirit Energy's stake in the Statfjord area, which will go to Equinor. As this article is solely about Equinor, let us have a look specifically at the Statfjord area.

The Statfjord oil field is a large oil and gas field that straddles the boundary between the Norwegian and British portions of the North Sea. As is the case with many fields in the North Sea, this field is not in particularly deep water as it is only 145 meters (475 feet) from the water's surface to the seafloor. Even so, the field still requires a specially equipped drilling rig to access it given the somewhat harsh weather conditions that can exist in the area:

Source: Energy-Pedia

As is the case with many of the giant oil and gas-fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, this one has been in operation for a considerable amount of time. The field first began producing in 1979 under the operatorship of what is now Exxon Mobil (XOM) before being acquiring by Equinor in 1987. The field ad a peak production of 850,204 barrels of oil equivalent per day and has to date produced over 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents. This makes it one of the largest oil fields ever discovered and it even holds the record for the highest daily production of any field outside of Russia.

There was a great deal of concern surrounding Equinor back in the late 1990s and early 2000s due to fields like this one. At the time, the vast majority of Equinor's production was located in Norway and came from fields like Statfjord that had been in operation for decades and were nearing their end of life. As I noted in a previous article, Norwegian energy production had long been expected to peak early this century and began declining permanently thereafter. While there have been some new discoveries that may reverse this problem, it does not change the aging and maturation of fields like Statfjord. In fact, Statfjord was originally projected to be shut down no later than 2019 but in fact it was able to increase its production last year:

Source: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

The field is only producing 185,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, which is much lower than its peak but it is obviously better than nothing.

Although the headlines of the deal advertise this as a $1.08 billion deal, Equinor itself will be paying much less. In exchange for Spirit Energy's stake in the Statfjord area, Equinor will only pay $50 million. In the third quarter of 2021, these assets produced about 21,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. This represents only 1.05% of Equinor's third quarter production. Thus, this deal will obviously not have a huge impact on Equinor's results going forward but any growth is good growth.

Equinor's Growth Story

As I have stated in many previous articles, Equinor had some very ambitious plans to grow its production over the next few years prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, as recently as March of this year, I reported that the company had the ambition to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. Unfortunately though, the company has backed off on these ambitions as it did not reiterate them in the third quarter 2021 report. In fact, the only thing that Equinor would state is that it expects that its production next year would be about 2% higher than in 2021, with management citing uncertainties about the progression of the novel coronavirus. Although we have seen a strong increase in energy prices over this year, this does make a certain amount of sense as there have been several new strains emerge even in the past few months and it is uncertain how virulent the new strains will be, even to people that have received the vaccine.

If the company does manage to achieve this growth rate in 2022, it would represent an improvement over the nearly static production rates that the company had over the 2020-2021 period:

Source: Equinor

Despite the company not being willing to reiterate its growth ambitions in its most recent quarterly report, there are reasons to believe that the company will grow its production well beyond 2022. As we can see here, the company currently has fifteen major projects under development, which are located in six countries:

Source: Equinor

One of the nice things here is that it will generally be very cheap to produce oil and gas from these projects. In fact, the vast majority of them would be cash flow positive even if crude oil prices drop to as low as $35 per barrel. Although crude oil prices did reach the lowest level in a generation during the height of the pandemic, on average Brent crude oil traded at $41.96 per barrel over the course of 2020. In fact, there were only three months in 2020 when Brent crude traded for less than $40 per barrel in average in 2020:

Source: Statista

Thus, many of Equinor's projects appear likely to deliver a profit even if crude oil prices drop as low as they did during the worst of the pandemic. Thus, the company will probably continue to proceed to develop them even if crude oil prices drop somewhat from today's levels.

This production growth is expected to come in handy as the global demand for crude oil and natural gas is expected to increase over the coming years. In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by approximately 29% in the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This may come as a surprise to some readers, particularly the demand for crude oil. After all, in many of the world's developed nations, policymakers have been actively working to reduce the consumption of crude oil. However, this demand growth will not come from the world's developed markets but will instead come from various emerging markets. These markets are expected to see substantial economic growth over the period, which will cause the populations of these countries to begin to enter the middle-class. As this process takes place, these newly middle-class citizens will begin to desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in developed markets enjoy than what they have now. This can be expected to increase the consumption of all sorts of energy, including that derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations is higher than that of the developed markets, the growing demand for crude oil from emerging markets will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand in the developed world.

The growth in demand for natural gas is somewhat easier to understand. This is being driven by the global concerns about climate change. These concerns have caused many governments all around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the common ways to accomplish this is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants. These plants are then replaced with natural gas ones that burn much cleaner. Although renewable energy is even cleaner, renewables are not nearly as reliable as natural gas using today's technology. This is why natural gas is often called a "transitional fuel" as it can support the grid until renewable technologies advance sufficiently to take over fully while still being much cleaner than most other technologies in use currently.

Valuation

One of the most important things when making an investment is to ensure that we are not paying too much for it. This is because overpaying for any investment is a surefire way to ensure that we earn a suboptimal return off of that investment. One method that we can use to value an energy company like Equinor is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that actually takes a company's earnings into account. Ideally, we want to purchase a stock when this ratio is less than 1.0 as that is a sign that the stock may be undervalued relative to its earnings growth. Unfortunately though, there are very few companies in today's environment that have such a low ratio.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will grow its earnings at a 49.35% rate over the next three to five years. This would give the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.18. This would seem to imply that the stock is substantially undervalued, although this might be an anomaly due to the company's earnings last year being affected by the substantially lower Brent crude prices. As such, we would also expect the company's peers to be affected by this:

Company PEG Ratio Equinor 0.18 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 0.88 Chevron (CVX) 2.53 TotalEnergies (TTE) 0.37 Eni (E) 1.24

Thus, we can see that Equinor does appear to be substantially undervalued compared to its peers. As these companies work in the same general pricing environment, we can see that this is not simply a result of last year's difficult market for energy. Equinor thus appears to be a very good value relative to its own energy sector peers.

Equinor also boasts a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. This is one of the lowest ratios currently in the market among companies from any sector. As such, we can see further confirmation that Equinor is substantially undervalued relative to its forward earnings potential and thus could be a buy at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the company's recent deal with Centrica helps to support Equinor's overall growth story. The company does appear to be likely to continue this growth over the coming years, despite management's recent reluctance to discuss it in the company's earnings report as was always being done in the past. This production growth will help the firm capitalize on the coming demand growth over the next few years as it will have a buyer for this incremental production. Finally, the company appears to be substantially undervalued at the current stock price and thus may be worthy of investment consideration.