XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL), a leading paint protection film player, has paid some fantastic returns to investors. Since listing on the Nasdaq in July 2019, the stock is up by over 5,287%, a feat not achieved by even many high-growth technology companies.

XPEL's stock is up over 32% so far this year, despite giving back over 30% gains from its highs in July 2021.

In the backdrop of this pullback, I believe XPEL presents a very attractive opportunity, mainly due to brand power, solid management, improving financials, focused and accretive acquisition strategy, and reasonable valuations. Let's dive deeper into this thesis.

Impressive third-quarter revenue performance despite macroeconomic challenges

In the third quarter, XPEL's revenues were up 48.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $68.5 million, ahead of the consensus estimate by $4.16 million.

Much of this growth was driven by solid performance in the U.S. and Canada, two of XPEL's most penetrated markets.

XPEL's third-quarter U.S. revenues soared by 69.5% YoY to $37.4 million. This is very impressive, considering that the third quarter marked the lowest U.S. new car sales in the last decade.

The ongoing semiconductor shortage has affected production levels in the automotive industry. XPEL, however, managed to offset much of the negative impact associated with the low car inventory, owing to the increasing adoption of protective paint films amongst the car dealers. It also helped XPEL that the car dealers had more free time and resources to accessorize the existing car inventory. This, however, underlines the resilience of XPEL's business model, even in challenging times.

Robust margins and healthy balance sheet

XPEL depends on five third-party suppliers for sourcing protective paint films. Despite this dependence, the company has managed to gradually improve its gross margins.

This is testimony to the company's pricing power as well as the robust relationships it has forged with its suppliers.

XPEL's EBITDA margins have improved from 5.4% in 2017 to 18.1% in 2021 year-to-date (YTD).

XPEL also boasts of a healthy balance sheet, with $7.8 million cash and almost zero debt.

Solid management and insider ownership

Small-cap companies are usually associated with high share price volatility, owing to weak financials and poor balance sheet health. However, XPEL has long been an exception. The company's consistently improving financial health, even in difficult times, speaks of the strong vision and execution capability of its management team.

The company's chairman and CEO, Ryan Pape, has been at the helm of this business since 2009. He has been working in various technology positions in the company since 2004. XPEL's Senior VP and CFO since 2016, Barry Wood, also seems to have proved exceptionally successful in optimal capital allocation, for organic and inorganic growth. The management team has a proven track record of gradually improving XPEL's fundamentals in the past five years and can continue to show stellar performance in the coming years.

Insider ownership, especially in small-cap companies, is a good measure of analyzing how management interests are aligned with those of shareholders. Currently, insiders hold 37.79% of the total shares, which seems to be a reasonable level.

DAP software has helped solidify relationships with installers

XPEL has focused on solidifying relationships with its core clientele, comprising independent installers, new car dealers, and international car distributors. To that effect, the company has been offering a proprietary Design Access Program (DAP) software. This software also includes a pattern database that helps installers cut films for various panels of over 80,000 vehicles. The DAP software makes paint protection film application easier and faster, while also reducing wastage for the installers. Access to the DAP software is charged with a monthly fee. However, the company also offers cut bank credits to installers purchasing XPEL films. These credits can then be used to access DAP software. The software component of the business has played a major role in creating long-lasting relationships with the installer community.

Accretive acquisition strategy, opening up market expansion opportunities

XPEL has made several bolt-on acquisitions, either to enter into new geographic markets or penetrate complementary opportunities. Prominent amongst them are acquisitions such as those of invisiFRAME, PermaPlate Films business, Tint Net, and One Armor.

While previously focused mostly on the high-end automotive after-market, XPEL has entered the bicycle-frame protection market by acquiring a long-time customer, United Kingdom-based invisiFRAME. This deal is expected to become immediately accretive and add $2.7 million incremental revenues in 2021. In addition to giving its installer customers an expanded customer base comprising of bicycle users, XPEL is also attempting to build a direct-to-customer distribution line with this acquisition. XPEL's acquisition of PermaPlate Film has also positioned the company firmly in the automotive window films business.

However, there are a few risks to consider

Despite XPEL's brand positioning, the company remains exposed to significant competitive pressures especially from resource-rich companies like 3M (MMM) and Eastman Chemical (EMN). The company, however, has managed to navigate this landscape mainly due to superior products and healthy customer relationships.

XPEL is also exposed to significant supply chain shocks, considering that the company does not manufacture and depends exclusively on third-party suppliers. Finally, while currently, XPEL's business depends heavily on car inventory, the recent acquisitions such as those of PermaPlate Film and One Armor in the automotive windows film business, will make the company more reliant on new car sales. This can make XPEL's stock price more volatile in the coming years.

Reasonable valuation

We see that XPEL is expected to grow its topline at a healthy clip for the next three years. The company is currently trading at 7.2 times forward sales.

While definitely not a bargain basement, this is definitely a reasonable level especially after considering the company's valuation in mid-2021. Despite being a consumer discretionary business, XPEL's financials have performed more akin to those of high-growth technology companies. Hence, the premium valuation seems justified.

Conclusion

There was a lot to like in XPEL's third quarter, despite the company missing its earnings estimates. The company is expected to grow both topline and bottom-line year-over-year at a 20%+ rate at least for the next three years. Hence, based on its strong fundamentals and improving financials, I believe that this may be the right time to pick up this stock.