Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

By now you've heard the news - Disney's (NYSE:DIS) streaming service may be slowing down. I'm not worried as a long-term investor; I believe it will still be a valuable part of the company.

However, it is worth thinking about - specifically, how will new CEO Robert Chapek approach D+ in a way that is different from former CEO Robert Iger's thinking? Now that the company's fourth-quarter earnings are in the rearview mirror, the new fiscal year is bound to bring all kinds of corporate news flow on the media conglomerate's longer-term plans for not only D+, but the bundle that also includes sports service E+ and adult-oriented Hulu.

My opinion has remained the same: Disney is a long-term buy for investors not expecting to beat the market in the short-term, but it is still expensive in my eyes given the risks of the current environment (pandemic, potential market crash, et cetera).

D+: On Growth, Spending, Chapek's Approach

The company reported during the November Q4 earnings event that subscriber count for D+ was 118.1 million on a global basis, an increase of 2.1 million sign-ups that was still unfortunately lagging expectations of 125 million users. E+ has over 17 million subscribers while Hulu counts 43.8 million members, the majority of whom take only the subscription-video-on-demand product as opposed to the live-television version (the latter is pretty stagnant in terms of growth, only achieving 4 million users at this point). The focus is on D+, of course, but it is worth noting that the other two services are important to the overall strategy and to the total health of the Disney content ecosystem.

The problem here, too, is that average revenue per subscriber fell. Whereas it was once $4.52, it is now $4.12. This places more pressure on the service to perform. Thankfully, both E+ and Hulu saw their subscriber-revenue performance improve. And I have to say, it won't help (although it won't hurt much, either, in the long run and given the scale) if the company does more discount offerings like they did last month.

From my perspective, discounts and free trials and other similar tools of the streaming industry probably aren't needed as solutions for Disney's growth issues. Instead, spending on content is key, and that is something being explored by the studio.

Content is fueled by Disney's brand equity and IP, and if you stop and think about it, since the company has committed over the years billions in capital toward acquiring more IP to supplement its own historic characters, it would stand to reason that D+ should protect its pricing power by holding the line and only going up over time.

Therefore, let's consider the recent announcement in the annual report that received a lot of attention in media news: the company intends on allocating $33 billion to content in the next fiscal year (found on page 47). Here's the key thing to know: this includes not only original content, but licensed content as well; in addition, the figure in part represents ESPN sports content rights for that side of the streaming ledger.

It brings up an interesting thought experiment: what if Disney had monetized its stake in ESPN long ago, about which many analysts oftentimes hypothesized? Given linear declines and the need, more than ever, especially during a pandemic, for direct-to-consumer to outperform other areas of the business, it becomes difficult not to wish for the entire sum to be allocated toward filmed entertainment. Could this unforeseen situation be the reason, and perhaps justification, for all that speculation? Some might say that if the sports asset wasn't around then Disney wouldn't have spent such a significant sum, but I would push back by pointing out that the number and depth of Disney's platforms - and remember that this is a company that even wanted to add Sky to its media portfolio! - would have easily absorbed and amortized that level of capital spending. I'll also add one other point: I'd rather the company focus on original content as opposed to licensed content. Yes, a platform such as ABC will always rely on third parties, as will a cable channel such as Freeform, but Disney will do best when it owns as much of its content as possible. Remember that as the library grows, so will the value of D+ (Chapek has mentioned that library content tends to help reduce churn).

One solid thing that Chapek has done thus far is to create a content clearinghouse that assessed what platform is best for any individual piece of filmed entertainment. The company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division basically says if something should play on Hulu or D+, or should be in theaters domestically for twenty days and then ported to D+. This would essentially be a data-driven decision, at least in part, and it probably drives talent counting on theatrical placement as a first resort crazy. That's one of the raps on Chapek - he's too much into data. Using spreadsheets to spearhead decisions, especially ones that involve creatives, is a contrast between him and Iger, one that has been mentioned in the trades. There might be something to the criticism in this sense - flexibility needs to be maintained even in the face of compelling data. If three movie projects were determined to need a long theatrical window, but you have a streaming service severely in need of content, one might want to consider the needs of the latter over the numbers since it is the streaming division that Wall Street currently worships.

The styles of Chapek and Iger also clash in terms of stated strategies, and it's interesting to note that D+ as it performs today is representative of what might be considered one of the infrequent times that the previous Bob was wrong. Iger did well with his acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, and finally Fox IP/studios, but perhaps that skewed his perspective and caused him to make what might be an unfortunate observation as it is considered today: that D+ would be a bold service that didn't necessarily require the kind of high-volume strategy practiced by Netflix (NFLX); on the contrary, quality would determine how much content would be on the service at any given time (Iger probably thought, too, that the company would expose itself to a high-volume strategy via Hulu, and that D+ could essentially take care of itself with a smaller content spend). It of course was easy to be skeptical at such paradigm, especially when Fox was essentially brought into the mix as a content-pipe enhancer, but you might be willing to forgive Iger such a misstep given the iconic pedigree intrinsic to the company's portfolio of brands. Now we know that, from the beginning, volume was important; even now, there are comments about how D+ is great...for a while. Then, one tends to run out of things to watch, unless one is a kid for whom Cars is an experience to be relived over and over again like a Bill Murray fantasy. Keeping kids happy is probably a big part of the price acceptance for D+, but as kids age, churn could turn into a bigger issue.

So...where does Disney and D+ go from here?

My feeling is that the company should be able to hit its goal for 2024...as reiterated in the recent earnings call, management believes it will hit between 230 million and 260 million members. As I alluded to before, I hope there isn't too much dilution in terms of average revenue per member. Discounts and free trials are not needed; instead, here are some things I hope to see Chapek consider.

First: I mentioned theatrical windows as one way to increase sign-ups. Chapek said he will remain flexible on this count, particularly as it concerns hybrid distribution in the form of the company's premiere-access strategy of charging $30 (plus at least one month's subscription) to see a new film on D+. Premium-video-on-demand would be an easy way of increasing revenue for the direct-to-consumer segment. But beyond that, I think the company should experiment with taking one of its major-branded live-action pictures - a Marvel or a Star Wars feature - and debut it on D+. To be specific, I mean an entry in one of those franchises that costs $200+ million and is a direct member of whatever phase Marvel or Wars is currently on. And you could then have a theatrical run...or not! And I even suggest foregoing the $30 charge. Sounds inadvisable, perhaps, but if Disney is going to increase its content budget, and if Disney wants to make sure it achieves that 2024 goal (and shareholders should want the company to be obsessed with the latter), then distribution innovation is going to have to rise beyond what has already happened during the SARS crisis. Pixar gives us a great example with Soul, where that film bypassed the multiplex for +. The film grossed zero dollars at domestic markets but took in $120 million internationally...and it promoted the service. What if a Wars picture went that route...how would that affect sign-ups? I would argue if that didn't turn out to be a great catalyst for streaming then Disney has some long-term problems of which no one was aware. Disney certainly could look on the Fox side to see what films could simply go to D+/Hulu and call it a day. While I have argued in the past that Fox's theatrical output would be a great enhancer to Disney's studio division (I do still believe that), I can nevertheless imagine the benefit of increased membership from such additional content.

The next thing I'll mention is an increase in synergy between the service and broadcaster ABC (as well as other platforms). Running some content from D+ on free, advertising-supported networks will strike some as counterproductive, but as exclusive content ages, there would be nothing wrong with programming at least a few episodes to entice people to subscribe. It would be a more economical way of promoting the service as opposed to a free trial, and it would help to amortize costs of production. And as D+ celebrates anniversaries with higher numbers attached, it could even program an entire series on ad-supported networks, even something such as The Mandalorian, which could even feature episodes heavily edited so that consumers would be intrigued to see the uncut product.

Perhaps my final musing is the most obvious: Does Disney need to acquire more content? Hey, if you're Bob Iger, the answer would most certainly be yes...he seemed always ready to buy something. But what about Bob Chapek?

I've theorized that he is considering buying something. When that will happen in his tenure, I don't know, but I do know this: the best way for someone in his position to really make a mark and brand his own legacy of leadership would be to strike a bold deal for a company that owns content/IP that would help D+ (and Hulu) grow.

That leads to the question: what's left to buy? Many readers know I wouldn't mind seeing a buyer for Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B), but I don't see Chapek going for this studio, unless it was strictly for Hulu and to perhaps turn Starz into a solely ad-supported streamer to compete in the space that includes Fox's (FOX) (FOXA) Tubi TV. More likely, even though this company has declared itself not for sale (things can always change!), Sony's (SONY) studio division would be a cool way of bringing Spider-Man IP over to the Mouse. I would at least like to see Disney somehow get that IP in a deal, even if it didn't get all the other Sony IP, such as Ghostbusters (imagine the latter synergizing with D+, Hulu, and the parks). Granted, I've read some estimates of Sony Pictures at north of $30 billion, so such a hypothetical scenario would add a lot of debt.

But Chapek could always use more content for Hulu, given recent reports that Comcast (CMCSA) wants to make its Peacock service more valuable to consumers by denying Hulu its films/series. This is yet another complication for Chapek, especially since some believe Disney management may not be paying too much attention to growing Hulu because that will cause Disney to part with more money than it wants to when it eventually has to buy out Comcast's stake. Whether it's a smaller or a larger media company, or if it involves some partnership or joint-venture, I think Chapek will always be thinking about increasing the size of the company's portfolio.

Conclusion

These are my current thoughts on Disney's streaming ecosystem. I think all the concern over growth in streaming will lead Disney to innovate distribution strategies and continue investing in original content.

The stock is risky in the short-term for traders, so even though there have been a lot of headlines discussing reasons for a short-term rebound, it is my belief that investors may need to remain patient for longer than anticipated as theatrical and streaming continue to rebound.

Still, I continue to own Disney and hope to add opportunistically.