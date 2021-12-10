Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the index up more than 45% year-to-date, with many names benefiting from government stimulus and the re-opening trade. One name that's significantly lagged the group is Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), which is down 7% year-to-date. The underperformance is likely tied to the fact that while sales performance was strong, the company is seeing some margin pressure, and has guided conservatively for Q4 due to supply chain headwinds. With Ross Stores trading at ~21x FY2022 earnings estimates vs. 23 historically, I believe there are much more attractive value propositions elsewhere in the market currently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ross Stores released its Q3 results last month, reporting revenue of ~$4.58 billion, a 22% increase year-over-year, or 19% growth on a 2-year basis. The solid results were driven by strong comp sales growth, with comp sales coming in at 14% vs. Q3 2019 levels. This was a very respectable figure given the impact of the Delta Variant on some retailers in the period. However, while sales performance was strong, margins were impacted by freight and wages at Ross and dd's Discounts, translating to only mid-single-digit growth in earnings per share in the period ($1.09 vs. $1.03). Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ross Stores had a solid quarter in Q3 from a sales standpoint, exceeding the company's expectations, with children and men's being the best-performing segments at Ross. This translated to 19% growth relative to Q3 2019 levels ($4.58 billion vs. $3.85 billion), with year-to-date sales also up sharply to $13.9 billion (+20%). The company saw solid unit growth in the quarter, which helped boost revenue on top of the strong comp sales growth, adding 28 stores in the quarter comprised of 10 dd's Discount stores and 18 Ross stores. This has pushed year-to-date new openings to 65, and the company hopes to return to its normal rate of 100 new stores in 2022. Assuming Ross finishes 2022 with ~1,900 stores, this would translate to just over 5% unit growth.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

From an inventory standpoint, the company noted that it is in good shape heading into the holiday season, with average inventories down just 1%. However, there are significant receipts in the next six weeks, and Ross Stores shared that the Home segment could be one area where it might be light on inventory, depending on the timing of receipts. Given the difficult to predict situation due to supply chain headwinds, Ross Stores has guided 7-9% comp sales growth in Q4, with revenue growth of 10-13%. This guidance is a bit disappointing given that Ross was lapping relatively easy year-over-year comps in Q4, given that revenue was down 4% in the year-ago period (~$4.25 billion vs. ~$4.41 billion).

In addition to the more conservative guide, Ross also saw margin compression in Q3, with operating margins coming in at 11.4%, down from 12.4% in Q3 2019. The company noted that this was related to headwinds from higher freight costs, wages, and COVID-19 related costs that could not offset occupancy and distribution leverage. Based on what we've seen from commentary industry-wide, it looks like the supply chain headwinds are likely to persist into 2022, which could continue to weigh on margins short-term.

(Source: Company Presentation)

When it comes to wages, Ross has made some permanent wage increases and has also instituted retention and incentive bonuses to help get through the holiday season. So, while staffing appears solid heading into the busiest time of the year, this combination of supply chain headwinds and a tight labor market has resulted in short-term margin pressure. The company did note that it is experimenting with price increases, but like Burlington Stores (BURL), it's more difficult to pass on price increases without seeing how department stores are reacting due to the need to provide a notable value proposition to its customers. So, it hasn't been able to combat these margin pressures for the time being. Let's take a look at the earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Ross Stores has seen solid growth in annual EPS over the past several years, with a compound annual EPS growth rate of 15.8% (FY2014 to FY2020). Unfortunately, annual EPS was briefly derailed in FY2020 but is expected to see a full recovery this year with new highs on deck relative to FY2019 levels ($4.78 vs. $4.56). However, if we look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, while new highs are in store, benefiting from a higher rate of unit growth, Ross's compound annual EPS growth rate is expected to dip to ~11.6% if FY2023 estimates are only met, which would be a meaningful deceleration from the previous period.

Obviously, there is the potential to beat these estimates if supply chain headwinds resolve, but it's unclear how long this could persist, with the situation being unpredictable. Having said that, even if Ross beats FY2023 estimates and comes in at $6.05 (3% beat), this still leaves the stock trading at ~19x FY2023 earnings estimates at a share price of $113.60. If we compare this to the stock's historical metrics, this does not offer new investors much of a margin of safety. Let's take a closer look below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

As the chart below shows, Ross has historically traded at ~19.6x earnings and has enjoyed a much higher earnings multiple of 23 over the past 10 years. I would argue that a slightly more conservative multiple makes sense given the inflationary pressures we're seeing combined with supply chain headwinds, with a fair earnings multiple being 22 vs. the 10-year average of 23. Based on this figure, Ross Stores' fair value comes in at $129.36 (22x FY2023 annual EPS estimates), pointing to a 14% upside from current levels. While this represents a decent upside case, the goal is to buy at a deep discount to fair value, and I generally prefer a minimum 25% discount to fair value for large-cap stocks. To bake in this margin of safety, ROST would need to trade below $98.00 per share.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Looking at the technical picture below, we can see that ROST is sitting near the middle of its trading range, with a strong resistance level overhead at $127.10, and a major support zone near $97.60. At a current share price of $113.60, this leaves $13.50 in upside to resistance and $16.00 in downside to support, representing a reward/risk ratio of 0.84 to 1.0. Generally, I prefer at least a 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio to justify starting a new position, so it's hard to argue that Ross Stores is in a low-risk buy zone. If we combine this with the fact that there's only a small margin of safety baked in at current levels, I don't see any reason to rush in and buy the stock here near $114.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Some investors will argue that this 16% correction is a buying opportunity and that Ross Stores is a name worth owning at current prices. In a healthy market environment trading at reasonable valuations, I would be more open to paying up for stocks, given that the market is likely to provide a tailwind. However, with the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at a price-to-sales ratio that makes Dotcom Bubble levels appear cheap, it's hard to argue it's worth adding exposure unless an individual stock is offering a significant margin of safety, given that it's hard to rule out downside volatility over the next 3-6 months.

This is especially true when we consider that the S&P 500 has now gone over a year without a 10% correction. Typically, the index sees a median correction every year of 11% (1980-present), with an average correction closer to 14%. Over the past 14 months, the max drawdown is 6.0%, suggesting it could be a bumpy few months ahead if we see some mean reversion. This doesn't mean that the market can't head higher, but it does suggest that the road to higher prices could be turbulent, which favors placing limit bids below the market vs. paying up.

(Source: Multpl.com, Author's Chart) (Source: FactSet, Standard & Poor's, JPMorgan Asset Management)

Ross Stores had a decent Q3 report, but it's looking like it could be a tougher year in FY2022, with many retailers coming up against difficult year-over-year comps due to the re-opening trade and a lack of government stimulus. With Ross Stores trading at ~21.2x FY2022 earnings estimates, this points to only a slight margin of safety here compared to its 10-year historical earnings multiple of ~23. In summary, I believe there is much better value elsewhere in the market currently, and I favor more beaten-up names like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), trading at ~14x FY2023 earnings with 40% plus margins and paying a higher dividend yield than ROST.