Article Thesis

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has, like many other fintech companies, sold off sharply in recent weeks. Still, I believe that Square is too expensive at current valuations and that there are better picks available in the fintech and payments space, which is why I do not deem Square, Inc. a Buy at current valuations, despite the fact that shares have become less expensive over the recent past.

Why Did Square's Stock Price Drop?

Square has seen its shares decline from a 52-week high of $290 to just $193 at the time of writing, which pencils out to a 33% price drop that has destroyed a whopping $40 billion of market capitalization:

The steep share price decline can be explained by several factors. First, the industry as a whole has performed pretty badly in recent weeks, with other payment names such as PayPal (PYPL) and credit card names such as Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) seeing their shares fall as well. On the back of some worries that cryptocurrencies could take market share from payment players, investors sold off many of these names. I do believe that fears around cryptocurrency competition are overblown, as this seems to be an asset class for investment primarily, whereas almost no one uses cryptocurrencies to actually pay for things at retailers.

Another factor that has hurt Square's share price is the Fed's upcoming tightening cycle:

As we see in the above dot plot, the Fed expects several interest rate hikes throughout the coming years, lifting benchmark rates to around 2% in 2024. This leads to higher discount rates for equities, which hurts highly-valued, high-growth companies (with a lot of future earnings in the distant future) the most. Square, as one such expensive growth company, was naturally one of the prime candidates to experience selling pressure as the market began to price in higher interest rates.

Square has thus not sold off due to company-specific news primarily, but instead due to macro themes such as crypto pressure on payment companies (a fear that is, I believe, overblown), and due to rising interest rates that hurt all growth names.

Is Square Stock Expected To Rise?

Let's start with the analyst community, which is, in general, bullish on Square. The consensus price target, according to YCharts, stands at $292, which implies an upside potential of around 50%. Notably, the price target has not changed a lot over the last couple of weeks, despite the fact that Square, Inc. has seen its shares fall so much over that time frame.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, which looks at factors such as valuation, earnings revisions, etc. is neutral right now, with a 2.66 rating that is closer to the bearish level than the bullish level, 3.0 being the midpoint. Square's Factor Grades look like this:

It is not surprising to see Square hold a strong Growth grade, due to the business growth rate the company has experienced in the past, and thanks to the fact that SQ is also expected to grow considerably in the coming years. Its valuation, however, gets a pretty bad grade, which is also not too surprising -- the stock is very expensive. Profitability, Momentum, and EPS estimate revisions get mid-tier grades. Overall, the Seeking Alpha Quant algorithm isn't bullish on the stock -- but Wall Street is. One can, of course, argue that bullishness by Wall Street analysts doesn't necessarily mean a lot, as they might have an interest in doing business with the company in the future.

I personally do believe that Square isn't a great buy at current prices. Shares can, of course, rally in case sentiment improves, but they could also fall further, as shares are still very expensive today. Buying solely due to the fact that shares have declined from recent highs will not necessarily pay off -- stocks that have fallen significantly, but are still expensive, can easily continue to fall, especially when sentiment isn't strong and when macro headwinds, such as rising rates, work against a share price recovery.

Square Stock Forecast

Square has two primary business units, Seller and Cash App. Seller has historically been the business unit with much stronger profitability, but Cash App has been Square's faster-growing business in the recent past:

Source: Square presentation

Gross profit contribution from Square has been negligible for the first couple of years but exploded to $1.2 billion -- up close to 300% in a single year -- in 2020. At that time, gross profit contribution from Seller and Cash App was relatively similar, at a 55%:45% split. Seller, meanwhile, has seen its gross profit growth rate decline over the years: From 63% in 2016 to 30% in 2019, and then to just 9% in 2020. Some of that growth rate deceleration in 2020 might be explainable by pandemic-related effects, but growth has clearly slowed down even before the pandemic, making this Square's weaker-growth business unit.

Even the higher-growth Cash App business, however, is not growing as quickly as it used to:

Clearly, Cash App's growth rate has slowed down -- between December 2015 and December 2016, the growth rate in monthly transacting activities was 200%, whereas that number looked like this in the following years:

Dec 2016 to Dec 2017 133% Dec 2017 to Dec 2018 114% Dec 2018 to Dec 2019 60% Dec 2019 to Dec 2020 50% Dec 2020 to June 2021 (annualized) 23%

Especially the drop between the 2018 growth rate and the 2019 growth rate, and the drop in this year's growth are remarkable. With an annualized transaction growth rate in the low 20s, Cash App isn't the high-growth business it used to be. Even more remarkably, Cash App's growth did not only decline in relative terms but also in absolute terms, as the company has added just four million monthly transactions in H1, whereas that pace stood at 12 million in the previous year.

We can thus say that both of Square's business units are experiencing a considerable growth deceleration. This is, in general, not a disaster, and to some degree, it has to be expected as companies exit their high-growth phase at some point. But for a company that is not profitable on a GAAP basis, and that is still very expensive on an adjusted basis (trading for well above 100x net profits), decelerating growth can be a major issue if investors lose hope in the growth story.

Analysts are currently predicting that Square will generate revenue of $18 billion this year, while that amount is forecasted to grow at a mid-teens pace (average) over the following two years:

I do believe that, based on the slowdown in the business growth rate we have seen for both Seller and Cash App, a mid-teens growth rate seems realistic for the coming years. That is, of course, not a bad growth rate, but it is also far from excellent. In fact, many other payment players are forecasted to grow at comparable or even faster rates in the coming two years, such as Visa (expected growth of 13% a year in 2021-2023), MasterCard (expected growth of 18% a year in 2021-2023), and PayPal (expected growth of 20% a year in 2021-2023).

In other words, Square, which is called a disruptive growth stock by some, is forecasted to grow in line with, or even slower than some of the largest players in the industry. There are, however, even more reasons to favor Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, etc. over Square -- these companies are way more profitable than Square, offer huge shareholder return programs (at least Visa and MasterCard do), and they are trading at way cheaper valuations. Square is valued at more than 100x forward earnings, while Visa is, with comparable growth, trading at just 29x forward earnings, which is well below the historic norm.

I do believe that this doesn't bode well for the share price outlook of Square. If analysts are right, then Square is way too expensive relative to the growth the company generates, compared to its key competitors in the payment space. We can also try to determine Square's value on an absolute basis, not in comparison to peers. Analysts predict profits of $1.70 this year, which excludes items such as stock issuance to employees, however. One could argue that these costs shouldn't be included, as they lead to shareholder dilution and are thus material for investors, but giving Square the benefit of the doubt, let's go with the $1.70 estimate. If Square manages to grow that number by 25% a year over the next five years, which would account for some operating leverage since revenue will likely grow significantly less than that, then Square will earn $5.20 in 2026. With Square trading at $195 right now, Square would thus have to be valued at 38x net profits in 2026 for investors to see a 0% annual return over the next five years. If Square was valued at 35x net profits in 2026, it would see its shares fall to $182, whereas a 30x earnings multiple leads to a 2026 share price of $156. In these scenarios, Square wouldn't be a great investment at all. I do thus believe that there is a high likelihood that shares will trade sideways or even down over the coming years, whereas attractive returns seem unlikely due to the combination of a slowing business growth rate and a pretty high starting valuation.

Is SQ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Square has been a strong investment for those that bought into the company early on, but in 2021, SQ has delivered negative returns so far. The industry is out of favor, Square's valuation was very stretched, and rising rates are a major headwind for growth stocks such as Square, Inc., which explains the weak share price performance in recent weeks. I do believe that shares are, despite the valuation decline we have seen, still not an attractive investment at current prices, as Square is still a pretty expensive stock when we consider that growth across its business units has slowed down drastically in the recent past.

Other payment stocks offer comparable growth potential at way lower valuations, while also offering stronger fundamentals, deeper moats, and more attractive shareholder return programs. I thus think that Square is an avoid at current prices, although I wouldn't short it.