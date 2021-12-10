uschools/E+ via Getty Images

Since September 1, 2021, the effective Federal Funds rate has, essentially, been 8 basis points. That is, 0.08 percentage points.

Given all the volatility in the financial markets, it is hard to believe that this rate would have remained so steady for so long.

There were a couple of "drops" but these were minor and easily erased out,

Otherwise the effective Federal Funds rate was basically 0.08 percent for this whole time period.

Note that the only drops were one- or two-day affairs, and after the decline in the rate, the 0.08 percent was immediately restored.

It seems to me that keeping the effective Federal Funds rate, the Fed's policy rate of interest constant was the primary goal of the Fed during this time period.

Almost all attention given to the Fed during this time period had to do with the possibility that the Fed might begin to taper its $120.0 billion monthly purchases of securities.

Little or nothing has been said about the Fed keeping the Fed Funds rate constant for this three-months.

Federal Reserve Officials Didn't Want Fed Funds Rate To Go Negative

It seems to me that Federal Reserve Officials wanted to keep the Federal Funds rate positive. They did not want the policy rate of interest dropping into negative territory, even for a day.

Because of all the liquidity that the Fed was pumping into the banking system with its monthly purchases, in early 2021, the Federal Funds rate showed signs that it could go into negative territory.

It appears, even though they said nothing about it, that Federal Reserve officials stepped up and stop the decline and acted in a way that would keep the rate sufficiently above zero, so that even given daily fluctuations, they could keep the rate in positive territory.

And, what did the Federal Reserve do to keep the effective Federal Funds rate positive?

They sold securities!

Oh, they did not sell securities, outright. They sold securities under an agreement to repurchase them after a short period of time.

So, on one hand the Fed was buying securities, outright, to add to their portfolio.

With the other hand, the Fed was selling securities under an agreement to repurchase them at a later date.

The Use Of Reverse Repurchase Agreements

One can see the use of reverse repos began in late March of 2021. And, then their use increased further throughout the year as the Federal Funds rate threatened to go negative.

The use accelerated through the summer, but then took another jump in September, right around the time that the effective Federal Funds rate was beginning to be held to the 0.08 percent level.

Didn't hear of the use of the reverse repo program?

I cannot find any mention of it in the communications from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, or, any other leader at the Fed.

So, what they bought with one hand, they sold off with the other.

Looking at the Fed's balance sheet, the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release, "Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks," we see that since Wednesday, September 1, 2021 until Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Federal Reserve added $371.3 billion in securities to its securities portfolio.

We note that since September 1, 2021, the Fed has increased the amount of sold securities subject to being repurchased by $410.9 billion.

That is, during this 14-week period, the Fed sold almost $40.0 billion more in securities than it purchased!

My belief is that the Fed did all this selling of securities to keep the effective Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

Movement Of Treasury Deposits

One other movement that the Fed had to offset was the reduction in the deposits of the U.S. Treasury at the Federal Reserve.

Over the 14-week period being reviewed, the U.S. Treasury Department reduced the amount of deposits it held in its General Account at the Fed.

Over this time period the deposits in the General Account dropped by about $172. billion. This movement of funds adds funds back into the banking system.

So, the Federal Reserve also had to be worried about this addition of funds to the banking system that would increase the liquidity of the banking system and put more downward pressure on the Federal Funds rate.

Offsetting this somewhat, was a $28.0 billion increase in the currency in circulation, a movement that would drain reserves from the banking system.

There, of course, were other ups and downs during this period, but these are the largest to explain.

So, the Federal Reserve had its hands full in trying to manage its balance sheet and, at the same time, keep the Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

And, The Movement Of Interest Rates

So, the effective Federal Funds rate did not move up during the time period under review, but other rates of interest rose.

After all, inflation was increasing (and is expected to continue to increase) and this always has an impact on nominal interest yields.

We see during this time period that the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose from about 20 basis points on September 1, 2021, to about 70 basis points on December 9, 2021.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose from 1.30 percent at the earlier date to 1.50 percent on the latter date.

The spread between the two rate dropped from 110 basis points at the earlier date to 80 basis points on the latter date.

In other words the term structure of interest rates flattened out.

This is not usually taken as a good sign for the financial markets. It projects rising short-term interest rates, something that economic growth does not welcome.

What About Tapering?

From the Wednesday, Federal Reserve balance sheet to the December 1, 2021 Federal Reserve balance sheet, the Fed added just $102.0 billion to its securities portfolio.

This, obviously, is less than the $120.0 billion per month that it had been adding to its securities portfolio.

So, it appears that the tapering is beginning.

But, there are indications that the Fed may actually begin to taper more quickly due to the pressures that higher rates of inflation are adding to their picture of the future.

This may happen, but we will just have to wait and see.

Furthermore, the Fed had indicated that it would raise its policy rate of interest once the tapering had ended. This placed the first rise in June.

Now, we may see a rise in the policy rate of interest before that date. Given the movements of rates in the open market, the Fed may need to increase its policy rate before then.

But, it's still remains to be seen how the Fed is going to smoothly do all this. One reason is that the Fed now has so much in the reverse repo line item, more than $1.7 trillion, that tapering is going to have to be related to unwinding these short-term sales. This could become complicated.

So, we watch and learn what Mr. Powell at going to give us.

It seems as if it is becoming more and more difficult for Mr. Powell and his team to err on the side of monetary ease, as they have been doing over the past two years. But, this seems to be a part of their policy leanings.

But, can you continue to err on the side of monetary ease when your battle is against inflation?