I'm a long-term bull on small caps due to their innovation-driven approach and entrepreneurship. The Vanguard Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) offers a great choice for exposure to this space, with rock-bottom fees (0.05% only) and a large AUM (about $50B) offering excellent tradability and liquidity.

The small-cap space has rallied spectacularly since the 2020 pandemic crash. As you can see from the following chart, the price of VB has been almost doubled (a more than 94% rally) since the bottom of the crash, and the performance has been leading the large-cap space by a large margin. After such a spectacular ride, now you might be wondering what to expect next.

There are indeed some risks ahead, and this article focuses on the two major risks at this point: Valuation risks and volatility risks. With the combination of current elevated valuation and volatility risks, profit protection and hedging certainly become a priority. And this article describes some of these ideas at the end.

Volatility risks

The details and basics of this fund have been reviewed in my earlier articles and won't be repeated here. Here we directly go into the discussion of volatility risks.

If you're reading this, you must already know that small-cap funds like VB suffer more volatility risks than large-cap funds. The fundamental reasons are that small-cap companies have weaker quality - in terms of scale and financial strength - compared to their larger counterparts. And VB is not an exception.

However, it may surprise you that the volatility is not that too large, as you can see from the following chart. This chart compares the performance and volatility risks of VB vs. the Vanguard 500 index since its inception in 2004. As seen, VB indeed displayed large volatility risks in terms of standard deviation and maximum drawdown than the large-cap space represented by the Vanguard 500 index. However, note that the increase in the volatility risks is not that large. The standard deviation has been about 19% vs 14.6% for the large caps, and the maximum drawdown was about 54% vs. 51% for the large caps. In terms of the worst year performance, VB had actually performed better than the large-cap by about 1%.

But nonetheless, 19% of standard deviation and 50%-plus of maximum drawdown are very significant in absolute terms, especially considering many of the macroeconomic uncertainties ahead such as inflation, interest rates, and the pandemic. And this article will describe a few ideas to tame some of the volatility risks later.

Valuation risks

The VB fund is indexed by the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Index. The CRSP includes U.S. companies that fall between the bottom 2%-15% of the investable market capitalization. I wish I could find a historical record PE ratio for the CRSP index over a long period of time to provide a broader context. But I did my search and couldn't find a record over any longer period. If you know where to find such a record, please definitely inform me.

Here I will use a method of extrapolation using a common index, the S&P 600 small-cap index, as an approximation. I'm sure there will be inaccuracies in this extrapolation, but I think it will be a quite accurate approximation for the reasons explained in the next chart. This chart shows the comparison of VB vs. IJR (a fund that I do own), another small-cap fund that is indexed based on the S&P 600 small-cap index. As you can see from this comparison, these two funds tracked each other very closely for a long period of time. Therefore, there are good reasons to believe that the underlying indexing metrics are similar to each other.

With the validity of the approximation established, the next chart shows the historical PE of the S&P 600 small-cap fund since 1999. The historical average is about 15x and the two most expensive valuations observed in the past were about 21x during the 2002 bubble and about 27x around the pandemic (although this latter occurrence was mostly due to a sudden decrease in earnings).

Now to put things under perspective, the current price to earnings ratio for VB is about 16.8x, i.e., at about 12% premium above the historical average.

Another effective way to gauge the valuation risks is to examine the dividend yield. For a fund like VB that pays stable dividends, the dividend yield serves as a very reliable and direct metric for its valuation. As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is near a historical low, around 1.1%. And such low yield has only occurred a few times (about two or three times) in the past decade as you can see.

Such a combination of volatility and valuation certainly increases the risk profile of the fund at this current time. And these are the main risks that I see for the fund, and the next section will discuss some ideas to hedge some of these risks.

Conclusions and final thoughts

To summarize, the VB fund offers an excellent choice for exposure to the small-cap space. I myself am a long-term bull for small caps due to their entrepreneurship. The VB fund features a rock-bottom fee (0.05% only) and a large AUM (about $50B) offering excellent tradability and liquidity. However, there are some risks to be considered at this point, mostly volatility and valuation risks.

A few ideas to hedge some of these risks are described below:

1. Hold enough cash. In the end, holding enough cash is the most reliable and cheapest way of hedging for the near term. If you hate the idea of parking cash idlily, you might consider a method I described earlier here to dynamically allocate cash reserve. The underlying idea is quite simple and intuitive. I use the summation of stock yield and bond yield to provide a measure of the opportunity cost of holding cash so I can dynamically add adjust my cash location. Our model shows that now is a good time to increase cash reserve and be in a hunker-down mode with the summation stock yield and treasury rate at a historical low.

2. Hold some other asset classes. Historically, equity funds such as VB has shown negative or low correlation against treasury bonds, gold, silver, or commodities. Given such a negative correlation or lack of correlation, you could consider setting up a combined portfolio consisting of two or three of these negatively correlated assets for hedging. You do not need to hold too much of them. Holding about 15% of them (say 5% gold, 5% commodity, and 5% treasury bonds) would substantially hedge a large portion of the volatility risks already as shown in my previous articles.

3. Use options. You could use put options to hedge your VB positions, essentially buying insurance for your profit. This will be a more expensive hedging idea compared to the previous two. As an example, at today's price, it will cost about $13 to buy an at-the-money VB put that expires in Jun 2022. That is equivalent to paying a 6% premium ($13/$223 ~ 6%) for insurance that can hedge the downward price volatility for the next six months.

Of course, all the above methods will reduce your dividend income a little bit and also may reduce your long-term total return. But reducing the drawdown and volatility can be worth more - both in economic and emotional terms - during market turbulence.