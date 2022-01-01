Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I have compiled below a holiday shopping list of several high quality names in the tech and growth space. Many of them are quite beaten down, which I reckon substantially increases the likelihood of big alpha looking forward into 2022 (and beyond): the issue with these stocks is mostly the stock, not the business itself. Note that all valuations mentioned are based on estimated 2022 revenue.

With regards to valuation, I would suggest investors to keep the following rule of thumb in mind. In recent weeks, tech and growth has seen substantial sell-offs, which has brought many stocks down well below to what would usually be considered a bargain. For example, JFrog (FROG) recently re-accelerated its growth to nearly 40%, but trades at just 10x forward P/S.

1. Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest might be one of the strongest bargains around, as the stock is down 50% from its ATH. The reason for the underperformance is that MAU growth collapsed in the aftermath of the reopening. Nevertheless, investors should recognize that Pinterest's appeal is that the platform is very often used, arguably more than other platforms, with the explicit intent for shopping and inspiration. This makes the platform very suitable for advertising. Pinterest is still just scratching the surface of monetizing its platform, and has been heavily investing in shopping experiences and international expansion, and recently even started to foster a creator ecosystem to further increase engagement. I further developed the thesis here: Pinterest Stock: Significant Upside At Just 8x P/S.

2.Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Just like Pinterest, Teladoc Health is also down about over 50% from its ATH as investors early this year started to look beyond the pandemic and the Livongo Health acquisition. Some overblown worries about competition further added to the decline. However, it seems investors are being too complacent about Teladoc, as the stock has already provided guidance for 2021 for $2.6B revenue, which amounts to 30% baseline growth - in line with its multi-year target. This means that Teladoc can be obtained for under 6x P/S.

3. Roku (ROKU)

Roku amounts to an investment in the fast growing market of CTV (connected TV) as linear TV gets deprecated. Indeed, Roku has proved to be a reliable growth engine, as its slowest growing quarter since IPO delivered "just" 39% growth, in Q3'18. Despite this, Roku is currently also down well over 40% from its ATH, priced at less than 9x P/S. Nevertheless, I am sure many businesses would like to be in the same position as Roku to have their worst quarter on record to be "just" 39% growth.

For the non-initiated, Roku has two businesses: hardware and ads/platform. The reason the stock is currently down is due to the hardware business, which has been impacted by the general supply and other issues. However, investors should note that Roku for years already has been an ad/platform story, as that is where the margins and profits are generated. So one just has to consider that the ad business was firing on all cylinders and grew 82% in Q3. Additionally, the "light" guidance (with the aforementioned downside hardware headwind) still amounts to 39% growth, which is still on par with its worst quarter since IPO.

4. JFrog (FROG)

JFrog is an emerging growth company that operates in the DevSecOps space. Its main offering is its "liquid software" solution, which provides an improved way of keeping software up-to-date, but JFrog has also been more heavily expanding into security. Most promising about JFrog is the growth in its cloud business, which has been above average. In that light I previously compared JFrog to MongoDB (MDB).

JFrog was impacted a bit by COVID-19, but recently its growth has been re-accelerating, back to nearly 40% growth, despite trading at just 12x forward P/S.

Despite being a bit more expensive than the four stocks above, Global-e will likely continue to grow faster since it is earlier in its growth curve. To be specific, Global-e delivered 77% growth and trades for 25x P/S. Still, there is already some margin of safety, as the stock is well down from its ATH.

Global-e can be described as cross-border e-commerce company: it seeks to provide international customers with a best-in-class, localized shopping experience, including payment methods, language, and shipping. Anecdotally, I can provide one example of this company's relevance. A while ago, a conference offered a conference gift. However, they are unable to ship outside the U.S. In general, obviously brands could increase their reach by relying on Global-e for cross-border e-commerce. Investors may further note that Global-e is working on a partnership with Shopify (SHOP). A more substantial deep dive could be found here: Global-e: Occupying A Substantial Niche In The E-Commerce Firmament.

Runner-ups

Following stocks (among others) were also considered, but did not make it into the list:

Twitter (TWTR): although the stock is also down, the company's growth and execution appears somewhat less reliable. Smartsheet (SMAR): investors who missed the Asana (ASAN) train could perhaps consider Smartsheet as an alternative. The company's "worst" quarter since IPO is only slightly less than Roku at 37% growth, and trades at just 13x P/S. Recently, Smartsheet reported a quarter of accelerated growth. As such, Smartsheet, despite its vastly lower valuation than Asana and Monday (MNDY) is still a quality growth company, and has already guided for 37-40% billings growth in 2022. Elastic (ESTC): in terms of growth, this company is on par with Roku, but trades at a slightly more expensive, but still cheap, 11x P/S. In particular, the stock reacted to the downside after the latest quarterly results. The results were solid, so it seems investors reacted to the (billings) guidance. However, Elastic noted that given the hypergrowth of its cloud business, billings becomes a less meaningful metric, and management hinted that it expected strong ROI from its recent (product) investments. Lemonade (LMND): this company seems quite polarizing, since it is valued as a high-growing tech company, despite "just" being a tech-infused insurance company. The stock is also down about 67% from its ATH despite still growing near triple digits and having just launched its long-awaited car insurance product. In other words, the business is executing very strong, contrary to stock. ZoomInfo (ZI): for investors in high-growth and large-TAM companies, ZI could be an alternative to Cloudflare (NET), since its P/S is "only" 26x. Upstart (UPST): although a name I added after its recent drop, I bought mostly on the recommendations of fellow contributors. Although its hypergrowth is quickly normalizing, the QoQ momentum remains substantial. Fiverr (FVRR): remains a solid growth company, but has also fallen well over 50% from its ATH. Similar to for example DocuSign (DOCU) the stock is likely being over-punished as it has been seen as work-from-home stock. PubMatic (PUBM): as I have detailed in dedicated coverage on the name, PubMatic has been executing very strong, most recently with a significantly raised Q4 guidance. Its growth is on par with most of the names in this list, but is valued much lower. Duolingo (DUOL): the latest addition to my portfolio, Duolingo reported ~40% growth, and at ~12x P/S trades well below the 20x P/S benchmark. Riskified (RSKD): this is stock for the most risk-tolerant (pun partly intended) investors. The company has guided for 25-30% long-term growth, but is valued at less than 6x P/S, providing a decent margin of safety. The reason for the low valuation is because Riskified has guided for short-term weakness given weakness in the European business due to recent legislation changes.

Investor Takeaway

Although perhaps advertising is bit overrepresented on this list, this space has and will likely continue to deliver growth. Of course, each company presented has its own peculiarities. The list was further completed with the leader in telehealth, a potential newly upcoming e-commerce giant, and an emerging leader in Dev(Sec)Ops.

Although many growth investors have been beaten down in recent weeks, many of these names have continued to grow at a healthy clip. This suggests these stocks won't forever be that cheap, so buy them while the market is down.