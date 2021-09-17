MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the leading battery electric vehicles (BEV) maker in the world. CEO Elon Musk & Co. have proven its manufacturing capabilities over the last three years. As a result, the company has grown its deliveries at a CAGR of more than 50% from FQ3'18 and achieved highly remarkable automotive gross margins.

The company has also deftly navigated the supply chain bottlenecks by showcasing its software and chip expertise. Tesla's engineers had developed their own software, which has been instrumental in their production and delivery cadence. The general auto industry's just-in-time inventory management model seems to have crumbled over the past year due to chip shortages. However, Tesla's software expertise was put on display despite also being impacted by chip shortages. We believe that Tesla's advantage and capability in software will continue to define its lead and its valuation over the next ten years.

Tesla Stock YTD Performance

TSLA stock YTD performance (as of 9 December'21).

Automotive stocks have had a marvelous year, especially for Tesla's peers. The momentum in Tesla's stock gradually recovered in H2'21, as it reached a crescendo in October. However, as its upward momentum started to wane slightly that also coincided with the recent retracement, its YTD gain of 42.3% fell behind its legacy peers. Currently, Ford (F) stock is the clear leader with a YTD return of 122.6%.

Tesla Might Not Sustain its Lead in China

We believe Tesla bulls should consider carefully whether Tesla can maintain its leadership in the world's #1 EV market. Tesla and Beijing have formed a symbiotic relationship so far. The Chinese government wants Tesla to take the lead in pushing its leading new electric vehicle (NEV) makers to new heights. Beijing is keenly aware that Tesla is the undisputed leader in the EV space right now. But, it doesn't intend for that to carry on in the long run. China has ambitions to dominate the EV space globally. In September, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology, Xiao Yaqing, emphasized recently (edited):

Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now. The firms are mostly small and scattered. The role of the market should be fully utilized, and we encourage merger and restructuring efforts in the EV sector to further increase market concentration. (Caixin)

Tesla has increased its annualized production run rate on Giga Shanghai to 600K as it delivered 52.9K vehicles in November. It also marked a third consecutive month that Tesla has delivered more than 50K vehicles in China. It will be interesting to watch when Tesla begins to ramp production in Giga Berlin in 2022. Tesla has proven its manufacturing capability as it has already surpassed an annualized run rate of 1M vehicles this year. Of which, Tesla sold 402.2K vehicles in China as of November. China's importance to Tesla's current leadership is therefore clear.

However, China's NEV makers are catching up fast. BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) total passenger vehicles NEV sales amounted to over 500K YTD. It also included 272.5K battery electric vehicles (BEV). China's three leading pure-play BEV makers NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI), also accounted for 239.5K of NEV sales YTD. Therefore, Tesla's China lead is gradually being eroded as China's NEV makers continue to expand rapidly. As a result, Tesla's NEV market share in China has shrunk from 9% in H1'21 to 7% as of November.

China estimated NEV sales. Data source: China EV100, China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

China recorded 1.37M of NEV sales in 2020. However, the figure is expected to reach 3.3M this year, according to China EV100. It's also estimated to increase at a CAGR of 44.1% through 2025 and 29.7% through 2030. Given that Tesla aims to deliver 20M vehicles annually by 2030, China will be a critical pillar towards fulfilling its ambitions. In addition, China's EV sales also notched another record month in November. NEVs accounted for 450K of vehicles sold, accounting for 17.8% of total vehicle sales. It's well ahead of the 12.7% YTD average share of total sales. Therefore, the NEV sales momentum is gaining significant traction in China. It also came when China registered a 9.1% YoY decline in total vehicle sales in November. It clearly reflected the shift in consumers' preference towards NEVs. Caixin also reported that (edited):

According to a State Council plan, purely electric vehicles are intended to become the "mainstream" of new vehicles sold by 2035. Becoming "mainstream" means making up over 50% of new vehicle sales, a source close to the matter told Caixin. (Caixin)

We believe that China is on track towards its goal. Its interim target is 20% of total sales by 2025. BloombergNEF estimates point to China's NEV share of new vehicles of 66.4% by 2035. Therefore, whoever is leading China's massive NEV market is still in the early innings of their market opportunity.

But, Tesla should remember that China's goal is not to let it win eventually. China's NEV players continue to gain significant ground. We believe that Beijing's ultimate intention is for their homegrown players to leapfrog Tesla in the Chinese market and globally.

Automobility, a Shanghai-based consultancy also weighed in: "China's game isn't to let Tesla win. China's game is to make the domestic industry compete."

TSLA stock YTD performance comparison with Chinese NEV peers.

The market interest and belief in the leading Chinese NEV players remain robust. Market-leading BYD stock's YTD performance is neck and neck with TSLA stock. Except for NIO stock, XPEV and LI stock both performed admirably in a year when their Chinese Internet peers were thrashed. Therefore, investors seem to be convinced that China's policy is geared towards sustaining the success of its leading NEV players.

China's leaders recognize the immense opportunity of their NEV makers. But, they know that their domestic players need serious competition. They saw Tesla as the perfect competitor to jumpstart its global ambitions. Chinese leaders were reported to liken Tesla to the "catfish." WSJ reported (edited):

Chinese leaders had grown frustrated with domestic electric-vehicle companies' performance and saw Tesla as an opportunity to reset the country's auto industry. Tesla would be expected to localize its supply chain and groom Chinese manufacturers, steps that could accelerate the domestic industry. Miao Wei, who negotiated on the deal with Musk, openly discussed how Tesla could propel underachieving local EV startups. He likened it to lobbing a predatory "catfish" into a pond full of sluggish fish. Tesla proved an effective "catfish," too: Its Chinese-made cars restored the confidence of Chinese investors in the electric-vehicle market, helping supercharge domestic startups that had struggled. (WSJ)

Morgan Stanley also estimated that Tesla's share of the Chinese market would continue to be eroded by Beijing's ultimate intention to strengthen its NEV players to reach Tesla's level. It added: "Tesla's position in the domestic Chinese market will be substantially diluted over time through competition and policies to encourage local players."

Musk's Autonomous Driving Ambitions Might Fall Further Behind

ARK Invest famously put out its base case thesis on Tesla reaching full autonomy by 2025, with a $3K price target (PT). Further, it posited that Tesla's ride-hailing revenue would account for almost 50% of its total revenue on its bull case ($4K PT) and nothing on its bear case ($1.5K PT).

Therefore, there's little doubt that realizing Tesla's autonomous driving ambitions would be critical to its stock's valuation. We have tremendous respect for ARK's 2018 five-year thesis on Tesla (which was fulfilled two years ahead of time). The investment firm argued its bull case against what seemed like a sputtering project back then. It also had to battle against the many Tesla bears that exist to this day. Therefore, to argue that ARK doesn't know its stuff is pure nonsense. Moreover, ARK could be right again this time, even though Tesla seems nowhere near L4 autonomy from its current L2 Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

Musk also emphasized that Tesla's lead and expertise in software would be paramount to its autonomous future. He accentuated (edited):

I have a great deal of respect for the many Chinese automakers for driving these technologies. My frank observation is that Chinese automobile companies are the most competitive in the world, especially because some are very good at software. Software will shape the future of the automobile industry, especially when it comes to autonomous driving software. (Electrek)

However, it seems like Tesla's rivals are getting closer to L4 than itself.

General Motors (GM) Cruise autonomous startup is on its way to introducing its Robotaxi service. The company recently filed its application with California for a permit to begin its ride-hailing service. Cruise is integral to GM's platform innovator strategy as GM estimates $50B in revenue from Cruise by 2030. We shared in a Ford article that Guidehouse Insights recognizes Cruise as one of the leading contenders in autonomous driving technology. In addition, GM Cruise recently highlighted that it "intends to begin operating a fully autonomous taxi service in San Francisco in 2022," bringing GM's ride-hailing ambitions a step closer to fruition.

XPeng also highlighted its technological advances in its advanced LiDAR-equipped ADAS system. XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng emphasized (edited):

We showcased our P5 sedan equipped with our city NGP development version, which was able to navigate through the complex driving scenarios in downtown Guangzhou. This highlights logical breakthroughs and the rising popularity of our advanced driver assistance systems that are transforming the use of mobility experience at an unprecedented speed. XPeng is accelerating technology innovation and disruption in this field. (Seeking Alpha)

If that wasn't enough, Bloomberg reported that Daimler AG's (OTCPK:DDAIF) Mercedes Benz was greenlit by local authorities to deploy an L3-equipped autonomous driving system in Germany. "[It received] the green light to sell its Drive Pilot package for use on stretches of [Germany's] Autobahn network at a speed of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour." Daimler also added that it's targeting to apply for approvals with other countries' regulatory authorities to deploy its L3 system.

While Mercedes Benz fans have reasons to marvel at its autonomous driving success, Alibaba-backed (BABA) DeepRoute.ai just released its "L4 self-driving solution." Importantly, the price point for its L4 system is priced at equivalent price levels of the L2 ADAS in the market at about $10K. The Shenzhen-based DeepRoute intends to market and supply its L4 DeepRoute-Driver to automakers and have it ready for mass production from 2024. Notably, DeepRoute also emphasized the superiority of its L4 system. It added (edited):

Existing L4 self-driving pioneers, such as Waymo (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Cruise, implement L4 algorithms and Lidar, but with hefty price tags. Meanwhile, affordable systems such as Tesla's ADAS have removed radar from their cars and adopted an autonomous driving approach that uses only cameras. This form of pre-installed hardware is capable of L2 autonomy, but has limited capabilities in terms of achieving fully autonomous driving (KrAsia)

Therefore, another Chinese-based company has come to the fore to challenge Tesla's leadership and attempts to thwart its Autopilot ambitions. China has continued to show the prowess of its software leadership. Hence, Musk's acknowledgment of Chinese software superiority was apt. Musk & Co. has three years to dispel DeepRoute's claims, just in time to validate ARK's 2025 thesis.

So, is Tesla Stock a Buy or Sell Now?

We are Tesla shareholders. Although we took the opportunity to lighten some of our exposure in November, we continue to hold a sizeable exposure in our portfolio. Moreover, based on our internal fair value (FV) estimates, we don't think the company is significantly overvalued as some Tesla bears posited.

Moreover, we did not include autonomous revenue into the estimates, as we believe that Musk & Co. need to prove themselves first. Currently, Tesla looks further away from achieving L4 than its leading peers. In addition, we must highlight that one of our key assumptions is to ascribe a ten-year EBITDA exit multiple of about 17x to our FV estimates. We believe this exit multiple implies that Tesla stock deserves a premium valuation similar to certain leading software companies. It's definitely not a multiple that's assigned to legacy OEMs.

In addition, we don't need Tesla to continue having 50% of the market in ten years. Our thesis considers Tesla having just about 20% or less of the global market. In addition, we also don't require Tesla to be the first to develop L4 autonomy. However, we believe that Tesla must eventually develop L4 autonomy to keep its offerings competitive. If Tesla loses its edge in software, that multiple could suffer tremendous compression, and consequently its valuation. Therefore, that's the main risk to our thesis. We believe that Tesla's ultimate future lies in maintaining its software lead and developing L4 autonomous systems capable of volume production. That should shape its future over the next ten years, and we remain quietly confident.

Consequently, we upgrade our rating to Buy.