Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are up 76% since my initial Seeking Alpha coverage of the company in August of last year (see NXP: EVs Will Be A Long-term Growth Catalyst). Indeed, in Q2 automotive sales powered a strong quarterly beat, guidance raise, and a $2 billion expansion in the company's share buyback plan. In this article, I will investigate NXP's prospects for 2022, which in summary should see solid revenue growth, margin expansion, and excellent free-cash-flow generation. While not near as sexy as some leading semiconductor companies - Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) come to mind, NXPI is a solid company that typically trades at a much lower valuation.

Investment Thesis

As most investors are well aware, there is a global shortage of semiconductor capacity. As I have been pointing out on Seeking Alpha, this comes at a time when there is very strong demand across a wide berth of technology sub-sectors: networking, HPC, cloud, 5G smartphone & infrastructure, IoT, data center, mobility, and application-specific hw accelerators to run targeted AI/ML algos on megadata - just to name a few. As I have also pointed out, this environment is the exact opposite of "back in the day" when the semiconductor sector was highly cyclical and dependent - primarily - on the PC and automotive markets. Those days are over in my opinion. The semiconductor industry is no longer so cyclical - and this is one reason I am so bullish on the sector going forward (and for many years to come). Note that global semiconductor sales grew 24% in October. For these reasons, I consider the semiconductor sector to be a must-own for investors, and why the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is a core holding in my own personal portfolio.

As for NXP Semiconductors specifically, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the strong tailwinds in the automotive/EV market. That's because NXP gets 50% of its revenue from automotive sales:

Source: NXP Investor Day Presentation (available here)

That being the case, NXP should be a beneficiary of strong growth in EV sales along with increasing content-per-vehicle. EVs will require chips for battery management, advanced driver assist systems, infotainment, safety systems, and internal vehicle networking.

In addition, NXPI has a strong position in secure near-field communication ("NFC") chips. This product line should benefit from consumer adoption of mobile wallets and the popularity of mobile payment solutions like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Earnings

NXP released its Q3 results last month and GAAP EPS of $1.91/share was an $0.11 beat while revenue of $2.86 billion (up 26% yoy) beat consensus estimates by $10 million.

GAAP margin growth (gross and operating) was impressive from both a sequential and yoy perspective, indicating that strong demand is leading to stronger pricing and higher levels of efficiency:

Source: NXP Q3 EPS Report

On the Q3 conference call, NXP President & CEO Kurt Sievers broke down the results by segment:

Automotive. Q3 revenue was $1.46 billion, 51% up versus the year-ago period, and in line with our expectations. In Industrial and IOT, Q3 revenue was $607 million, up 18% versus the year-ago period, and again, in line with our expectations. In Mobile, Q3 revenue was $345 million, up about 2% versus the year-ago period, and above our expectations.

As expected, the automotive segment was very strong while the 18% increase in industrial & IoT bodes well for the future in terms of diversification and increased opportunity. Mobile is under-performing the global market but performed better than NXP's own internal estimates.

For Q3, NXPI delivered $724 million in free cash flow (an estimated $2.66/share) and indicative of a highly profitable enterprise.

Going forward, the company guided the midpoint of Q4 revenue to be ~$3 billion, which would be +20% yoy and +5% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be ~33.8% at the midpoint, a slight improvement on a sequential basis.

Valuation

NXP stock, which is up 43% over the past 12-months, currently trades with a forward P/E=21.2x. That compares to 20.9x for Broadcom, 24.0x for Texas Instruments (TXN), 52.2x for AMD, and 70.4x for Nvidia.

As can be seen, NXP looks to be a relative value in comparison to many of the other semiconductor companies. However, one could argue that Broadcom - after its blow-out Q4 report after the market closed yesterday - is (or at least was...) the big outlier in that respect. I say "was", because AVGO is currently trading up $46/share (8%) today after announcing it was raising its quarterly dividend to $4.10/share and initiating a $10 billion share buyback.

The following graphic compares the performance of NXP's stock to some of the leading semiconductor companies - along with the SMH ETF - over the past year:





For those of you following the semiconductor sector, it's not too surprising to see Nvidia and AMD leading the charge. But note that NXP has significantly out-performed its most direct peer in the automotive space - Texas Instruments - over the past 12-months. This indicates NXP has a strong position and is very competitive in its largest market.

Risks

NXP has significant exposure to China. That said, being a European-based company (The Netherlands), NXP is likely to receive preferential treatment from the CCP - as compared to US semiconductor companies - should continuing trade friction ratchet-up.

Like most all technology companies, NXP is exposed to supply chain hick-ups due to the continuing impact of covid-19. That exposure is both to its own supply chain as well as to its customers' supply chains.

With 50% of sales coming from the automotive market, and growth being spurred by the tremendous growth in global EV sales, NXP would suffer on a significant decline in the global automotive/EV market.

Summary & Conclusion

NXP is performing very well in a still-hot global semiconductor market. The company is showing solid top-line growth and margin continues to expand. For Q4, the average outstanding share count is expected to come in at 270 million. That would be 15 million lower than Q4 of 2020 (or down 5.3% yoy), demonstrating that the company's share buyback program is having a significant impact that will help goose earnings-per-share moving forward.

NXP could deliver $2.4-$2.5 billion in FCF for FY2021. That is an estimated $9/share and obviously bodes well in comparison to NXPI's current $2.25/share annual dividend. There is obviously a lot of upside possible for both the dividend and additional share buybacks (ala Broadcom).

While NXPI certainly isn't as sexy as Broadcom in terms of that company's leading position in networking, enterprise, and 5G smartphones & infrastructure, the company continues to deliver solid revenue growth, margin expansion, and FCF. That being the case, NXP is positioned to deliver strong total returns for years to come.

I'll end with a 5-year stock price chart: