Investment Thesis

In January 2021, users of the subreddit forum "Wall Street Bets" initiated what's now the most famous short squeeze ever on GameStop (GME), driving up shares of the struggling video game retailer by 600% in just a few short days. David battled Goliath and won by a landslide, and it wasn't long before Wall Street hedge fund managers were paying big dollars to firms able to track companies these "investors" might target next.

Now, Roundhill Investments is making it easy to get in on the action with its Wednesday launch of the MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME), which tracks an Index that, on a bi-weekly basis, rotates into stocks that have a high "meme score" and high short interest. While the strategy is fascinating, and I have no issue with speculative investments forming part of a portfolio, I'm writing to caution investors that this ETF isn't the way to go about it. As I will demonstrate, increased social media activity on sites like Reddit is a poor predictor of future returns. Meme stocks also shouldn't be passively managed, as there exists no real exit strategy on the few stocks that will earn exceptional returns. For me, this ETF is destined to fail and was created for all the wrong reasons, so, therefore, I recommend investors stay far away from it.

MEME ETF Overview

Background and Strategy

According to Roundhill's investor presentation, "meme stocks are equity securities...of companies that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity (i.e., the number of times a company or its ticker is mentioned on specific social media platforms) and high short interest." A high short interest ratio indicates that many short sellers have borrowed shares and are betting that a company's share price will decline. If all goes well, short sellers can close out a position by purchasing shares at a lower price and returning them to the lender, taking the difference as profits.

But if all doesn't go well and the share price increases, short sellers can be "squeezed" and forced to buy back shares at a higher price to avoid further losses. This was what played out with GameStop and continues to be played today with dozens of other securities, including AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the SPAC that plans to merge with former President Donald Trump's new social media company.

MEME's strategy appears straightforward and relies mainly on data provided by Quiver Quantitative. Quiver provides the index provider with "meme scores" for eligible U.S. equity securities and American Depository Receipts that are based, in part, on company mentions on social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter (TWTR), and Stocktwits. Initially, the index selects the 50 securities with the highest meme scores so long as they have a free-float market capitalization of at least $1 billion. It then cuts that list in half by selecting the 25 with the highest short interest ratios. Finally, in a nod to these securities' extreme volatility, the Index is rebalanced to an equal 4% weight on a bi-weekly basis.

Sector Exposures and Holdings Information

Twenty-five stocks aren't much, but given the nature of the selections and how random they can be, investors might get a decent level of diversification. At present, MEME invests in 17 unique industries, with the largest being Software Infrastructure (23.81%), followed by Entertainment (8.53%), and Credit Services (8.22%). The infographic below summarizes the composition nicely:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Roundhill Investments

I've also summarized all 25 holdings below, with some price metrics showing just how wildly volatile meme stocks can be. The annual price position, which measures each stock's current price to its 52-week high and low prices, is quite low. Contrary to the broader market, these are primarily beaten-down securities.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

From the current sample, prices are significantly down over the last one- and six-month periods and stocks are trading well off their 52-week highs. However, one- and three-year returns are pretty impressive, which speaks to what Roundhill is trying to sell you. Put simply, yes, we recognize these are highly speculative stocks, but you only need a couple of home runs to come out ahead. My question is: Are MEME's selection criteria good leading indicators for future two-week returns? To find out, I gathered some pricing data from Yahoo Finance and social media data from Quiver Quantitative that I think you'll find helpful.

Strategy Analysis

Mentions as a Leading Indicator

Recall how MEME is centered around owning stocks with high social media activity. Quiver Quantitative tracks daily mentions, so I decided to use trailing 14-day Wall Street Bets mentions to see how well it predicts future 14-day price returns. Below are the overall results by two-week intervals for MEME's current holdings beginning in February 2021, just after the GameStop short squeeze.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Quiver Quantitative and Yahoo Finance

Minimum Market Capitalization

One criterion that will potentially limit returns is MEME's requirement for a $1 billion market capitalization. I understand its need to ensure ETF units can be created and efficiently removed from the market. Still, that requirement might even mean the index would have failed to capture the huge gains from stocks like GME, AMC, and DWAC.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The chart above shows that GameStop had barely achieved the threshold before its big run-up. AMC had its first big spike on Wall Street Bets on January 25, 2021, with over 2.5K mentions, the same day it surpassed the $1 billion valuation mark. However, those getting in just two days later would go on to lose 70% in the following two weeks. And as for DWAC, it had only six WSB mentions on Oct. 20, 2021, but saw its price increase by 742% in just two days. There's no way MEME would select a security with just six mentions, and by the time it appeared on the index, it was already too late. My biggest worry for investors is that MEME is just a place for bagholders to congregate. You have to be fast-moving, which is not what a rules-based, passive approach allows for.

No Exit Strategy

You need an exit strategy to avoid being a bagholder, and MEME doesn't appear to have one. There's no one intervening to take the lottery-like profits when some of the picks inevitably pay off. As shown earlier, there is the potential for considerable gains to be made, but you also have to recognize when the risk to reward ratio gets too high.

I suppose a decrease in social media activity or evidence that the shorts have "given up" could be considered an exit strategy. However, the current environment isn't like it was one year ago. Hedge fund managers are now better prepared for a rise in meme stocks and, over time, will only get more skilled in defending against users of these forums. With that said, a brand new strategy could develop, but MEME won't capitalize on it. It's pigeon holed itself by being passive and only using two criteria in its selection process. A short-term play may end up being both fun and profitable, but in my view, it's inappropriate to hold MEME for long periods.

Fundamentals: For Fun Only

I don't expect MEME investors to consider fundamentals, but to be as comprehensive as I can, here are the latest Seeking Alpha Grades for MEME's current constituents. As expected, they aren't positive, and several have Quant Scores below 2 which indicate they are at high risk of underperforming soon. For context, the net quant score of 2.49 is well below most market funds, with scores around 3.50 and profitability grades of A- or better.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Launching An ETF: Two Idea Sources

You may be asking yourself why an ETF like MEME even exists. Does the market need a product that makes public what stocks novice retail investors might be targeting next? And if so, does making this information visible negate any competitive advantages the strategy may possess?

To answer this question, I thought a bit about how ETFs are brought to market. The first step will always be identifying opportunities in one of two ways: Either from someone inside the firm or emanating from outside investors or competitors. Usually, internally-generated ideas are based on objective historical data showing that the strategy can be profitable, so I doubt that was the case with the MEME ETF. The concept also couldn't have originated from competitors since Roundhill Investments proudly touts that it is the "first ETF globally explicitly designed to track the performance of meme stocks." That leaves one option: MEME is here because enough people wanted it, not because it's a viable strategy.

And it's important to remember that the go or no-go decision was likely made several months ago when meme stock mentions were still pretty high (see earlier graph). I don't know for sure, but I have to wonder if the same decision would be made had the process begun today. My gut tells me I'm not the only one who thinks this ETF is a mistake.

Investment Recommendation

If you want to trade meme stocks, do so individually with an active mindset and a solid exit strategy. If you limit exposure to a small percentage of your portfolio, you could do very well for yourself, as speculation is a viable piece of the portfolio management process.

However, MEME is poorly designed and uses a possibly outdated strategy with limited use to investors. First, I couldn't find any evidence that social media mentions are reliable predictors of future two-week returns. The fact that the index rebalances every two weeks may still even be too infrequent since that increases your risk of becoming a bagholder. Second, the minimum market capitalization requirement of $1 billion will limit exposure to the highest-potential stocks. And finally, the fund is passively managed and thus doesn't have a real exit strategy. Massive gains are often made in just a few days, and I doubt the stars will align that will allow MEME to get in near the bottom and sell near the top.

In short, stay away from this ETF. It doesn't make sense, and just like many of the securities it holds, things are likely to end badly.