ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) went public in June 2020, raising $935 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock, priced at $21.00.
The firm provides lead generating data and services to organizations for their sales and marketing efforts.
ZI stock has been a high performer since ZI's IPO, the firm is a leading company in the space and appears to be very well positioned for further growth.
I'm Bullish on ZI at around $63.50 per share.
Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo was founded to develop a comprehensive resource for information on companies and related information for sales & market personnel to maximize their efforts in obtaining business contacts.
The original Zoom Information was acquired by DiscoverOrg, which uses the ZoomInfo business name.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Henry Schuck, who has been with the firm since founding DiscoverOrg in 2007 and was previously VP Research & Marketing at iProfile, a sales intelligence firm.
The company's primary offerings include:
Company data
News & events
Funding
Alerts
Intent
The firm markets its services directly through its website as well as through a dedicated direct sales force for medium to large enterprise account targets.
According to a 2019 market research report, the market for B2B lead generation in the U.S. varies greatly by industry but was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $3.2 billion in 2023.
This represents an increase of more than 25%, if accurate.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing use of social media to add informational richness to basic data and the addition of events, case studies and video are also increasingly important digital sources of data to add value to marketers.
Major competitive vendors include:
Dun & Bradstreet
TechTarget
Infogroup
Various niche companies
Management says its comprehensive platform, breadth and depth of data and ability to integrate with customer workflows will enable it to better compete.
Topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as topline revenue:
Operating income by quarter has grown markedly:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven and the firm produced a significant EPS loss in Q3 2021:
(Source data for above financial charts)
In the past 12 months, ZI's stock price has risen 55.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index 'rise of 29.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:
(Source)
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$26,590,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$27,720,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
18.84
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
41.71
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
149.50
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$329,690,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
55.43%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.03
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant public comparable to ZoomInfo would be Dun & Bradstreet (DNB); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Dun & Bradstreet
|
ZoomInfo Technologies
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
3.89
|
18.84
|
384.3%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
5.72
|
41.71
|
629.2%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
19.66
|
149.50
|
660.4%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$544,920,000
|
$329,690,000
|
-39.5%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
21.0%
|
55.4%
|
164.1%
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted customer adoption of new services and also its third best quarter ever for new customer additions.
Net dollar retention rates are growing and the company grew its data coverage in Europe while increasing its representatives seeking new business in that region.
That international focus resulted in an 80% year-over-year international revenue growth, with that segment now contributing over 11% of the firm's total revenue, or about $80 million annually.
During the quarter, it acquired Chorus.ai, which enables sales and marketing customers to save call recording, transcripts, interaction history and other insights.
As to its financial results, Q3's topline revenue exceeded its previous guidance range with strong organic revenue growth.
Adjusted operating income also exceeded its guidance as management continued to focus on keeping operating costs (ex-sales & marketing) as a percentage of revenue 'in the low 30s on an annual basis'.
The firm continues to add to headcount at a high rate, nearly doubling the company size to 2,500 employees from May 2020's headcount of less than 1,300.
Notably, the firm recently converted to a single class of common stock, which will enable it to qualify for inclusion in relevant stock indexes in the future.
Regarding valuation, compared to much slower-growing Dun & Bradstreet, ZI's stock price is currently priced at significantly higher multiples.
However, given the firm's growth trajectory, leading market position, healthy balance sheet and momentum, its stock price appears priced for expectations of continued growth.
Looking ahead, management guided upward for 2021 full year revenue, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income and unlevered free cash flow.
While the stock has been a high performer since ZI's IPO, the firm is a leading company in the space and appears to be very well positioned for further growth.
I'm Bullish on ZI at around $63.50 per share.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.