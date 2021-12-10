megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) went public in June 2020, raising $935 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock, priced at $21.00.

The firm provides lead generating data and services to organizations for their sales and marketing efforts.

ZI stock has been a high performer since ZI's IPO, the firm is a leading company in the space and appears to be very well positioned for further growth.

I'm Bullish on ZI at around $63.50 per share.

Company

Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo was founded to develop a comprehensive resource for information on companies and related information for sales & market personnel to maximize their efforts in obtaining business contacts.

The original Zoom Information was acquired by DiscoverOrg, which uses the ZoomInfo business name.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Henry Schuck, who has been with the firm since founding DiscoverOrg in 2007 and was previously VP Research & Marketing at iProfile, a sales intelligence firm.

The company's primary offerings include:

Company data

News & events

Funding

Alerts

Intent

The firm markets its services directly through its website as well as through a dedicated direct sales force for medium to large enterprise account targets.

Market

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for B2B lead generation in the U.S. varies greatly by industry but was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $3.2 billion in 2023.

This represents an increase of more than 25%, if accurate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing use of social media to add informational richness to basic data and the addition of events, case studies and video are also increasingly important digital sources of data to add value to marketers.

Major competitive vendors include:

LinkedIn

Dun & Bradstreet

TechTarget

Infogroup

Various niche companies

Management says its comprehensive platform, breadth and depth of data and ability to integrate with customer workflows will enable it to better compete.

ZI's Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has grown markedly:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven and the firm produced a significant EPS loss in Q3 2021:

(Source data for above financial charts)

In the past 12 months, ZI's stock price has risen 55.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index 'rise of 29.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For ZoomInfo

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $26,590,000,000 Enterprise Value $27,720,000,000 Price / Sales 18.84 Enterprise Value / Sales 41.71 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 149.50 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $329,690,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 55.43% Earnings Per Share -$0.03

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to ZoomInfo would be Dun & Bradstreet (DNB); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Dun & Bradstreet ZoomInfo Technologies Variance Price / Sales 3.89 18.84 384.3% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.72 41.71 629.2% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 19.66 149.50 660.4% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $544,920,000 $329,690,000 -39.5% Revenue Growth Rate 21.0% 55.4% 164.1%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On ZoomInfo

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted customer adoption of new services and also its third best quarter ever for new customer additions.

Net dollar retention rates are growing and the company grew its data coverage in Europe while increasing its representatives seeking new business in that region.

That international focus resulted in an 80% year-over-year international revenue growth, with that segment now contributing over 11% of the firm's total revenue, or about $80 million annually.

During the quarter, it acquired Chorus.ai, which enables sales and marketing customers to save call recording, transcripts, interaction history and other insights.

As to its financial results, Q3's topline revenue exceeded its previous guidance range with strong organic revenue growth.

Adjusted operating income also exceeded its guidance as management continued to focus on keeping operating costs (ex-sales & marketing) as a percentage of revenue 'in the low 30s on an annual basis'.

The firm continues to add to headcount at a high rate, nearly doubling the company size to 2,500 employees from May 2020's headcount of less than 1,300.

Notably, the firm recently converted to a single class of common stock, which will enable it to qualify for inclusion in relevant stock indexes in the future.

Regarding valuation, compared to much slower-growing Dun & Bradstreet, ZI's stock price is currently priced at significantly higher multiples.

However, given the firm's growth trajectory, leading market position, healthy balance sheet and momentum, its stock price appears priced for expectations of continued growth.

Looking ahead, management guided upward for 2021 full year revenue, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income and unlevered free cash flow.

While the stock has been a high performer since ZI's IPO, the firm is a leading company in the space and appears to be very well positioned for further growth.

I'm Bullish on ZI at around $63.50 per share.