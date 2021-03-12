metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With investors expecting and thus demanding lower fund fees, merging similar funds to gain economies-of-scale cost savings is one tactic fund managers have been using more often. This doesn't always favor investors as ADS Analytics explained in his article on CEF mergers.

Last May, Nuveen announced the plan to merge their three Select series of Tax-Free Municipal Bond Closed-End-Funds. As a shareholder in one, the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (XNXRX), I closely followed the process. Along with NXR, the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (XNXQX) and the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) holders had to approve the consolidation into NXP, the surviving CEF.

The original closing date was scheduled to follow the late September shareholder votes, but that did not happen, most likely as not enough shareholders had bothered to vote by the deadline. The new voting deadline was set for late October, when it got approved with a closing date set for early December. With approval, initial details of the reorganization, as Nuveen refers to it, were released to the public.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shareholders of the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP), Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ), and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) have approved the funds' reorganization. The reorganization will combine NXQ and NXR into NXP. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on December 6, 2021. The monthly distributions typically declared the first business day of the month for NXP, NXQ, and NXR will be replaced by pre-reorganization distributions declared November 23, 2021, with a record date of December 3, 2021. The payable date will remain December 31, 2021. Following the transactions, the surviving fund, NXP, may also declare an additional post-reorganization distribution, which, to the extent made, is expected to have a record date of December 16, 2021, and be payable December 31, 2021. The total per-common share dollar amount of the pre- and, to the extent made, post-reorganization tax-exempt distributions received by common shareholders of each fund on December 31, 2021 are expected to be equal to or greater than the per-common share dollar amount of the prior month's tax-exempt distribution of each fund prior to the reorganization.

What each set of holders received

The special distribution is designed to pay pre-merger shareholders any remaining acquired fund's accumulated undistributed net investment income (UNII).

The NXP amount reflects the regular payout; the others earned income that had yet to be distributed. Businesswire reported the conversion ratios:

From the data I found, the ratios were based on NAVs, not prices. At the time, the Premium/Discounts were approximately: NXR: .06%; NXQ: -3.53%; NXP: -2.44%. When taking the new market value plus pending payout, it appears the NXR holders lost 1.2% in market value since their CEF was trading at a slight premium to the 2.44% discount NXP had at the time of the merger. NXQ holders gained 1.3% in market value due to their bigger discount.

Examining the new NXP Closed-End-Fund

Nuveen provides the following description for NXP:

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

NXP should have approximately $750 in assets post merger. Assuming the current payout stays, the yield will be about 3.4%. The last fee cost I saw was 44bps, which is up over the last quarter. For most CEFs, I would blame that on leverage, but NXP, nor the other two, employed much, if any leverage. I would expect (hope as a new owner), that the consolidated CEF would lower its fees. We will see.

Estimated Holdings

Using the best data available (10/31/21) from all three funds, here is my calculation of the Top 20 holdings, post-merger:

The sector allocation should be close to this:

The estimated state weightings look like this:

My estimate is the new NXP will hold over 420 bonds from the current 154 at the end of October. I was surprised that only 14 bonds were held by multiple funds and only 2-3 were in all three CEFs. That said, the overlap by Issuer was greater, only the maturity dates differed.

It will be interesting to follow to see if NXP tries to consolidate their holdings. Nuveen doesn't seem to post month-end holdings very quickly so it might be late January before the new allocation is known to investors.

Distribution data

Until notified otherwise, investors should assume the long standing payout of $.0455 will continue. That amount is the December month-end payment. There are some year-end taxable payouts but none since 2017.

Portfolio Strategy

Multiple forces are pulling on the Municipal bond market. One is the fear of higher rates due to rising inflation. Helping is city and state tax revenue is up despite COVID (thanks to stimulus funds), thus demand to issue more bonds is down. Both factors could be behind the wave of refinancing older bonds with new ones that carry a lower coupon.

For investors classified as "rich" by the President and Democrats in Congress, there is the concern of seeing their income taxes go up. One means to combat that attack on their income is owning tax-free bonds, especially home-state-issued bonds which also escape state income taxes.

As you can see from the price chart, NXP, even without leverage, moves up and down a lot. PortfolioVisualizer.com shows a 9% StdDev since NXP launched, with a 9.46% StdDev over the last five years.

The above hart does show one positive about NXP. For the first time in over a year, NXP is trading at a discount; currently near 3%. Looking since inception, a good entry point would be when the discount goes deeper than 5%.

While the larger NXP should see cost savings due to economies-of-scale, its long duration makes it unattractive when the market demands and expects rates to rise, thus my Bearish rating. Investors might want to wait until the discount expands some more.