Stocks are due for their first winning week in a month. Major indexes rebounded early in the week after Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine were effective in treating the omicron variant.

This was followed by two quiet relatively days in markets. Investors were on edge awaiting the monthly CPI report, but after that printed in line with expectations earlier today there was some buying in risk assets.

At the time of this writing (2:30 p.m. on Friday) the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow (DIA), and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are all up over 3% week-over-week.

Discussion Points

What caused the rally early in the week (1:20 of video)

Inflation report (2:03)

IPOs: Nubank (NU) positive, BuzzFeed (BZFD) not (3:43)

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Kim: BofA compares today's Nasdaq to the dot-com bubble, says 'sell the rips' (4:55);

Stephen: Goldman Sachs (GS) may ease up on its annual 5% culling of bankers (5:40);

Jerry: Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders a potential flashpoint nobody in the U.S. is really paying much attention to (6:08);

Nat: J Mintzmyer's bullish piece on Danaos (DAC) that was highlighted for PROS readers (7:24).

