Discussion Points

Stocks are due for their first winning week in a month. Major indexes rebounded early in the week after Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine were effective in treating the omicron variant.
This was followed by two quiet relatively days in markets. Investors were on edge awaiting the monthly CPI report, but after that printed in line with expectations earlier today there was some buying in risk assets.
At the time of this writing (2:30 p.m. on Friday) the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dow (DIA), and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are all up over 3% week-over-week.
