Apple Stock in 2022

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had quite a run lately. The stock is currently up over 30% year-to-date and up over 16% over the last 30 days.

This is no surprise as results were typically stellar in fiscal 2021 after tepid growth in the difficult climate of fiscal 2020. As shown below, total revenues were up 33%, driven by iPhone and iPad sales. Only Mac sales grew less than 25% in fiscal 2021.

Profitability was also up across the board, and not just over 2020, but higher than in any recent fiscal year. The chart below shows the trend in margins with gross profit margin, operating margin, and EBITDA margins reaching 42%, 30%, and 33%, respectively.

Net income was up 65% for fiscal 2021 over the prior year, however EPS was up 71% due to the ever-shrinking number of shares outstanding thanks to generous stock buybacks.

The results from fiscal 2021 were simply tremendous, and the stock reflects this. However, this is all in the rearview mirror at this point. Investing is a forward-looking pursuit. One question that is often asked is simply this:

Can Apple Stock Keep Going Up?

Analysts are expecting much more modest growth in EPS in fiscal 2022, up just a couple of points to $5.70 on the back of $379 billion in revenues. Apple will need other catalysts or significant earnings beats to continue the march higher in fiscal 2022. And there are several issues to discuss.

iPhone Sales

It is difficult to know what to make of iPhone sales forecasts. In early December, Goldman Sachs warned of slowing demand. A week later, Wedbush checked in with a higher price target tied to "robust" iPhone demand. Dan Ives indicated that iPhone demand in China is strong and that the company could sell 15 million iPhone 13 upgrades there and 40 million overall during the holiday season. Chip shortages have constrained supply, which has caused concern about lead times, however severe shortages that would affect sales do not seem to be coming to fruition. The iPhone is still the straw that stirs the drink at Apple, so the results over the next two quarters will be critical to success in fiscal 2022.

AR/VR

Could the long-rumored release of the Augmented Reality glasses and Virtual Reality Apple headset be coming in 2022? Many are predicting that it will, which stands to reason as the company is reportedly working on an upgraded version to be released in 2024 already. Rumor has it that hundreds of employees are involved in this "secret" research, no doubt hidden away in an underground bunker. But seriously, this would be a very exciting development and one that could propel shares higher on the news. The effect on the bottom line in the near future isn't clear, however, the long-term opportunity is large.

Apple Car

In posting their $200 price target, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty cited both the AR/VR and autonomous vehicles, or the "Apple Car" as possible catalysts. A Bloomberg article posits that Apple is speeding development of an electric vehicle with self-driving or semi self-driving capabilities. Not everyone is convinced that the Apple Car will come to fruition and it is likely still several years away. This is unlikely to have a significant impact on the business or stock in 2022.

Buybacks

Moving from something that may have little impact in 2022 to something that will have massive impact - share buybacks. Apple continues to buy back shares and reduce the share count each year. Over the past 10 years, the share count has dropped more than 36%, as shown below. This return of capital has been critical to creating tremendous shareholder value.

Self Service Repair

Apple Inc. recently announced a new Self Service Repair program. The Self Service Repair program is an about-face from previous policy, and I have written about it in much detail here. Basically, the program will make parts and tools available to those who wish to do their own repairs, rather than take the device to only an Apple authorized store. This could affect the AppleCare division of the Services segment, however, I doubt it would be material. More likely, this policy is a preemptive response to "right to repair" advocates and the FTC.

What Is Apple's Price Target?

According to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Analysts Ratings, the average price target for AAPL stock is $169.41, or slightly below the price at the time of this writing. The high targets mentioned previously from Wedbush and Morgan Stanley are $200 which implies ~14% upside from the current price. The low target is $90 per share, which implies 49% downside. There are 35 bullish or very bullish analysts against just two who are bearish or very bearish.

Is AAPL Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Apple is currently trading at a forward PE ratio just North of 30. This is higher than historical averages, however lower than at certain points in 2020 and 2021.

It is also reasonably aligned with some Big Tech peers. Shown below, Microsoft (MSFT) is trading higher while Google (GOOG), my personal Big Tech favorite for 2022, trades lower. This is true from both PE and EV to EBITDA ratio perspectives. Both Google and Microsoft are expected to grow faster than Apple in 2022.

Absent significant growth, Apple has a ton of free cash flow, which it uses to return capital to shareholders through stock buybacks.

In fiscal 2021 alone, the company generated over $104 billion in cash from operations and nearly $75 billion in unlevered free cash flow, a significant increase over prior years, as shown below.

Over the prior fiscal year, the company repurchased $85 billion worth of common stock.

This translates to over 3% of the current market cap. Apple also pays a small yielding dividend. Should the stock repurchases continue at the same rate, the effective yield based on today's price would be over 3.5%. The share buybacks also provide an underlying support for the share price. When shares dip, the company can provide a level of demand which will support the price.

In the short-term Apple's price may be slightly extended, however, Apple remains a buy and hold stock for long-term investors.