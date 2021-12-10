101cats/E+ via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the premier blue-chip midstream stock. The company is nearing dividend aristocrat status and has a fortress balance sheet. However, Mr. Market has been punishing units, driving the yield above 8.5%. in this article, the law discussed three reasons why it is outlandishly undervalued.

#1. Interest Rates Remain At Historic Lows

Despite inflation soaring and reaching multi-decade highs in recent months, interest rates remain stuck in neutral around historical low levels.

Data by YCharts

As a result, yield instruments with very stable cash flows and high payout yields like Enterprise Products Partners are more attractive than ever. As the chart below clearly illustrates, EPD's distribution yield has never been more attractive relative to long-term interest rates than it has been over the past year and 1/2, making it appear to be one of the most attractive risk-adjusted income sources in the market today.





Furthermore, real assets with exposure to inflation hedges like energy tend to thrive in high inflationary negative real interest rate environments like we see today: source: Bloomberg Intelligence

As a result, we expect Enterprise Products Partners' inflation linked contracted cash flows to experience a bump while the value of the underlying energy commodities that it transports should also remain very strong. This should further strengthen the business fundamentals and the quantity and quality of its cash flows.

#2. EPD Stock Trades At Historically Attractive Multiples

Even as the macroenvironment is shaping up to be highly attractive for EPD, its valuation stand at a historically attractive level based on several metrics. First and foremost, is distribution yield stands near historic highs. At north of 8.5% and covered over 1.6 times by distributable cash flow, EPD is a very safe high-yield income vehicle.

On top of that, its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of nine times stands at a steep discount to its five year average of 11.5 times. Furthermore, analysts expect that the company will generate $3.01 per share next year in distributable cash flow. This implies that the company is trading at seven times distributable cash flow, equating to a 14.3% distributable cash flow yield.

#3. EPD Stock's Distribution Is About To Soar

Last but not least, EPD looks very undervalued here because its already attractive distribution yield is likely meaningfully higher on a forward-looking basis. With distribution coverage so high, expected cash flow to be stable or even growing, capital expenditures set to decline meaningfully, and the balance sheet significantly under levered compared to management targets, EPD should have a significant amount of excess free cash flow net of its current distribution level in 2022 and beyond.

Management has already indicated on the Q3 earnings call that they will likely increase unitholder capital returns in the near future, stating:

Finally, [a priority] will be to execute buybacks on an opportunistic basis. As we have for the past several years, we plan to announce distribution growth guidance for 2022 in January.

Moreover, management went on to emphasize that as inflation rises, so will the distribution:

On inflation, I want to say over 90% of our revenues have some sort of escalation mechanism in there, which are benchmarked to various indices. So we feel like we have a pretty good protection from inflation...As far as how we think about the distribution, really what we're trying to achieve is trying to keep to purchase power parity. And so we would like to come in, and with the increased inflation, have an increase in the distribution growth rate compared to what you've seen over the last 3 or 4 years.

While they could invest heavily in buybacks, management has signaled repeatedly that they preferred distributions. For example, on their Q2 earnings call management stated:

as far as distributions versus buybacks, we’re an MLP. The most tax-efficient way to return capital and cash to your partners is through distributions. And that’s what we’ve done... So distributions are really our first go-to.

They then repeated this in their latest investor presentation on their capital allocation priorities: source: Investor Presentation

While they do include buybacks in their list of capital allocation priorities, their first priority is to support and grow cash distributions to partners with reinvesting in the business and maintaining a strong balance sheet coming next with buybacks relegated the last spot and labeled for opportunistic execution only. While the unit price certainly looks cheap here – and management is buying back units at present – significant increases to the buyback will probably only take place if additional growth investments become exceedingly scarce and/or the unit price falls to a level where the distributable cash flow yield becomes so high that no growth projects could compete with the returns that buybacks offer.

That said, we could still see EPD buy back more units next year than it did this year because its capital expenditures are expected to decline considerably and management will likely temper distribution increase in order to set itself up to grow and sustain the distribution over the long-term. As a result, if the unit price remains suppressed, management will likely allocate extra cash flow towards additional unit buybacks barring an attractive acquisition appearing on their radar.

Investor Takeaway

EPD is truly outlandishly undervalued. The stock offers a very attractive 8.5% distribution yield, nearly 1.7 times distribution coverage with distributable cash flow, a sector leading BBB plus credit rated balance sheet that is under leveraged compared to management's already conservative long-term targets, one of the strongest midstream portfolios in the country, and is poised to meaningfully increase the distribution alongside rising inflation moving forward. Meanwhile, interest rates remain stuck near historic lows even as EPD's distribution yield is on the high end of its historic spectrum. Additionally, it is trading well below its five year and all-time valuation multiple averages, making it a compelling bargain in the current environment.

We rate the stock a strong buy and continue to add more units at the current suppressed valuation.