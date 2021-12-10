CPI based inflation hit 6.8% year over year change in November making it the biggest price increase since the rampant inflation of the 1980s. This might be a higher CPI read, but inflation has been going on for a while. If inflation remains high, I believe the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) will continue to fall.
ARKK did extremely well up until 2021 when it began to dramatically underperform the market.
Also at the start of 2021 is a noticeable upward inflection in Inflation.
I posit that this was no mere coincidence and that there is a causal relationship in which inflation is inversely proportional to ARKK. The higher inflation goes or the longer is stays at these high levels the harder ARKK will crash.
In a bit I will get to how inflation hurts ARKK, but since inflation is such a complex economic concept, I want to start by simplifying it a bit.
There are 3 simple ways to anticipate which companies will do well in an inflationary environment. Invest in companies that:
This is admittedly overly simplistic for a concept that has baffled even the best economic minds, but there is some logic behind this idea.
By its very definition inflation makes things worth more valuable. Those who own the items that are becoming more valuable capture the benefit of inflation, thereby preserving their purchasing power against the rising costs.
Inflation causes goods and services to transact at higher prices, again by the definition of inflation. Thus, the creator of those goods and services can now make more money selling their product.
Owning gold will generally preserve one’s purchasing power through inflation.
Producing goods or services will preserve one’s income through inflation. A painter, for example, can increase prices on a paint job by an amount that reflects the higher cost of materials and labor.
In each case one is merely keeping up with inflation. Owning stuff or making stuff merely hedges inflation.
The true golden ticket is owning stuff that makes stuff.
Consider a factory. The cost to build said factory goes up with inflation as the input labor and material prices rise. As replacement cost goes up, so does the value of the standing property. This portion of value increase happens even assuming static revenues from the property.
It increases further as the revenue generation of the property increases. Factories produce some sort of product that with inflation now sells for more. Thus, the factory is now producing more revenue per year.
Operating a factory in an inflationary environment is fine because you get some share of this increased revenue, but owning a factory is where you really want to be.
Most companies either own stuff, make stuff, or both and the equity portion of the stock market generally does okay in an inflationary environment.
There is, however, a notable exception to companies making stuff or owning stuff: the sorts of companies in ARKK.
There is a huge difference between a company that owns/makes stuff today and a company that might someday in the future make stuff. When money cost 0 and inflation was non-existent investors could wait forever for profits. It was during the period of ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) where it appeared we might be at 0 interest rates forever that ARKK made its huge gains.
Today, Powell is telling the market he is going to end quantitative easing and is likely to raise rates more than once in 2022. Inflation is rampant.
As a result, money is no longer free. Investors need the companies in which they invest to make actual profits. In the ZIRP world, profits 10 years down the road were almost as good as profits now because you only had to discount those profits at an annual rate of 0%-2% in inflationary terms.
Now, those future potential profits are being discounted at much higher rates. Here are the top 10 holdings in ARKK.
Most of these companies consist of powerful, disruptive ideas. Maybe someday, long in the future, these companies might make stuff or own stuff, but today the profits are almost non-existent relative to the market capitalization. The revenues that these companies have today are largely a proof of concept with the bulk of the revenues expected long in the future.
Even if you believe electric vehicles, telemedicine and streaming are the way of the future, those future profits are not worth all that much when discounted to the present.
With inflation at 5-7% percent and these future profits being risky, a reasonable analyst would probably have to use a discount rate of 8%-12%. Now consider profits 10 years in the future discounted at this rate.
If profits start 10 years down the road, each dollar earned is only worth 39 cents today. The profits beyond that are worth even less.
With proper discounting for the inflationary environment the level of future revenues these companies would need to attain to justify their enormous market caps today is astronomical.
Even for companies like Tesla (TSLA) that are starting to hit profitability presently, the weighted average profit expected is still quite deep in the future.
A company that is solidly profitable today can justify a trillion dollar market cap on substantially lower revenues and profits than a company that will only become profitable some time down the road.
In the low inflation environment, the future profits of these companies only needed to be a little bit larger than the current profits of other companies of similar size.
With inflation running rampant, the future profits of the ARKK companies need to be multiples of the profits of currently profitable companies.
The bar has effectively been raised and I don’t think ARKK can clear it.
It is probably clear from this article that I strongly disagree with Cathie Wood’s ideas, but there is no doubt in my mind that she is highly intelligent.
I also think she knows inflation hurts ARKK and like most fund managers she is talking her book. She has come out saying that rather than inflation, there will be deflation.
This argument is of course beneficial to ARKK because it is so hurt by inflation. Nobody knows for certain whether inflation or deflation is coming. I am of the opinion that inflation is coming based on the high level of government spending, expanding of money supply that has occurred and the reduced production of goods from the pandemic. Also supporting the argument for inflation is the fact that it is presently happening. Future inflation is an opinion, but present inflation is a measurable fact.
In the event deflation does manifest down the road ARKK might be well positioned although I still think its overvalued in that scenario. Based on the measurably high current inflation, however, I am investing for an inflationary environment.
Rather than fighting inflation, I would rather own companies that benefit from it. The categories to shoot for here are those that own stuff that makes stuff.
Most of these fall within the realm of REITs, so on top of the inflation hedge, one gets tax benefits. That is where I want to be and where I have the majority of my capital invested.
