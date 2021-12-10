Deepak Sethi/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:BATS:INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to get direct exposure to large- and mid-sized Indian companies (equities), with the fund's benchmark being the MSCI India Index. The fund had 106 holdings as of December 9, 2021, which roughly falls in line with the most recent factsheet for the fund's benchmark (101 constituents as of November 30, 2021).

I previously covered INDA in September 2021, suggesting that Indian equities were considerably overvalued. Since then, they have at least under-performed, and have seemed to have formed a "local maxima". According to Seeking Alpha, at the time of writing on December 10, 2021, INDA has fallen by -0.76% since my last article's publication, as compared to the change in the S&P 500 of 6.83% (positive). In short, U.S. equities have out-performed INDA (or Indian equities) by over 7% since my article.

Yet the minor change in the price of INDA shares since September does not vindicate my analysis, and hence it is worth revisiting the fund. It is perhaps worth beginning with an acknowledgement of where we are currently in the business cycle. The "business cycle" is a reference to how the global debt-based economy tends to fluctuate between boom and bust, or at least between local peaks and local troughs (in growth, inflation, employment, etc.). Fidelity suggests that, as of Q4 2021 (the current quarter that is about to end), India is only in the recovery stage of its business cycle.

(Fidelity)

That "beats" the United States, which is coming out of the mid-phase of its business cycle apparently, although the U.S. still remains in expansion mode. Only the Chinese economy looks poorly positioned in the short term (among the major economies), and perhaps stories like Evergrande are a positive indication of this. In any case, Indian equities are probably well positioned from a cyclical standpoint. And yet valuation is also important, which we will revisit.

Indian equities have performed very well, at least into September, October and November 2021. But recent steadiness suggests to me that the market has indeed "pulled forward" future returns, making forward returns likely to be under-whelming in comparison.

(TradingView)

INDA is allocated mostly to Financials (over 25%, as of December 9, 2021), Information Technology (18.34%), Energy (11.68%), and Materials (9.74%). The rest is mixed. The heavy exposure to financial stocks makes the fund more likely to do well coming out of recessions (and this is what has recently happened, following the short-term depths of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020).

(iShares)

But global long-term rates do not seem to have significant upside potential, which means the long-financials trade probably does not have too much steam left. The Indian 10-year bond yield is relatively high, at 6.37% at the time of writing. However, based on the Indian Consumer Price Index, the current 10-year inflationary regime is seeing about 5.7-5.9% per annum inflation. While yields are forward looking, if the current inflationary regime persists, real rates are only positive by 0.50-1.00%. Meanwhile, a crude measure of the Indian credit impulse (bank lending scaled by GDP, per BIS data) indicates a falling credit impulse (55.1% in Q2 2021 versus 56.7% in Q2 2020).

A contracting credit impulse here suggests India is actually no longer in recovery mode, or perhaps that the economy is setting itself up for a disappointing expansionary phase. In any case, Indian corporate earnings are unlikely to impress or surprise over the next 12 months. And the heavy exposure to financials is likely to create a drag on the fund. INDA's tech exposures are a positive, but the energy sector (to which INDA is directly exposed with 12% of the portfolio, as of recent) could slow down as the "global average" business cycle enters a more mature state. It is difficult to see INDA continuing to boom as it has.

That is especially a concern given the fund's valuation. We can use INDA's benchmark index from MSCI as a guide. The forward price/earnings ratio is given as 21.72x. The price/book ratio as of the same date (November 30, 2021) was 3.65x. This implies a forward return on equity of about 16.8%, which is strong. But it also implies a forward earnings yield of "only" 4.60%, notably less than the Indian 10-year yield of 6.37% mentioned earlier.

In any case, the difference between INDA's benchmark index's trailing and forward price/earnings ratios implies forward one-year earnings growth of 17%. This contrasts with a higher three- to five-year earnings growth rate, if we look to Morningstar consensus analyst estimates, of 23.97%. This does not quite "add up" for me, so I think it makes sense to start with 17% for the entire five-year period of my short-term valuation gauge ("forecast" period), before tweaking the analysis. I can also use the Indian 10-year as the reference risk-free rate, and add in a mature market equity risk premium of 4.77%, plus Professor Damodaran's most recent country risk premium for India of 1.85%.

The analysis suggests downside is due for INDA, at a cost of equity of about 13%, of about -37%. Now, if we instead assume that earnings growth expands to an average of 24%, we get a different result.

Yet we still find downside of 13% in this optimistic (and perhaps unrealistic) scenario. The timing of the earnings growth rates here, that we are projecting, do not matter too much with respect to the end result. The point is, higher earnings growth and lower earnings growth (optimistic vs. consensus), both point to an overvalued fund.

On the other hand, stocks often move in unpredictable ways. One rule of thumb I use with "macro" equity funds is that forward returns are likely to sit between the forward earnings yield and the underlying portfolio return on equity. In this case, that would be between about 4.5% and 17%, for a midpoint of 10-11%. That would also exclude FX risk (in the case of the Indian rupee depreciating, which would reduce the value of INDA's holdings for U.S. investors; INDA is USD-denominated).

A return of 10-11% would be good, without FX risk. But there is both FX risk and valuation risk. I think INDA is fundamentally optimistically valued, from the perspective of the U.S. investor, and that the valuation risk makes the high underlying portfolio ROE less appealing. PPP models like The Big Mac Index suggest USD/INR is overvalued, while India (as noted previously) does at least have positive real rates (apparently, on a longer-term basis) while U.S. rates are even looser (negative on a longer-term basis). So, INR could appreciate versus USD going forward. But that would be to bet against the trend.

(TradingView. USD/INR rate since 2000.)

If we assume a roughly stable USD/INR level going forward, the valuation risk remains, while the heavy financials exposure of INDA going into the expansionary phase of the local business cycle makes the fund mostly unappealing. Corporate returns on equity are (in aggregate) strong in India, but not as strong as in the United States (especially U.S. tech stocks, for instance). So, I see no unique appeal here.

With a greater risk of a general worldwide slowdown, the U.S. dollar may find renewed strength as commodity prices ease, and this could see investors unwind pro-risk trades (which could see net outflows from emerging markets like India). In spite of the recent run-up in INDA shares, subsequent steadiness, we have not seen any significant outflows yet (see bottom panel in the chart below).

(Morningstar)

However, we do perhaps see some murmurings; on a nearer-term, six-month trailing chart of fund flows, INDA outflows have been positive but most recently probably negative (see below).

(ETFDB.com)

Recent fund outflows coincided with recent softness in INDA share prices. Should we see further de-risking, this could easily tilt the fund directionally into a correction (more than 10% off all-time highs). I would avoid "buying the dip" in INDA, at least for now.