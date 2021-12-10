XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

"Change is the investor's only certainty." - Thomas Rowe Price Jr.

I have always stressed the importance of having a strategy, a process, and of course sticking to it. Completing the first part is much easier than the second. The emotional market swings this year have posed unique challenges to investors. Buy these dips, sell the new highs? OR watch and wait. Investment plans are always tested.

It is one thing when personal situations arise that may change your investment ideas. That is understandable, and when those issues arise, priorities can and will change. In the last few years, however, many seasoned investors have altered their plans for no other reason than being caught up in the worries. Due to the Covid health issue, last year led the pack in that regard. The situation for some didn't get much better this year. Overvaluation and a market that seemingly acted like Teflon. None of the negative issues that were surfaced would stick as the S&P has yet to suffer a bonafide "correction” this year. For some unexplained reason that "bothers" market pundits.

Until recently the run to new highs seemed incessant. Every “dip”’ was called the beginning of a correction. It finally prompted the majority of analysts and pundits to come out and call for a “major” correction. Instead, the “experts” were embarrassed watching ALL of the indices move to more new highs, and now see another "dip" that has come and gone. "Winners" stayed the course, while an army of "Losers" were marching down the wrong road.

Yield Curve

With the Fed back in the investment equation, the flattening of the yield curve is making the rounds again. Ironically I was writing about a flattening yield curve in December of 2018. Back then the difference between the 2 year and 10-year notes got down to a scant 12 basis points. That is indeed a flat yield curve, and a flat yield curve does NOT mean lower stock prices. There were many instances during the secular bull market in the 1990s where stocks rose with a flat curve backdrop.

Admittedly that was a different backdrop, but I felt it was too early to overreact because there were plenty of positives that were just beginning to develop in the economy. The low-tax/pro-business backdrop was starting to show results. That didn’t stop the “crowd” from using the “R” word every chance they got. After all, they had an agenda to spread.

There was no recession, the S&P rose 31%, and it was just another example of how the bond market hasn’t told investors anything that they could rely on to forge an investment strategy. "Winners" stayed the course, while some followed the recession talk and found themselves "lost".

However, these days the “flattening curve” expression starts many conversations about the state of the financial markets. The current 2-10 spread is 81 basis points, and that is down from 120 basis points in October.

Caution

For sure, caution is warranted when the classic yield curve is inverted and when the Fed tightens meaningfully by draining liquidity from the system and raising the discount rate aggressively multiple times in succession.

The markets are assuming that if bond tapering is accelerated, the liftoff for the fed funds rate may come sooner. The Fed’s Beige Book suggested that while inflation remains present:

A wider availability of some inputs, notably semiconductors and certain steel products, led to easing of some price pressures.

That suggests an easing of inflation pressure is on the way. Other Fed officials are on board for a faster tapering of asset purchases (and presumably, a sooner increase in short-term interest rates). So based on what we are hearing from the FED, these are not wild assumptions. However, we should all be aware of the numerous scenarios that can take place.

Thanksgiving has passed but investors are still digesting the crosscurrents that are swirling around regarding inflation and interest rates. In the coming weeks and months, market participants will need to sort out all of them understanding that each one will have a different effect on the economy and the markets. History says the Fed will only go to extremes when the economy overheats, and or inflation surges. The latter is now a distinct possibility. I believe they remain data-dependent. We all should realize by now that the data is ever-changing, thus making the transition into 2022 a very challenging environment.

The Week on Wall Street

Coming into this trading week investors saw the S&P 500 break a key support level, finishing 3.5% below recent highs. It is always hard to pinpoint where the market may find a low when volatility runs hot, as emotion can push stocks faster and further than expected undercutting obvious support levels.

After a weekend of contemplation, investors decided the Omicron Variant is milder than the Delta strain and would not cause the economy to shut down again. Reports out that supply chain issues and peaking inflation may now be the case convinced the buyers the intermediate low was in. In my view, Omicron is a non-issue, and we will just have to wait and see what the FED does next.

So the BULL’s sniffed this out as an opportunity to “buy the dip”. Perhaps the biggest and most influential dip-buying was done by the massive corporate buyback programs that are part of the investment scene today. That may have been accelerated because of the "proposed" tax on buybacks that are included in the Tax and Spend bill that sits in Congress.

Whatever the case, it resulted in a big upside move that made as much sense to some as the emotional selling we saw the week before. When the dust settled on Wednesday the latest peak to trough 4% dip for the S&P was wiped out leaving the index 3 points from the old high.

The S&P gave a little back on Thursday before rallying to end the week at another record high. All of the major indices were in rally mode as well, wiping out their post-Thanksgiving week losses by posting gains for the week.

Santa Claus has arrived.

Political Scene

The proposed Tax and Spend legislation continues to move forward.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer:

Senate Democrats remain committed in taking up and passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act before Christmas. We are working furiously to clear the necessary steps to achieve this goal.

There are less than three weeks to meet Schumer’s preferred timeline. They continue to negotiate with both themselves and the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, who offers guidance on whether provisions in the bill comply with budget rules.

If she finds that a provision doesn’t meet the budget rules, senators could try to make changes, which would take up more time. Ms. MacDonough previously rejected two immigration plans.

There are other concerns. Senator Joe Manchin speaking to how the bill will control inflation:

I don't know how you control inflation when there's the first year of spending that will be quite large. It's an awful lot more federal dollars going at a time of uncertainty." “The unknown we’re facing today is much greater than the need that people believe in this aspirational bill that we’re looking at. We’ve gotta make sure we get this right. We just can’t continue to flood the market, as we’ve done.”

The Economy

CPI increased 0.8% in November and the core rate rose 0.5%. The headline pace of growth accelerated to 6.8% y/y from the 6.2% y/y clip previously. The core rate posted a 4.9% y/y clip versus 4.6% y/y. Both of those are new record highs going back over three decades of data.

Energy prices climbed 3.5% on the month following October's 4.8% surge, with gas prices up 6.1%, the same as October. Housing prices increased 0.5% versus the prior 0.7% with the owners' equivalent rent measuring up 0.4%, as in October. Food/beverage prices were up 0.7% from 0.8% previously.

Transportation costs climbed 2.5% versus 2.4% previously, with new vehicle prices up 1.1% from 1.4%, and used car/truck prices were 2.5% higher, the same as in October. Apparel prices increased 1.3% from unchanged. Medical care costs edged up 0.2% from 0.5%. Education was unchanged versus 0.2%. Recreation prices dipped -0.2% following October's 0.7% gain and were the only negative sign of the major categories. Real average hourly earnings fell -0.4% on the month after the prior -0.6% decline and fell to a -1.9% y/y rate versus -1.3% y/y.

CONSUMER

Analytics firm Black Knight released their October Mortgage Monitor report this week. The delinquency rate has continued to decline to a new low of 3.74%. That compares to the pre-pandemic low of 3.22% in January 2020 and is consistent with the levels from the first half of 2019. In other words, the overall delinquency rate has returned to essentially normal levels.

So much for the cries from the un-informed that people would be moving their furniture into the streets as stimulus ran out.

Source: Bespoke

The U.S. household net worth increase in the second quarter was the smallest of the pandemic recovery, but the total still climbed to a new record.

The IBD/TIPP economic optimism index bounced 4.5 points to 48.4 in December, better than forecast, after the 2.9 point slide to 43.9 in November. This breaks a string of five consecutive monthly declines since rising 2.0 points to 56.4 in June, though the index is still in marginally pessimistic territory amid ongoing covid concerns, inflation jitters. All of the components improved, finding some support from the gains in the labor market. The personal financial outlook index rose to 54.9 from 51.9. The economic outlook component increased to 42.8 from 38.6, and the Federal policies index climbed to 47.5 versus 41.1 previously, though both are still reflecting pessimism. Meanwhile, the 6-month outlook index rose 4.2 points to 42.8 after diving to 38.6 in November and is down from the 50.2 print in August.

Consumer sentiment bounced 3 points to 70.4 in the preliminary December print from the University of Michigan survey, better than forecast, after falling 3.7 points to 67.4 in November (which was a 10-year low). The index was at 80.7 last December, with 88.3 from April the year's peak.

Both components bounced. The current conditions gauge improved to 74.6 from 73.6 previously. Consumer expectations rose to 67.8 in November from the prior 63.5.

JOBS

U.S. JOLTS report showed job openings bouncing 431k to 11 million in October. This follows the 27k slide to 10.6 million in September. The all-time high was 11.09 million in July. The job opening rate rose to 6.9% after holding at 6.7% in September and is just shy of the record high of 7% from July. Hirings declined 82k to 6,46 million in October after edging up 49k to 6,54 million in September.

The hire rate was unchanged at 4.4% for the third month and is off of the 4.7% from June. The number of quitters fell 205k to 4.15 million following the 92k rise to 4,36 million. Quitters had been on the rise for four straight months previously. Layoffs slid 35k to 1,36 million after inching up 11k in September to 1,39 million. The JOLTS report continues to reflect the various machinations in the labor market.

Unemployment claims are at multi-year lows and there are 11 million job openings. There is an army of people who don't seem to be interested in being employed despite having used their unemployment benefits.

Source: The Conference Board

In the interim employers continue to plan for steeper pay hikes next year. Firms are setting aside an average of 3.9% of total payroll for wage increases next year, most since 2008 (notably though, pace is still below inflation). Here is the problem for employees, Inflation is set to wipe out any wage gains.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

It can be repetitious and boring to go through all of the global economic data, but these charts offer a nice view and summarize what we have talked about all year.

Source: Bespoke

The U.S. and other Global Manufacturing and Services data are at or near pre-pandemic highs.

GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS

On its border with Ukraine, Russia has positioned a hundred thousand troops and associate logistics to take more territory after seizing Donbas and Crimea previously. China has menaced Taiwan repeatedly for years now, with a significant escalation of air defense network probes in the past year. As always, geopolitics is a potentially rich vein of investor worry. It can produce plenty of volatility until the entire situation is sorted out. However, history has shown that when investors take in the bigger picture these events have proven to be a very poor find for those looking to take advantage of geopolitical risk.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

It appears there is a contingent that has become very sensitive to some data points that are presented for investors to dwell on. No matter what the issue is they associate it with politics. Given how society has become so politically sensitive this isn't so surprising.

So perhaps this passage will appease that crowd.

Inflation isn’t real, the continued spending will have no effect on this issue, the Fed won’t react to the situation, and the energy situation in the U.S won't add to the inflation, because it's a mirage.

No one is responsible for any of these issues.

So for the politically sensitive, please give that some thought to form your investment views. I've chosen a different strategy that deals with facts and reality.

The CPI was reported at 6.8% this week and there were decisions and actions taken by the "powers to be" that have inflation at this level.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

A rebound from the post-Thanksgiving woes resulted in all of the major averages showing vast improvement in their respective technical picture. The S&P 500 rallied 4 of the 5 days this week to close with a gain of 3.7% and set yet another new high in the process.

All trend lines are now configured in uptrends. Perhaps a situation where the S&P sets sail on another leg higher OR sideways action that has the index pulling back and testing support.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

The frustration from all of the forecasts that whipsawed investors with the incessant calls for market weakness took a toll on many market participants in a year that should have been void of angst. Anyone patient, watched the price action, never getting too high or low with their emotions has thoroughly enjoyed a very positive year.

The investment community has this penchant for taking the easy way out. That leads to mistakes. Of course, then it becomes routine to blame the “issues” for their mistakes. That would not happen if their plan was grounded instead of being influenced by every headline, every bias, and every analyst that appears for their five minutes of TV fame.

My approach is centered around consistency. Eliminating the tendency to make major changes in investment strategy until the primary trend in place is indeed changing. It avoids extrapolating any issue to an extreme positive or an extreme negative, and there is never any guessing that a trend is about to change. It's not infallible, (nothing is), but in my view, it beats what many others profess as the "only way to proceed".

Since the S&P 500 broke out of its 13-year trading range back in 2013, we have seen many of those pundits disappear. The stock market has a way of neutralizing people that like to flow with the wind.

Despite the rally to new all-time highs for the S&P, there is one issue that bears watching;

High Yield Credit Spreads

During the recent spell of market weakness, high yield credit spreads spiked to the highest level since early this year. Regardless of what started it, the fingerprints of a market deleveraging event were evident. Credit Spreads widening well beyond Delta levels, speculative growth collapsing.

Spreads have widened meaningfully, starting with the official taper announcement in late October, but they moved again once Omicron was made public, and spreads have now increased to levels above what was realized at the peak of Delta fear in August.

A Bifurcated Market

I continue to conclude that sector rotation and rolling corrections should be construed as positive signs. It may be the single most important factor during 2021 that kept any general market pullback in check. It has been a back-and-forth pendulum. Growth is in vogue; Value is then seen as the place to be. Highly speculative growth is being thrown away now. After a decent start to the year, the ARKK stocks, IPOs, and SPACs have been on the wrong side of the tape lately. Investor "whims" have made it a difficult environment for anyone that likes to follow the "HOT" trend.

One lesson we have learned this year is diversity. Anyone loading up on one side of the spectrum may have posted gains but they've also posted some huge losses.

SMALL CAPS

The false breakout in the small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) and the wicked reversal that followed have been brutal, producing a 13% decline in just 18 sessions. The recent bounce has been strong, but it only retraced about 50% of the decline. It's back to the drawing board as the short-term view has the index back in neutral. If the small caps are truly an indicator of what the economy may look like in 2022, it sure is projecting an undecided picture.

Sectors

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY

A new high in October, followed by a new high in November, and finally a dip to support to start of the new month. With a ~36% return, the sector (XLY) has outperformed this year and if we are going to see the economy slowly get back to "normal" there are still plenty of opportunities in the group.

COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES

After a nice rally that took the group to new highs in August, the Communications Services Sector (XLC) has been underperforming the major averages. XLC has dropped 14% while the S&P went on to make new highs. The group may not be out of the woods just yet as there might be more weakness ahead that will wring out the final excess that was built up during a 30% rally from January to August.

ENERGY

The Omicron scare took the price of crude oil down to test the support range between $62-$64. The downside move was overdone, and it kicked off a nice rally bringing the price of WTI back above the $70 level. Energy stocks as measured by the Energy ETF (XLE) have also filmed up with the ETF back above all bullish trend lines.

FINANCIALS

The financial ETF (XLF) has followed the path of the general market for months but has lagged in the last couple of weeks. Short-term traders are following the path of interest rates which have tended lower as the Omicron scare took hold. Short-term weakness in a group that should be beneficiaries of a "normal" economic backdrop spells opportunity for the long term.

HEALTHCARE

The Healthcare ETF (XLV) has followed the general market trend during the post-Thanksgiving weakness and follows along in this rebound mode.

BIOTECH

In 2020 energy stocks were considered a poison, this year the group is up 50%.

Biotech is now the “no-touch” poison group in ‘21. The Biotech large-cap ETF (IBB) is flat on the year, along with the iShares Genomic and Health care ETF (IDNA). Small-cap Biotech (XBI) is down 18% and all of that is occurring while the S&P is up 24% this year. The group might be in a position to rebound once the tax-loss selling that occurs this time of the year abates.

HOMEBUILDERS

The stealth rally in the Homebuilding sector (XHB) continued despite the Omicron scare as the ETF recorded a new high this week. Toll Brothers (TOL) and D.R. Horton (DHI) have broken out of their trading patterns again. After consolidating since May these stocks have started another leg higher. Interest rates may have a say in how the sector performs. However, there remains plenty of demand and even with a hike in rates, they remain relatively low compared to history.

TECHNOLOGY

A selloff? Weakness in Tech as investors run to value? Where? The Technology ETF (XLK) posted a new record high this past week. The notion that an investor should lighten up on tech has been debunked here and the strategy to add select technology continues to pay off. Big cap tech is another area that I've maintained an overweight positioning in '21. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to perform with another new high this past week. The November breakout looks to be genuine and that bodes well for future gains.

SEMICONDUCTORS

One of the strongest sub-sectors in Tech has been the semiconductor ETF (SOXX). The dip in the sector was very shallow and the subsequent rebound took the group to a new high on Tuesday. The overweight position maintained during the year in select stocks has produced nice profits. In the short term, I remain neutral on the stocks I own and decide I won't be involved in chasing at these levels.

Final Thought

I happened to see the excerpts from a speech given at Purdue University by its president, Mitch Daniels. The former Indiana governor excoriated the nervous, confidence lacking, and risk-averse mindset that captured much of the elite in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their caution and diffidence, he told the graduates, they failed this “fundamental test of leadership” by refusing to balance risks and obligations.

Certainty is an illusion, Perfect safety is a mirage. Zero is always unattainable, except in the case of absolute zero where, as you remember, all motion and life itself stop.

A perfect explanation of how the response to the COVID event has forged a mindset that continues to overreact. The emergency is over, the economic data proves that, while the call to "come to the rescue" remains.

Despite all of the roadblocks that were put in place, (some still in existence today), Corporate America is responsible for the quick recovery. It is the reason why equity prices are where they are today.

Monitoring the health of Corporate America goes a long way in establishing an equity investment strategy.

POSTSCRIPT

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!