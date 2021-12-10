Chris McGrath/Getty Images News

Brazilian neobank, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), hereafter, “Nubank”, after its bank operation, listed on public markets in a traditional initial price offering (IPO) held on Thursday, 9 December. According to its F-1/A filing, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed digital bank operator had set an initial price range of $8 to $9 per share of its class A common stock, and eventually sold 289 million shares at the top of that range, raising $2.6 billion and earning a $41.4 billion valuation. Shares ended the day 155 higher at $10.33, for an implied valuation of nearly $50 billion, making it bigger than Brazil’s largest traditional lender, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) and the largest financial services company in Latin America. Nubank is a chance to invest in a disruptor with a huge runway for growth ahead of it.

Why Nubank is a Disruptor

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and has one of the most profitable banking industries, as well as some of the world’s most developed financial markets. In many ways, Brazil is ahead of the United States. For instance, financial transactions that typically take several days in the United States thanks to automated clearing house (ACH) processes happen immediately in Brazil. However, for all the fingerprints of a first world economy, Brazil is a deeply unequal society where large sections of people experience staggering levels of poverty, awful customer service, eye-gouging fees and poor access to bank services.

The banking sector has two key flaws that allowed Nubank to disrupt the market. Firstly, the market is incredibly concentrated. Basic economics tells us that oligopolistic and monopolistic competition allow market incumbents to have enormous levels of pricing power, which of course is great for them, but comes at the expense of the customer, who has to pay high prices to access a more limited pool of products and services. According to a Harvard Business School (HBS) case study, corporate loans attracted an interest rate of 52.3%, consumer loans had a 120% interest rate and credit card indebtedness earned an interest rate of 272.42%. Even in Latin America, those figures are extremely high. Just 60% of Brazil’s cities have bank branches, leaving many people unbanked, such that Nubank can state that it has issued the first credit card or opened the first bank account for around 5.1 million people. The top five Brazilian banks are able to push the boat out on what’s possible because they control more than 80% of Brazil’s assets and between 70% and 84% of the loan market, deposits as well as overall banking revenue. That kind of market power screams, “impenetrable”, but the story of disruption is also about how founders are able to use the strengths of incumbents against them. The traditional banks became soft, lacking the kind of battle hardened pedigree, nimbleness and ability to innovate that they needed in order to beat off challengers.

Secondly, Brazilian banks have high costs to serve, which is why there are so few bank branches in the country. The five biggest banks in Brazil each have between 2,000 and 5,000 branches, and all five employ about 80,000 employees. The result is a high cost to serve. The logical response for them is to focus on high margin products, products which the typical Brazilian does not need. According to Nubank’s own calculation, its cost to serve is 85% lower than the traditional banks.

Market Opportunity

Nubank found itself attacking a large but immobile target: the traditional banking giants. The prize was one of the largest swathes of unbanked people on the planet and the chance to become Brazil’s biggest bank.

The company was founded in 2013 with the aim of attacking the rich prize before them. Nubank developed a zero-fee credit card that customers could use on the Nubank app. Traditional Brazilian banks are built around a model in which fees are charged for all services. For the many poor in Brazil, fees are a barrier to accessing bank services. Nubank’s success is clear: 48 million customers in Brazil, Columbia and Mexico. It’s not the only neobank or fintech startup that has risen to take advantage of the rot at the heart of the Brazilian banking system. It is, however, the standout neobank of them all. These startups understand that with customers so dissatisfied with their banking options, there is a massive opportunity to win clients rapidly. The chart below shows the levels of customer satisfaction in Brazil, according to Nubank’s studies:

Source: 2021 Nubank F-1/A Registration Form

Nubank estimates that its serviceable addressable market (SAM) was worth $99 billion in 2020, and will compound at a rate of 5% until 2025, attaining a value of $126 billion by the end of the forecast period. Nubank is nowhere near big enough for it to grow at that rate. It still has the luxury of growing very fast. In 2020, the company earned revenues of $737 million compared to $1.3 billion for the twelve months of the year ended September 30, 2021, representing just 1.3% of its market opportunity.

Nubank estimates that in 2020, its total addressable market (TAM) was worth $186 billion, and that it will be worth $269 billion by 2025, growing at a compounded rate of 8% per year.

Virality is a Feature of Nubank’s Business Model

Nubank is yet to make a profit. This is typical of IPOs and, despite its wide acceptance by the investing community, is not a good thing. However, in Nubank’s case, there is a strong argument that profitability will arrive and that the reasons for the bank’s lack of profits are perfectly understandable: the company is building an industry from the ground up and overthrowing a well resourced established industry. That takes time and investment, but the prize is large and Nubank is winning the race.

Source: 2021 Nubank F-1/A Registration Form

As this graphic shows, in the first nine months of the year, Nubank made a net loss of $99.1 million, against net losses of $171.5 million, $92.5 million and $28.6 million in 2020, 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Revenue has more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, growing from $319 million in 2018 to $737 million in 2020. Growth is a function of Nubank's product-market fit. They are offering the Brazilian, Colombian and Mexican people a product that those people love and are willing to promote. A staggering 80 to 90% of the company’s customers were acquired organically. The company has grown its number of customers from 5.2 million in 2018 to 48.1 million, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 110%. With 73% of its customers classified as monthly active users and a net gain of some 2 million customers as of September 30, 2021, it is clear that the company’s product market fit is exceptional.

Conclusion

Nubank had an internal valuation of $100 billion according to some sources. I believe that a neobank should be viewed differently from a traditional bank and measured against its product-market fit. If Nubank can continue to grow, and win new customers, it will be able to achieve the scale necessary for the company to earn a profit. Its unique blend of data investments, advanced technology and customer-focused products will change the face of banking in Brazil. The company is already the biggest in the land. Now, it has to keep going until it can shut out Brazil’s banks so that if they decide to change their business models, they find a much smaller runway to grow. That makes Nubank a very attractive proposition.