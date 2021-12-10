Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is a growing brand with convenience stores sprouting across the US to serve the local communities. While DG is growing at a steady pace, the company no longer produce exceptional top and bottom line beats. DG is living in the shadow of its FY20/21 stellar performance during the pantry-loading COVID pandemic period.

Today, I will highlight why you should neither initiate a buy on DG nor dispose all of your holdings.

Decent management outlook (real estate & pOpshelf projects) Non-consumable initiatives vs consumables Rising costs

Management outlook

Management is on track to deliver on its FY21/22 real estate project, so store count growth would account for ~5% YoY revenue growth for both FY21 and FY22/23. I believe DG is capable of growing its store count on a sustainable 3-5% rate for the long term, however that in itself is not sufficient to maintain revenue growth if Same-Store-Sales (SSS) declines. Both SSS and Sales per square feet metrics point to a decline of ~2% YoY.

DG maintained an impressive 31-year track record for SSS growth, which came to a halt because pantry loading last year made FY21/22's comparables difficult to beat.

In the 3Q FY21/22 report, management announced that the pOpshelf concept will triple by next year and x20 by 2025. Along with other initiatives to boost sales and control rising costs, DG should be capable of generating excessive returns in the long run.

Overall, I rate management's outlook of DG's business as a bullish signal.

Product segments

The YoY sale by category analysis shows a huge slight slowdown in NCI and a reasonable increase in consumables.

The growth in home products (and to a certain extent seasonal products) is a sign that DG is executing its pOpshelf concept successfully. DG plans to build off the momentum by increasing its 50 pOpshelf locations at present to 1,000 by 2025. COO Jeff Owen praised the pOpshelf initiative in the Q1 FY21/22 earnings call 6 months ago .

During the quarter, we opened three new pOpshelf locations, bringing the total number of stores to eight. And while still early, we continue to be very pleased with the initial results, which have far exceeded our expectations for both sales and gross margin.

Source: pOpshelf Proves Popular for Dollar General | NACS (convenience.org)

Sales by Category (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended October 29 October 30 2021 2020 % Change Consumables $ 6,704,750 $ 6,385,315 5.0 % Seasonal 913,872 906,623 0.8 % Home products 551,109 517,147 6.6 % Apparel 348,108 390,540 -10.9 % Net sales $ 8,517,839 $ 8,199,625 3.9 %

Source: Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results | Seeking Alpha

While apparel sales make up the smallest fraction of total sales (4.1%), the decline of -10.9% is slightly concerning (Q2 FY21/22 declined -12.4% YoY). I would pay close attention to this category in the coming quarters to understand if this trend of losing customers/ poor product offering persist permanently.

DG's NCI for Q3 FY21/22 declined YoY, however outlook seems decent. Therefore, I have assigned a bullish rating on the pOpshelf (seasonable, home products) initiative, neutral on the core business (consumables) and bearish on apparels.

Cost control

DG is a victim to high SG&A costs this financial year. For 3Q FY21/22, SG&A increased 8.8% on a YoY basis, thereby eroding net profit margin.

I believe inflation, supply chain issues, inventory damage and labour shortage are some amongst many levers causing higher COGS and SG&A for the 39 weeks ended 29 October 2021. DG's TTM net profit margin is 7.2%, however if DG fails to manage rising costs considerably, net profit margin could well return to its 2016-2021 average of 6.5%.

Such decline in net profits will not typically please shareholders. The current cost environment is a bearing signal for DG.

Conclusion

DG's business model remains robust with revenue growth on a 2-year stack basis of 14%. However, the company is experiencing short-term challenges. DG will have plenty to overcome before returning to its average of high single-digit growth status achieved in the past 10 years.

In my previous article (here) I rated DG a BUY based on forward FY21/22 PE of 22.5x and FY21/22 EPS of $11.54. By applying analyst estimates of $10.17 FY21/22 EPS and retaining the 22.5x multiple, we arrive at a DG target price of $228.83.

DG's current share price of $222 is broadly in line with the target price above and revenue growth (until clearer guidance provided) is limited to the store count increase of ~ 5%.

Therefore, DG is a HOLD as we head towards the end of 2021.