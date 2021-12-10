Scott Olson/Getty Images News

When we last wrote about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the stock had just come off its highs unlike the bulls. While the crowd still believed this one was destined to eclipse its highs, we took a decidedly bearish stance. Specifically we said,

Hence a short position alongside selling puts against those position remains our preferred choice. Our preference would be for the August $55 strikes which gives us a solid annualized return in the next 1.5 months alongside some protection in case the stock drifts higher.

Source: Why Bulls Cannot Hold Up AMC Entertainment

That trade created fantastic annualized returns as AMC closed comfortably under $55.00. With the stock now tanking rapidly, we examine the situation and tell how someone who was bullish could play this.

Outlook & Valuation

AMC has built in losses as far as the eye can see.

Source: Seeking Alpha AMC Earnings Estimates

Even the most optimistic analyst cannot forecast a profit. This is after suspending disbelief and forecasting a very strong rebound in revenues for the next two years.

Source: Seeking Alpha AMC Earnings Estimates

How good is $5.76 billion? We are getting back to peak revenues with this number so we cannot blame the analysts for being pessimistic.

Data by YCharts

One also has to take into account that streaming continues to grow in popularity and there is only so much content that can be digested. If numbers from The Walt Disney Company (DIS), ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) and Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) are remotely accurate, we will be up to our eyeballs in content by 2023. Sure, there may be a "go out and see" theme that may play out for some time post the pandemic, but it won't change the facts on the ground.

While profits look poor, some investors may suggest that AMC has room to expand margins and deliver better returns. One way to examine that is to see what kind of price to sales ratio this commanded in the past.

Data by YCharts

Even ignoring the slide at the end, 0.4X seemed about par for the course in late 2017 to early 2019. Multiplying $5.76 billion into 0.4X gets us to $2.3 billion. So a more normalized multiple gets us to an 85% downside scenario even pricing off the most optimistic 2023 number.

Data by YCharts

Hence a $4 stock price looks built-in here assuming everything goes according to plan, streaming does not pillage theatre revenues and investors still award this an extremely high multiple despite no hope of profits.

Why Buy, Hold & Pray Did Not Work?

The long case, as anyone who has followed this story knows, was driven by some wild conspiracy theories. AMC was touted as the lynchpin that would bring down crooks to the savior of the system itself. Here is one that had us in splits.

Source: Reddit

Despite really low short interest ratios, the self-proclaimed "Ape Army" was grasping at straws to make their case including finding solace in the routine "failure to deliver" reports. Of course as we have seen, none of that actually worked to prevent this stock from moving down, angering them even more. Apes have also been dismayed that "just hold and force shorts to fold" is no longer a valid theory. The main reasons behind this are that shorts are a dynamic group and it is easy to replace bailing shorts with new ones at the highs. More importantly, while buying a few shares is talked about as the modus operandi, greed is hard to control. What we mean by that is as this started moving up, very few were content to just hold the tiny shares they bought. Based on option volumes we saw, it appears a lot of money chased call options and ultimately lost a lot of money. That also likely forced selling of those same AMC shares which were supposed to be held till eternity.

How Can Apes Play It?

Now assuming you still buy the myth that this is manipulated and this latest salvo is not the end, we have one suggestion as to how you can play this with low risk. Our suggestion is to buy the stock, buy the $20 January 2023 Put and sell the $40 January 2023 Call.

Source: Interactive Brokers

This put and call pair create a net $200 credit so that lowers your effective cost basis (based on when we wrote this) to $25.30. Now thanks to your put, you have no downside below $20.00. Assuming this thing goes to hell in a handbasket, and declares bankruptcy on Jan. 19, 2023, the maximum you can lose is the $530 for every 100 shares. But your upside, on the other hand, is far higher. Since the call sold is at the $40 strike, you can make $1,470 in this trade assuming AMC goes vertical and stays up there. The option pricing here makes this a great play wherein your maximum upside is almost 2.8X that of your maximum downside.

Conclusion

We still think this is headed lower, although a pause will not surprise us in the least. Keep in mind that AMC has a 1-year return of 666%, so it would be normal for a lot of selling to come in after the tax year is done. As we saw recently, the CEO and CFO have been bailing on their shares and we believe that is a behavior you should ape. That said, we are providing a long trade so that those that want to play that game can do so with a great risk-reward ratio.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.