RDVY: Quality And Dividend Growth In The Nasdaq

Summary

  • RDVY selects stocks in the NASDAQ based on quality and dividend growth.
  • Aggregate valuation and quality metrics look attractive.
  • Since inception, performance is close to the S&P 500 and volatility is significantly higher.
  • Takeaway.
Evaluación de satisfacción de servicio al cliente.

LumineImages/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary.

RDVY strategy and portfolio

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) has been tracking the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index since 01/06/2014. As of writing, RDVY has a portfolio of 50 stocks, a distribution yield of 1.17% and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

As described in the prospectus, in order to be eligible, a company must:

  • have paid a dividend in the trailing 12-month period greater than the dividend paid in the trailing 12-month period three and five years prior,
  • be a member of the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index,
  • not be classified as a REIT,
  • be in the top 1,000 market capitalizations of the NASDAQ,
  • have an average daily trading volume of at least $5 million,
  • have EPS in the most recent fiscal year greater than in the 3 prior fiscal years,
  • have a cash-to-debt ratio above 50%,
  • have a trailing 12-month payout ratio below 65%.

Companies passing these filters are ranked by dividend increase over 5 years (higher is better), by dividend yield (higher is better) and by payout ratio (lower is better). These 3 ranks are aggregated into a single rank. The 50 best-ranked companies are equally weighted. If exposure to an industry is over 30%, the lowest ranked company in that industry is replaced with the next highest ranked company from another industry. The portfolio is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.

Constituents are exclusively U.S. companies, 63% large caps, 33% mid-caps and 4% small caps.

The portfolio follows an equal-weight methodology, but weights may drift between rebalancing dates: the largest holding is 2.65% of the portfolio now. The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, have an aggregate weight of 23.3%.

Ticker

Name

Weight

EPS growth %ttm

P/E ttm

P/E fwd

Yield

NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation

2.65%

111.95

94.05

70.29

0.05

QCOM

QUALCOMM Inc.

2.60%

73.94

23.16

16.88

1.49

HPQ

HP Inc.

2.49%

171.78

6.64

8.67

2.77

LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

2.33%

726.33

5.29

5.55

0.96

AAPL

Apple Inc.

2.28%

71.64

31.13

30.51

0.50

DHI

D.R. Horton Inc.

2.24%

78.15

9.35

7.52

0.84

ADP

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

2.23%

9.73

36.82

34.36

1.79

LRCX

Lam Research Corp.

2.19%

68.01

23.62

20.38

0.86

PHM

PulteGroup Inc.

2.17%

35.20

8.55

7.71

1.08

APD

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

2.13%

9.38

31.36

28.14

2.05

Ratios from Portfolio123

RDVY is focused on technology (37.9%) and financials (30.8%). Other sectors are below 10%. It ignores energy, real estate and utilities. Sector composition may change over time.

Sector weights - chart: author

Valuation metrics looks cheaper than for the S&P 500 (SPY). However, fundamentals are biased by the weight of financials, where valuation ratios are lower and unreliable (as a reference, XLF has a P/E about 11 vs. 24 for the S&P 500). Therefore, the numbers below must be considered with caution.

RDVY

SPY

Price/Earnings TTM

12.38

24.03

Price/Book

2.39

4.40

Price/Sales

1.83

3.07

Price/Cash Flow

13.46

17.71

Source: Fidelity

Past performance

RDVY has beaten SPY in the last 12 months: 29.5% vs. 27.1%. Since inception in January 2014, it has underperformed by a short margin. In fact, the difference in annualized return is insignificant (34 bps). The difference in volatility and drawdown is not, resulting in a risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio) below the benchmark. The next table shows detailed data.

Total Return

Annual.Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

RDVY

190.02%

14.42%

-40.60%

0.84

17.33%

SPY

197.05%

14.76%

-33.72%

1.03

13.77%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity values of $100 invested in RDVY and SPY since inception. They have sometimes diverged, but are quite close now.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares RDVY with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced annually to make it comparable with a passive index.

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

RDVY

14.42%

-40.60%

0.84

17.33%

Large cap reference subset

13.43%

-32.53%

0.92

14.76%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

RDVY beats the dividend quality subset by one percentage point in annualized return, but once again risk-adjusted performance is behind. A note of caution: the ETF performance is real and this subset is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

Scanning RDVY with quality metrics

Two stocks out of 50 have a red flag regarding my metrics: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate for which these metrics are unreliable. More precisely, these two companies, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) and Humana Inc. (HUM), have a low Piotroski score. These stocks with a higher risk weigh only 4.2% of the portfolio, which is a good point.

According to my calculations, the weighted average ROA is much better than for the S&P 500: 12.6% vs. 7.3%. So is the average Altman Z-score (4.8 vs. 3.7), and the average Piotroski F-score is similar (6.2 vs. 6.4). These metrics point to a portfolio quality superior to the benchmark.

Takeaway

RDVY holds 50 dividend stocks of U.S. companies, mostly in the large and mid-size segments. The underlying strategy makes a lot of sense: constituents are screened on dividend growth and quality factors once a year and equal-weighted every quarter. All holdings are below 3% of the portfolio value, so the idiosyncratic risk related to individual stocks is very low. However, the fund is very concentrated in technology and finance: these two sectors represent more than two thirds of asset value. Valuation ratios are cheap, but questionable due to the weight of financials, and quality metrics are significantly superior to the benchmark. RDVY is close to the S&P 500 in annualized return since inception, but it is riskier regarding drawdowns and historical volatility. The low yield can’t satisfy income-seeking investors, but quality filters may become an advantage for capital preservation in a bear or sideways market. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (RDVY is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPQ, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

