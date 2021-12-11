Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Today, companies in the computer hardware industry are mature low-margin businesses facing significant supply chain challenges. As a result, the entire sector is trading at very low multiples. Logitech (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LOGI) allows you to play on supply chain recovery. LOGI is the most profitable company in the industry. The relatively high margin provides a margin of safety in the event of a prolonged storm. According to our estimate, the upside potential to the fair price is about 46%. We are bullish.

Company Profile

Logitech International S.A. is a Swiss company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and selling computer hardware and devices. The company operates in the following segments: Pointing Devices, Keyboards & Combos, PC Webcams, Tablet & Accessories, Video Collaboration, Gaming, Mobile Speakers, Audio & Wearables, and Smart Home. Revenue breakdown by segment is presented below:

Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company's shares. Individual stakeholders own 0.61%. A list of the main shareholders is presented below:

The management of the company is headed by:

Bracken Darrell - President, Chief Executive Officer;

Prakash Arunkundrum - Head-Global Operations & Sustainability;

Nate Olmstead - Chief Financial Officer;

Ujesh Desai - Vice President & General Manager-Gaming;

Scott Wharton - VP & General Manager-Video Collaboration Group.

Industry Overview

According to Statista, revenue in the Keyboards segment amounts to $5.206 million in 2021. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.13%. The main reason for the decline is the high calculation base in 2021. China remains the largest market ($1,226 million in 2021).

According to Expresswire, the worldwide Market for Computer Mice is valued at $1,628 million in 2020 is expected to reach $1,698 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during the period. The pandemic also served as an essential driver for market growth in 2020-2021. Due to the high estimated base in 2021, future growth looks unimpressive.

ResearchAndMarkets analysts estimate the global video conferencing market at $9.2 billion in 2021 and expect it to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% in 2021-2026 to reach $22.5 billion.

However, the largest segment for LOGI is Gaming. In addition, Gaming is the largest and most promising area for future growth. According to Jon Peddie Research, the High-End PC Gaming Hardware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.38% in 2020-2024 and reach $45 billion at the end of the period.

According to the Mordor Intelligence study, the Global Gaming Accessories market was valued at $7.75 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach $15.40 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.2% during the period.

Logitech competes with companies such as Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR), Razer (OTCPK:RAZFF), Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), Kingston, Cooler Master, EVGA. In the Gaming Component and Systems segment, CRSR competes with Kingston, Crucial, Cooler Master, EVGA, and NZXT. At the same time, Logitech is one of the leaders in its target markets.

Management has a positive view of the industry's capabilities. During the last conference call, CEO Bracken Darrell said:

According to market research firm Frost & Sullivan, of the nearly 90 million meeting rooms worldwide, only about 8% are video-enabled. According to them, that's one-eleventh of the total rooms out there. We're working to change that and help our customers evolve with the new ways of working because it's simply a must to have videos in the rooms of the future. The lack of video access creates a terrible experience for remote attendees who have experienced the benefits of face-to-face video interaction over the last year.

However, we strive to be conservative in assessing market potential. In our opinion, the industry's opportunities are difficult to define unambiguously as a bullish indicator. Some segments will show explosive growth, and some will stagnate. However, through the growth of Gaming and Video Collaboration, LOGI can meet Wall Street's (including ours) long-term growth expectations.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, Logitech's revenue has been growing by an average of 21.93%. FY 2021 contributed significantly to this impressive momentum, with revenue rising 76.50% YoY. According to the results of the last three quarters, revenue grew by 116.56%, 65.69%, and 3.91%, respectively.

(Source: Created by the author)

In recent years, LOGI has steadily improved both gross and operating margins. Back in 2015, the net profit margin was about 0, and at the end of the last reporting period, it reached 16%.

For ten years, the asset turnover has been in the range of 1.2 - 1.6. The financial leverage also remained at the same level - 1.5-2.0. As a result, only due to the growth of the net profit margin, the return on equity exceeded 45%.

After explosive growth in 2021, it isn't easy to maintain its results. CFO Nate Olmstead confirmed management's year-end expectations:

Looking ahead, we are tracking to our plan of sustaining the increased revenue scale from last year and investing to build a larger, faster growing and more profitable company for the long term. We are confirming our fiscal year '22 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency plus or minus 5% and maintaining our fiscal year '22 non-GAAP operating income outlook of $800 million to $850 million. We are well positioned in the market, and this outlook reflects our focus on driving long-term growth.

Unlike other computer accessories companies (you can read about one of them here) in the last quarter, LOGI kept its revenue even in the face of supply chain problems. Management's expectations seem reasonable. And the planned $800 million in operating profit will provide the company with a 40% operating margin, which is significantly higher than many peers. The gross margin is likely to decline shortly due to supply chain problems. Nevertheless, given its high profitability, Logitech has sufficient headroom even in the face of a storm in the supply chain.

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenue to grow in line with the Wall Street consensus. Margins and other relative indicators are projected based on historical dynamics. The terminal growth rate is 3%. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 8.33%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 8.3%.

(Source: Created by the author)

With the Terminal EV/EBITDA of 13.36x, the fair market value is $20.148 billion, or $120 per share. Thus, the upside potential is about 46% to the fair price. LOGI also looks very cheap in multiples, but a low valuation is common throughout the sector.

Conclusion

Logitech is one of the leaders in its market. The company has grown over the years, and the pandemic has become an essential driver behind the explosive growth in sales. Unlike peers in the last quarter, LOGI has maintained its revenue even in the face of supply chain problems. Management's expectations for future sales dynamics look reasonable, and the planned $800 million in operating profit will give the company a 40% operating margin, which is significantly higher than that of competitors. Due to supply chain problems, the entire industry is now trading at a substantial discount. Logitech is a good option, though, if you want to play on supply recovery. Given its high profitability, Logitech has a sufficient margin of safety even in stormy conditions.