The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) or Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
12/29
|
1/14
|
1.12
|
1.15
|
2.68%
|
2.17%
|
12
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
12/21
|
12/31
|
3.6
|
4.1
|
13.89%
|
2.60%
|
12
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
12/10
|
1/3
|
0.51
|
0.55
|
7.84%
|
2.10%
|
24
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
12/29
|
1/31
|
0.6625
|
0.7
|
5.66%
|
4.18%
|
19
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
2/14
|
3/1
|
0.835 CAD
|
0.86 CAD
|
2.99%
|
7.19%
|
26
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
1/4
|
1/20
|
1.035
|
1.11
|
7.25%
|
2.29%
|
32
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
1/13
|
1/31
|
1.025
|
1.0875
|
6.10%
|
2.01%
|
12
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
1/27
|
3/4
|
0.39
|
0.4
|
2.56%
|
3.03%
|
12
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
1/20
|
2/4
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
1.12%
|
46
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
12/29
|
1/31
|
0.63
|
0.695
|
10.32%
|
1.07%
|
29
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
12/15
|
12/30
|
0.7
|
0.75
|
7.14%
|
2.26%
|
17
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
1/13
|
1/31
|
0.21
|
0.23
|
9.52%
|
3.25%
|
12
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
12/17
|
12/20
|
1.07
|
1.18
|
10.28%
|
1.90%
|
15
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
12/29
|
1/14
|
1.052
|
1.055
|
0.29%
|
5.32%
|
25
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 13 (Ex-Div 12/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
12/31
|
0.88
|
121.49
|
2.90%
|
10
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
1/5
|
0.64
|
178.36
|
1.44%
|
15
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
1/10
|
0.43
|
74.06
|
2.32%
|
30
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
1/1
|
0.4
|
51.48
|
3.11%
|
10
|
Comerica Incorporated
|
(CMA)
|
1/1
|
0.68
|
84.53
|
3.22%
|
11
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
12/31
|
0.25
|
25.64
|
3.90%
|
10
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
1/5
|
0.48
|
135.1
|
1.42%
|
18
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
1/3
|
0.4
|
43.23
|
3.70%
|
41
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
1/14
|
1.16
|
167.1
|
2.78%
|
17
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
1/7
|
0.76
|
117.3
|
2.59%
|
11
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
12/31
|
1.25
|
208.71
|
2.40%
|
12
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
12/31
|
0.5
|
104.18
|
1.92%
|
11
|
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
12/31
|
0.24
|
155.96
|
0.62%
|
11
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
1/14
|
0.42
|
41.81
|
4.02%
|
50
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
1/7
|
0.69
|
72.62
|
3.80%
|
11
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
1/14
|
0.79
|
264.92
|
1.19%
|
12
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
1/3
|
2.1
|
330.13
|
2.54%
|
16
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
1/3
|
0.3625
|
39.79
|
3.64%
|
26
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
12/31
|
0.62
|
56.48
|
4.39%
|
17
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
1/3
|
0.52
|
73.66
|
2.82%
|
24
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
12/31
|
0.36
|
165.5
|
0.87%
|
26
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
12/31
|
0.23
|
68.05
|
1.35%
|
11
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
1/4
|
0.18
|
30.07
|
2.39%
|
10
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
1/18
|
0.3108
|
75.26
|
4.96%
|
10
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
12/30
|
0.175
|
19.82
|
3.53%
|
47
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
1/5
|
0.34
|
79.27
|
1.72%
|
11
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
1/1
|
0.345
|
45.73
|
3.02%
|
34
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
12/30
|
0.705
|
58.95
|
4.78%
|
36
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
12/29
|
0.28
|
51.4
|
2.18%
|
11
Tuesday Dec 14 (Ex-Div 12/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
1/14
|
0.63
|
116.38
|
2.17%
|
61
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
1/18
|
0.83
|
173.69
|
1.91%
|
10
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
1/3
|
0.15
|
51.04
|
1.18%
|
11
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
12/31
|
0.31
|
38.32
|
3.24%
|
12
|
Mercury General Corporation
|
(MCY)
|
12/30
|
0.635
|
52.41
|
4.85%
|
35
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
12/23
|
0.38
|
42.7
|
3.56%
|
12
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
12/30
|
0.75
|
132.61
|
2.26%
|
17
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
12/30
|
1.08
|
196.17
|
2.20%
|
35
Wednesday Dec 15 (Ex-Div 12/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
1/5
|
0.185
|
44.49
|
1.66%
|
10
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
1/3
|
0.39
|
262.87
|
0.59%
|
27
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
1/7
|
0.2375
|
55.77
|
1.70%
|
12
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
1/7
|
0.8
|
191.47
|
1.67%
|
28
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
12/31
|
0.6025
|
87.88
|
2.74%
|
23
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
1/3
|
0.27
|
32
|
3.38%
|
11
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
12/31
|
0.44
|
50.31
|
3.50%
|
10
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
12/30
|
0.2175
|
50.28
|
1.73%
|
15
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
1/21
|
0.308
|
53.69
|
2.29%
|
23
Thursday Dec 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
1/15
|
0.885
|
116.22
|
3.05%
|
13
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
1/11
|
0.633
|
145.71
|
1.74%
|
17
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
12/31
|
0.28
|
61.64
|
1.82%
|
12
Friday Dec 17 (Ex-Div 12/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
1/12
|
0.2
|
84.27
|
0.95%
|
10
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
1/4
|
0.51
|
270.67
|
0.75%
|
58
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
1/11
|
0.7
|
70.91
|
3.95%
|
12
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
12/31
|
0.285
|
40.47
|
2.82%
|
12
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
12/14
|
0.69
|
1.5%
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
12/20
|
0.68
|
1.8%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
12/17
|
0.48
|
1.1%
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
12/15
|
0.26
|
3.0%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
12/15
|
0.2
|
3.6%
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
12/15
|
0.3
|
1.1%
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
12/15
|
1.95
|
1.1%
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
12/15
|
0.4225
|
4.1%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
12/15
|
0.68
|
1.3%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
12/17
|
0.24
|
3.4%
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
12/15
|
0.28
|
2.7%
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
12/15
|
0.48
|
1.5%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
12/17
|
0.2625
|
1.5%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
12/15
|
0.75
|
2.3%
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
12/15
|
0.0933
|
1.0%
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
12/15
|
0.95
|
0.8%
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
12/14
|
0.5
|
1.2%
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
12/16
|
0.985
|
3.9%
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
12/15
|
0.775
|
3.8%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
12/20
|
0.5725
|
3.4%
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
12/15
|
0.58
|
0.9%
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
12/15
|
0.51
|
2.7%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
12/16
|
0.82
|
0.7%
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
12/17
|
0.21
|
3.2%
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
12/17
|
0.29
|
2.9%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
12/15
|
0.075
|
5.4%
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
12/16
|
0.32
|
2.2%
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
12/16
|
0.09
|
1.3%
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
12/17
|
0.24
|
2.6%
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
12/16
|
1.65
|
1.6%
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
12/15
|
0.901
|
1.9%
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
12/15
|
1.05
|
2.0%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
12/15
|
0.3225
|
3.4%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
12/15
|
0.58
|
3.7%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
12/15
|
0.195
|
3.4%
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
12/15
|
0.42
|
3.0%
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
12/17
|
1.06
|
1.3%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
12/15
|
0.215
|
5.9%
|
ManpowerGroup Inc
|
(MAN)
|
12/15
|
1.26
|
2.7%
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
12/15
|
0.3
|
3.6%
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
12/15
|
1.38
|
2.1%
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
12/14
|
0.62
|
0.6%
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
12/15
|
0.3875
|
2.0%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
12/15
|
0.225
|
2.8%
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
12/15
|
0.1975
|
2.6%
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
12/17
|
0.54
|
1.0%
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
12/15
|
0.385
|
1.7%
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
12/15
|
1.57
|
1.7%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
12/20
|
0.45
|
1.6%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
12/15
|
0.246
|
4.4%
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
12/15
|
0.22
|
3.6%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
12/15
|
0.63
|
2.4%
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
12/14
|
0.47
|
1.2%
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
12/16
|
1.15
|
4.3%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
12/16
|
0.68
|
1.5%
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
12/17
|
0.58
|
2.9%
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
12/15
|
0.25
|
1.5%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
12/15
|
0.38
|
1.4%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
12/20
|
0.25
|
0.9%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
12/16
|
0.42
|
0.6%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
12/15
|
0.335
|
1.1%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
12/15
|
0.3033
|
4.8%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
12/15
|
0.14
|
1.3%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
12/15
|
0.120833
|
3.3%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
12/17
|
0.43
|
0.7%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
12/15
|
0.25
|
1.2%
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
12/15
|
2.75
|
0.9%
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
12/15
|
0.405
|
1.3%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
12/15
|
0.46
|
2.2%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
12/14
|
1.45
|
1.2%
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
12/20
|
0.5
|
2.6%
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
12/15
|
1.4
|
2.4%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
12/17
|
0.575
|
1.4%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, KO, MRK, O, RNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.