Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) or Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 12/29 1/14 1.12 1.15 2.68% 2.17% 12 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/21 12/31 3.6 4.1 13.89% 2.60% 12 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 12/10 1/3 0.51 0.55 7.84% 2.10% 24 Edison International (EIX) 12/29 1/31 0.6625 0.7 5.66% 4.18% 19 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 2/14 3/1 0.835 CAD 0.86 CAD 2.99% 7.19% 26 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/4 1/20 1.035 1.11 7.25% 2.29% 32 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/13 1/31 1.025 1.0875 6.10% 2.01% 12 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 1/27 3/4 0.39 0.4 2.56% 3.03% 12 Pentair plc (PNR) 1/20 2/4 0.2 0.21 5.00% 1.12% 46 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 12/29 1/31 0.63 0.695 10.32% 1.07% 29 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/15 12/30 0.7 0.75 7.14% 2.26% 17 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/13 1/31 0.21 0.23 9.52% 3.25% 12 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12/17 12/20 1.07 1.18 10.28% 1.90% 15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 12/29 1/14 1.052 1.055 0.29% 5.32% 25

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 13 (Ex-Div 12/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 12/31 0.88 121.49 2.90% 10 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.64 178.36 1.44% 15 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 1/10 0.43 74.06 2.32% 30 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 1/1 0.4 51.48 3.11% 10 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 1/1 0.68 84.53 3.22% 11 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/31 0.25 25.64 3.90% 10 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 1/5 0.48 135.1 1.42% 18 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 1/3 0.4 43.23 3.70% 41 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 1/14 1.16 167.1 2.78% 17 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 1/7 0.76 117.3 2.59% 11 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/31 1.25 208.71 2.40% 12 GATX Corporation (GATX) 12/31 0.5 104.18 1.92% 11 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 12/31 0.24 155.96 0.62% 11 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 1/14 0.42 41.81 4.02% 50 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1/7 0.69 72.62 3.80% 11 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 1/14 0.79 264.92 1.19% 12 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 1/3 2.1 330.13 2.54% 16 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 1/3 0.3625 39.79 3.64% 26 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 12/31 0.62 56.48 4.39% 17 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 1/3 0.52 73.66 2.82% 24 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 12/31 0.36 165.5 0.87% 26 Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/31 0.23 68.05 1.35% 11 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 1/4 0.18 30.07 2.39% 10 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 1/18 0.3108 75.26 4.96% 10 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 12/30 0.175 19.82 3.53% 47 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 1/5 0.34 79.27 1.72% 11 UGI Corporation (UGI) 1/1 0.345 45.73 3.02% 34 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/30 0.705 58.95 4.78% 36 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 12/29 0.28 51.4 2.18% 11

Tuesday Dec 14 (Ex-Div 12/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1/14 0.63 116.38 2.17% 61 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/18 0.83 173.69 1.91% 10 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 1/3 0.15 51.04 1.18% 11 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12/31 0.31 38.32 3.24% 12 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 12/30 0.635 52.41 4.85% 35 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12/23 0.38 42.7 3.56% 12 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/30 0.75 132.61 2.26% 17 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12/30 1.08 196.17 2.20% 35

Wednesday Dec 15 (Ex-Div 12/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 1/5 0.185 44.49 1.66% 10 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 1/3 0.39 262.87 0.59% 27 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 1/7 0.2375 55.77 1.70% 12 Chubb Limited (CB) 1/7 0.8 191.47 1.67% 28 Eversource Energy (ES) 12/31 0.6025 87.88 2.74% 23 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1/3 0.27 32 3.38% 11 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/31 0.44 50.31 3.50% 10 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/30 0.2175 50.28 1.73% 15 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/21 0.308 53.69 2.29% 23

Thursday Dec 16 (Ex-Div 12/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 0.885 116.22 3.05% 13 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/11 0.633 145.71 1.74% 17 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12/31 0.28 61.64 1.82% 12

Friday Dec 17 (Ex-Div 12/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 1/12 0.2 84.27 0.95% 10 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 1/4 0.51 270.67 0.75% 58 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/11 0.7 70.91 3.95% 12 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12/31 0.285 40.47 2.82% 12

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 12/14 0.69 1.5% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 12/20 0.68 1.8% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/17 0.48 1.1% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 12/15 0.26 3.0% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.2 3.6% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.3 1.1% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 12/15 1.95 1.1% Avista Corporation (AVA) 12/15 0.4225 4.1% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 12/15 0.68 1.3% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/17 0.24 3.4% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.28 2.7% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.48 1.5% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 12/17 0.2625 1.5% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 12/15 0.75 2.3% CSX Corporation (CSX) 12/15 0.0933 1.0% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 12/15 0.95 0.8% Dover Corporation (DOV) 12/14 0.5 1.2% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 12/16 0.985 3.9% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 12/15 0.775 3.8% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.5725 3.4% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 12/15 0.58 0.9% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.51 2.7% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 12/16 0.82 0.7% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 12/17 0.21 3.2% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 12/17 0.29 2.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/15 0.075 5.4% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 12/16 0.32 2.2% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/16 0.09 1.3% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 12/17 0.24 2.6% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 12/16 1.65 1.6% The Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 0.901 1.9% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 12/15 1.05 2.0% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.3225 3.4% Kellogg Company (K) 12/15 0.58 3.7% KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.195 3.4% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.42 3.0% Linde plc (LIN) 12/17 1.06 1.3% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/15 0.215 5.9% ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 12/15 1.26 2.7% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12/15 0.3 3.6% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 12/15 1.38 2.1% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12/14 0.62 0.6% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.3875 2.0% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.225 2.8% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 12/15 0.1975 2.6% Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 12/17 0.54 1.0% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.385 1.7% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12/15 1.57 1.7% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 12/20 0.45 1.6% Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/15 0.246 4.4% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 12/15 0.22 3.6% Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.63 2.4% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 12/14 0.47 1.2% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12/16 1.15 4.3% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 12/16 0.68 1.5% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 12/17 0.58 2.9% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 12/15 0.25 1.5% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.38 1.4% RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 0.25 0.9% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/16 0.42 0.6% Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.335 1.1% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/15 0.3033 4.8% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.14 1.3% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.120833 3.3% STERIS plc (STE) 12/17 0.43 0.7% Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.25 1.2% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 2.75 0.9% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 12/15 0.405 1.3% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.46 2.2% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12/14 1.45 1.2% V.F. Corporation (VFC) 12/20 0.5 2.6% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 12/15 1.4 2.4% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 12/17 0.575 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.