Introduction

I'm very excited to cover Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) again as it is one of my favorite agriculture stocks in an extremely accommodative environment. So far, the bull case has worked out well and there's only one reason I'm updating my thesis: things are getting even better - for Nutrien. I carefully picked the title of this article as we're getting to a point where fertilizer companies are now key in preventing a global food shortage. In this article, I will explain what I mean by that and why it makes Nutrien a good addition to a trader's and long-term investor's portfolio. So, bear with me!

The Food Crisis Bull Case

We're at a point where I am rooting for a stock, but not necessarily for the bull case as I expect global food shortages. It's great for NTR and its peers, but I doubt that anyone wants this to happen.

One of my more popular tweets this year was a part of a thread on EU agriculture plans.

It's just one example. Another example from this week is the ugly fact that Russia is halting nitrogen exports. The quote below shows my comment to clients, which is now publicly available here.

Another development in the wrong direction. Russia is protecting its farmers by halting exports. Using nitrogen fertilizer as an example, Russia is the fourth-largest producer with an annual volume of 10.4 million metric tons. An export implosion will make fertilizer products in Europe more expensive – especially because production is already expensive due to high natural gas prices. Farmers will cut down on fertilizer use as alternatives like slurry are unable to close the gap. EU funding might help a bit, but overall, we’re at a point where next year’s crop yields will likely be significantly lower – hence, further causing food inflation.

The same is happening in the United States, as ammonia prices are going absolutely nuts.

[Ammonia] is 80% used as agri fertilizer. The higher its price, the less farmers can afford it to maximize crops. The result will be less available food (a food crisis). Ammonia is made from methane (natgas), which is in short supply.

In addition to this, key crop types like corn (used for ethanol, protein production, and others) have remained very strong this year. In the graph below, I also added the price of natural gas (Henry Hub, orange) as this is one of the reasons why fertilizer prices are so high. In Europe, natural gas prices are far higher than in North America, which is the reason why Russia is reducing exports and why certain facilities have shut down in Europe. China has also reduced production. China produces half of the global urea and roughly 60% of global phosphate-based fertilizers. On top of that, the US has sanctions against Belarus potash exporters that control 16% of global production. According to Nutrien, India's year-end inventory of potash is expected to be just 0.3 million tonnes. Last year, it was 0.8 million tonnes. In China, the number is expected to be close to 3.0 million tonnes. That's 0.3 million tonnes below 2020 levels.

Fertilizer production is not profitable anymore in some areas, which is now resulting in countries protecting their own supply. Keep in mind, countries have fought wars over agriculture supply chains in the past.

Source: Nutrien 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

What we are dealing with is a scenario where corn, soybeans, and related will remain elevated because production is negatively impacted by fertilizer shortages. This will be interesting to watch next year. The graph above shows various energy feedstock prices. While Henry Hub is also going up, it's the differential that matters. As overseas prices accelerate more, the producers in North America gain a relative advantage.

It also means that North American fertilizer companies are more important than 'ever'.

Nutrien Is A Cash Cow

Nutrien and Mosaic (MOS) control 93% of the North American potash market. Nutrien and CF Industries (CF) dominate the nitrogen fertilizer market. So, by buying Nutrien, you get two key fertilizer types.

In the case of Nutrien's performance so far, it's nothing short of stunning. In its potash segment, the company grossed C$816 million in 3Q21, which is up from C$288 million in the prior-year quarter. This is almost entirely caused by the realized selling price. C$ meaning Canadian dollar.

During this period, adjusted EBITDA rose by 131% based on 3% sales growth. The company did not see volume growth outside of North America.

Its nitrogen sentiment was similar. The gross margin ended up being C$406 million in 3Q21. Up from C$58 million in 3Q20. Again, this was almost entirely caused by a higher selling price. Sales volume was up 5%, which boosted EBITDA by 173%.

As the graph shows (numbers in US$), EBITDA is expected to rise to almost $7.0 billion this year, followed by a surge to $8.4 billion. Free cash flow generated this year will exceed $3.0 billion as Nutrien could sell up to 13.0 million tonnes of potash and 10.9 million tons of nitrogen.

The company will use cash to buy back shares, hike its dividend, and reduce net debt. Next year, net debt could be lowered to $5.6 billion. That's the lowest number since the PotashCorp/Agrium merger in 2016. Back then, the merger was a measure to better withstand low fertilizer margins. 5 years later, we're in a fertilizer crisis. This time caused by high prices. Making Nutrien one of the big winners.

On February 17, the company announced a 2.2% dividend hike. The current yield of 2.6% is one of the highest yields in agriculture. It's not very high, but that's because Nutrien has rallied 120% from last year's lows in New York.

Going forward, there's plenty of room to hike the dividend. The company's $3.2 billion expected free cash flow in 2021 translates to a 6.2% free cash flow yield. Net year, it's almost 9.4%. I think these numbers will be higher as I am more bullish on fertilizer prices than most analysts.

Either way, with net debt falling below 1.3x expected EBITDA this year, the company is approaching healthy balance sheet metrics. There is plenty of room to hike payout, which will be a blessing for investors - especially the ones who've been around for a while with a rather low average buying price.

Valuation

Nutrien has roughly $450 million in pension-related obligations. This year, the company is expected to end up with $8.6 billion in net debt. When adding these two numbers to its $51.3 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $60.4 billion. This is 8.6x this year's expected EBITDA.

When using 2022 expectations ($5.6 billion net debt, $8.4 billion EBITDA), we get a 6.8x EBITDA multiple. In this case, I'm using the historic multiples of its peers as NTR's multiples do not go back far enough. Note that FMC Corp. (FMC) is specialized in herbicides and related. The way I look at it, NTR is cheap and has at least 30-40% upside if the agriculture bull market continues. If inflation is not transitory - and the Fed admitted it's not - investors will have to take another look at stocks like NTR.

Takeaway

Even after rallying 46% this year, outperforming the market and most of its peers, NTR is still a buy. I think the risk-reward is favorable as investors are still underestimating the longevity of inflation.

While I do own a lot of Deere & Company (DE) and Canadian Pacific (CP) because of its agriculture exposure (among other things), I believe that NTR is one of the best investments to benefit from an agriculture bull market. The winners are - and will continue to be - the ones at the very start of the supply chain: fertilizers. Even if NTR encounters higher operating costs, the company will benefit from very high domestic and export demand and rising prices. While there's always uncertainty involved in any call, I do not see how this crisis can end anytime soon.

So, if you're a long-term investor collecting dividends, do not sell anything and enjoy what's coming. (Swing) traders might want to look for an entry at current levels.

However, do not go overweight NTR. Agriculture stocks are volatile, and especially conservative dividend investors should refrain from buying too many cyclical stocks.

If you keep that in mind, I think there's not a lot left to do besides waiting for 30-40% in capital gains, which I think is a fair assessment.

