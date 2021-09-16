Bunphot/iStock via Getty Images

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

Chinese financial markets started the week on a positive note. The central bank of China announced the lowering of the reserve requirement ratio [RRR] for banks by 50 basis points (bps) on Monday, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster economic growth. Effective from December 15, the reduction in RRR is only the second cut this year.

Investors who buy Hong Kong stocks have probably noticed many of them have "88" in their ticker codes (e.g. Alibaba's 9988, Baidu's 9888, Bank of China's 3988, and China Shenhua Energy's 1088). The "88" rhymes with "double prosperity," explaining the popularity as part of the ticker codes.

The liquidity released in U.S. dollars, $188 billion, rhymes with "begets double prosperity" in Chinese. This is likely to be a coincidence, rather than a deliberate consideration by the Chinese authorities, but it certainly augurs well for the sentiment effect.

The November trade data for China was also published on Monday and for the umpteenth time over the past year, the figures beat consensus expectations. Specifically, China exports saw an upside surprise for the fourth consecutive month. For nine of the past 12 months, the Chinese export data was higher than the forecast.

This exemplifies the gloomy lens through which economists have viewed China and likewise analysts for Chinese stocks. China was supposed to be performing poorly due to the widely reported energy crunch, escalating raw material costs, unabated shipping and supply chain woes, as well as a series of government crackdowns on the tech and property sectors, to name a few.

However, China's exports in November jumped 22.0 percent, surpassing the consensus of 19.0 percent. China imports surged 31.7 percent, handily beating expectations for a 19.8 percent increase.

With the Chinese economy displaying resilience amid challenges and the monetary policy moves implying the central bank is willing to ease accordingly, does it spell "the coast is clear" for Chinese stocks? It does seem so until we pinch ourselves and recognize we are not in a dream.

A government-affiliated newspaper warned on Monday against a "simplistic interpretation of macro policy, which could easily lead to misunderstandings," in response to expectations that China is about to unleash a huge wave of credit. Investors realized later in the week that the "generosity" from the central bank in the form of the RRR reduction was in preparation for the "managed demolition" of the ailing property developer China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF)(OTCPK:EGRNY).

Like the saying a cat has nine lives, Evergrande has avoided a few difficult moments in its existence. In the past months, the property developer which was once China's largest by sales ponied up several eleventh-hour payments to meet obligations on its debts. Last week, however, Evergrande failed to make interest payments on its dollar bond and it was downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings.

Market players appeared to be relieved the Sword of Damocles had finally fallen and China's 'Lehman moment' did not materialize. In the past week, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY).

The Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) jumped 5.5 percent while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) rose 3.7 percent. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), which has a portfolio comprising a wider spectrum of stocks, gained 4.5 percent.

Like the CQQQ ETF, the MCHI ETF has six internet-related companies in its top ten holdings. However, the average representation of each stock is smaller given that there are 637 holdings (as of December 9, 2021) in its portfolio, as compared to only 114 for the CQQQ ETF. Hence, the uplift provided by the internet stocks became 'diluted'. The FXI ETF is even more concentrated at only "50 of the largest Chinese stocks."

Interestingly, the CQQQ ETF outperformed the FXI ETF and the MCHI ETF despite not having the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its portfolio, unlike the latter two. Both the FXI ETF and the MCHI ETF hold the Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group, which represent 7.05 percent and 8.99 percent of the weight of their portfolio respectively. BABA jumped 11.8 percent last week.

Several readers joked that my "capitulation" as captured in last week's update induced the powerful rebound in BABA stock.

I'm not so naïve to believe I can be of any impact to a stock that was on the verge of claiming the first trillion-dollar valuation milestone for a Chinese company slightly over a year ago. Nonetheless, it doesn't hurt to be lighthearted and find some relief for the paper losses shareholders have endured.

The setting of a new 52-week low for BABA the prior week was hard to swallow for me as a shareholder and a regular bullish writer on the stock and the Chinese internet sector in general. I was contemplating hard whether to discontinue this column as my weekly musings were met with an unabated downtrend in related stocks.

What's the point of being right on the facts, believing that Mr. Market will eventually realize its folly when the market is actually "always right?" I am, therefore, grateful to receive numerous supportive comments encouraging me to keep Chinese Internet Weekly going.

I explained why I found Chinese internet stocks indefensible in the last article. Ironically, as I took on a bearish stance, bullish readers turned up in droves in the comments section, drowning out the typically boisterous naysayers. Perhaps investors want to know just how bad things can be, beyond issues that have been repeated ad nauseam like the Variable Interest Entity [VIE] structure risk. It's like, tell me the bad news so we can move on. If this is what readers prefer, I am happy to pivot my writing accordingly.

For instance, as regular readers of this column would know, while I recognize the Evergrande debacle as an issue, I have been dismissing its collapse on the broader economy in the severity as touted by the doomsayers. The Chinese government has accumulated experience and demonstrated successes with its past 'dismantling' of several debt-laden conglomerates.

This includes HNA Group which started as an airline and branched into real estate, financial services, tourism, logistics, and more. Tomorrow Holdings and CEFC China Energy have also been cited as representing the track record of Beijing on this matter.

Nonetheless, I can always change tack to say in allowing Evergrande to go under, the Chinese government has once again shown its resolve to tackle long-standing issues and in doing so, it raises the downward pressure on the economy as well as heightens the risk of miscalculations.

On the company front, I can also highlight the bearish angle of developments. For instance, it doesn't take an avid reader on Seeking Alpha to spot rising mentions of Alibaba Group's upcoming Investor Day (December 16th and 17th, Thursday and Friday) as a catalyst for a positive BABA share price upswing.

I understand the rationale behind it, that the management will have an opportunity to explain Alibaba's growth strategy and address the burning questions investors may have. This was communicated during the September Quarter 2021 results conference call (emphasis mine):

"During the event, our Senior Management team will provide you an update on Alibaba's key businesses and our vision for the future. Over the last several quarters, investors and the analysts have communicated their desire to understand better on how we measure the success of our growth businesses mentioned, and that these businesses long-term prospect. This Investor Day will be an opportunity to provide you with more details, and insights." - Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer, Alibaba Group "[On] Investor Day, we are also going to share with you how we measure the value creation. And then eventually this is always our thing, that once merchants stay, consumers stay, and retention rates here and they enjoy the service, we'll find out ways to monetize." - Maggie Wu, Chief Financial Officer, Alibaba Group "We look forward to hosting you. I'm sure there are a lot of questions you may still have. And we look forward to address all those questions on the two-day event." - Rob Lin, Head of Investor Relations, Alibaba Group

Not to pour cold water to the idea, but to temper some wild optimism, I would like to point out that two recent companies which held their Investor Day saw their share prices plunging instead. Both Squarespace (SQSP) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) which coincidentally hosted analysts and investors on the same day - November 18, 2021 - suffered the same fate subsequently, with shareholders fleeing despite reassuring words from the management.

Of course, I am cherry-picking here. There are other companies that conducted Investor Day recently like Roblox (RBLX) and Qualcomm (QCOM) where their stocks rose after the conclusion of their events. My point is that, while sentiment has been so bearish that a little good news can spark a rebound, there is still no guarantee BABA stock will benefit from its Investor Day.

Going back to the "China is going to ban VIE" scare, many BABA bulls pointed to a statement (content in Chinese) published on December 5 by the Chinese securities regulator denying such a move. Did it matter? Despite some cursory mentions by the Western media, the VIE-ban untruth continued to be perpetuated with the common refrain that words coming out of Beijing cannot be trusted.

Before the official statement, there was already a news article quoting Ren Zeyu, an associate professor at China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, explaining Beijing's thinking on the subject. According to The People's Daily, the expected regulatory revisions will "by no means aim to ban VIE-structured firms from getting finance in international markets, but will subject such transactions to regulation, safeguard data security and prevent disorderly expansion of capital."

For VIE-structured companies seeking overseas listings that are deemed not to be threatening China's data security, they "may only need to register with Chinese authorities, and a green light will be given automatically if no opposition is expressed."

The same article also repeated an October comment by a senior official of the regulatory commission that "smoothing the channels for Chinese companies listing overseas, especially in the US market, is in the interests of all market stakeholders." This, to me, is a clear repudiation to accusations that Beijing is forbidding its domestic businesses from seeking foreign listings.

However, because The People's Daily is regarded as a "Chinese government mouthpiece," critics say it's propaganda and make light of it. Instead, we are supposed to treat information from Western media citing "people familiar with the matter" as more authoritative. This is why I confessed in the previous CIW it's just not possible to fight the negative narrative if the majority have selection bias.

At the same time, the escalating U.S.-China political posturing is an adverse backdrop for investor sentiment. The Biden administration announced Monday a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. That was, unsurprisingly, met with disdain by the Chinese government.

The souring of the relationship between the two largest economies in the world has spilled into investors' radars. Take the scoop by The Information on Apple Inc's (AAPL) purported US$275 billion deal spearheaded by Tim Cook. The comments section of the Seeking Alpha news article on the report went wild, accusing Cook of treason, among other negative reactions. If an American firm can be treated with such contempt, what more can we say of Chinese ones?

Expect more fireworks. Xie Feng, the Chinese foreign vice-minister who is in charge of US affairs recently urged (content in Chinese) American business leaders to advocate for Beijing's interests as they "enjoy the shade under the big tree" of China's huge market.

In a video meeting with representatives of the American business community, Xie said he hoped "everyone will continue to play an important and unique role, speak out, speak up, and encourage the U.S. government to pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, stop fighting trade wars, industrial wars, and technological wars, and stop creating values, ideologies, and geopolitical confrontations and conflicts."

I don't see how this exhortation by the Chinese side is not going to sit down well with American politicians and consumers. A tit-for-tat could ensue. Meanwhile, however, U.S. big tech is behaving like Teflon. No bad news can stop their stocks from reaching new heights. Despite the scandal, AAPL stock soared to a new high last week.

Likewise, an Amazon Web Services [AWS] outage Tuesday caused service issues for many popular sites and apps, including Netflix (NFLX), Disney's (DIS) Disney+, Instacart (ICART), Coinbase (COIN), and Robinhood (HOOD), did not seem to impact Amazon (AMZN) stock. Never mind that Amazon's delivery systems were also affected.

That Amazon was fined nearly $1.3 billion by antitrust regulators in Italy also did not bother shareholders. AMZN closed the week up 1.6 percent. Contrast that to the $78,000 fine each that Alibaba Group, Baidu (BIDU), and JD.com (JD) received a few weeks ago. A fine is scary, it seems, only when it's meted out by Beijing on Chinese companies, even if it's a small amount.

Never mind that BABA isn't priced like a stock with plenty of hot air. Its price-to-earnings ratio on a forward basis is a mere 14.6 times, the lowest it has been for years, compared to AMZN's 84.5 times.

For the financially savvy readers out there believing that cash flows are better indicators of business health, you may be surprised to know Alibaba Group's price-to-free cash flow is even lower at 12.3 times. In contrast, Amazon.com trades at 67.8 times price-to-free cash flow.

The amassing of troops by Russia along its western borders has raised tensions in Europe and the U.S. If the threats made by President Biden are unable to restrain Putin, the media is likely to amplify speculations that China could be emboldened to make a move on Taiwan. A possible Taiwan war and the implications on Chinese stocks have been touted by SA readers as one of the key reasons for staying away and an explanation for BABA's low valuation.

To complicate matters, Alibaba is hardly the only global stock suffering from a valuation cut in recent months. Investors looking for bargains have plenty of options. Those tired of the troubles facing Alibaba Group have turned to a Southeast Asian tech giant Sea Ltd (SE). Unfortunately for the 'early-birds,' the new internet darling has also lost its shine, albeit for non-political reasons. Its share price is more than 30 percent off an October high.

Data by YCharts

Another big news coming from Alibaba Group last week was its senior management restructuring. First off, the e-commerce and cloud giant announced that Toby Xu, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022.

Toby Xu, Alibaba Group incoming CFO Source: Alibaba Group

The move was explained in the press release as "the culmination of extensive preparation over many years" and as "part of the group's leadership succession planning." Wu is not going away, she will continue as a partner and serve as an executive director on the Alibaba board.

Secondly, Alibaba also announced a newly-formed International Digital Commerce division aimed at bringing together the group's overseas consumer-facing and wholesale businesses. The new unit will be led by Jiang Fan, who is currently the President of Taobao and Tmall, two of Alibaba's most successful consumer marketplaces in China.

Jiang is said to have transformed Taobao and Tmall into a mobile-first commerce ecosystem with an innovative user experience, such as personalization and content-driven engagement. According to the press release, the newly-established International Digital Commerce will include AliExpress, Alibaba.com, and Lazada, the central business units powering Alibaba's globalization strategy.

I wrote in June that "as Alibaba doubles down on its international expansion, shareholders could even reward it for merely trying, as its domestic operations turn more challenging." This is looking too pre-mature, with BABA continuing to weaken even as its international revenue keeps climbing.

It remains to be seen if this reorganization can turn the massive ship around. Thus far, the "dead cat bounce" of BABA stock is holding up well. However, Chinese internet stocks have suffered from 'a thousand cuts' in the past year. Would this time be different?

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs, closing up 8.5 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, Kanzhun Ltd. (BZ) and KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) soared, topping the leader board of gains. Their shares rose 29.5 percent and 23.9 percent respectively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top ten holdings of KWEB (as of Friday) compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.