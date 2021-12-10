Elena Perova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The November CPI print at 6.8% (YoY) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics struck a high last seen in 1982. Even the less-volatile core inflation (excluding energy and food) rose at 4.9%. We've begun to grow more accustomed to such high readings since this April when they breached 4% (double the Fed's target) and have increased almost monotonically since.

A Different Look at Recent Inflation History

At the start of this phase of hotter inflation, one of the early explanations was base effects. And while that explanation gets less attention these days, there's a nugget of wisdom in it. 2020 was one of the weirdest years in recent memory on many levels, including in terms of the economic data it produced. When both supply and demand for various products and services were disrupted in quite unusual ways, many prices went haywire. Thus, using those prices as a comparison point to today's prices can lead to strange results. An obvious (but seemingly rarely employed) way around this problem is to use a basis from before Covid-19 turned the world upside down. To get a more smoothed-out view of inflation, I calculated a 2-year, annualized inflation rate from the standard CPI series from which the headline inflation values are derived. The result, dating back to 1990 is given in the figure below alongside the standard 12-month rate and the CPI series itself (on the right-hand scale).

Source: https://inflationdata.com and author's calculations

The 2-year rate is less noisy across the board, but more importantly, the recent data is free from Covid-induced base effects. It shows that the 2-year rate, at 4.0%, is also reaching new highs. It touched 4.0% July 2008. Before that, it had been elevated above 4% from mid-1988 to mid-1992. And dating back to the 70s and early 80s, the US saw double-digit inflation for an extended period. The recent rise has sparked a debate as to whether we may be headed back to those levels of inflation, but this seems unlikely at this point.

Real Risk-Free Yields

Another important consideration for investors is the risk-free rate, most notably the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds. As inflation has moderated over the last half century, the 10-year yield has been in a fairly steady decline. After calculating the smoother 2-year inflation rate discussed above, I took a look an alternate view of the real 10-year yield by subtracting the 2-year annualized inflation rate from the nominal 10-year yield. In the following discussion, when I talk about "the real yield", this is what I mean. Surprising no one, the current rate is negative. What may surprise some is just how negative it is and how this stacks up to what it has been over the last 50 years. The chart below shows the nominal 10-year yield, the 2-year inflation rate, and the resulting real 10-year yield along with lines indicating the 80% and 90% bounds for the real yield (i.e., the ranges within which the series has been contained 80% and 90%, respectively, of the time period being analyzed).

Source: https://inflationdata.com, https://www.multpl.com/10-year-treasury-rate, and author's calculations.

Negative real yields are certainly not unprecedented. In this 50-year period, they have been negative 15.7% of the time. But they have not been this negative for a very long time and when they were, it did not last long. The current real yield is -2.4%, well outside the bottom of the 90% range which is at -1.0%. The last time it was this negative was June of 1980. Other exciting things happening in that timeframe included recent release of Iron Maiden's debut self-titled album and The Empire Strikes Back playing in theatres. It has only been more negative than now for 8 months out of the last 50 years (1.3% of the time).

This brings me to my thesis, that we are in a historically unstable condition of simultaneously high inflation (by recent US standards) and very low yields. I believe we will not remain in this state for very long. If I am correct, that means that some combination of higher nominal yields and lower inflation are around the corner.

Investment Implications

There can be many potential investment implications stemming from the above thesis. Indeed much is being written these days on this topic, but I'll briefly touch on a few potential implications for some prominent investment vehicles. If nominal rate rise significantly, long-dated US treasuries, will suffer. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is a large, highly liquid fund with $19B AUM, and an effective duration of about 19 years (Source: Morningstar). If you believe rates are headed sharply higher, the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) is a way to capitalize. According to the fund profile, it "seeks to return two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index." But be advised that recently market action has seen 10-year rates falling, as investors appear to be getting a bit more defensive.

The alternative is that inflation could drop back substantially. This would be a welcome change if it happened on its own (and by that I mean without significant changes to monetary policy). But I believe this is also unlikely. The Fed has clearly taken a hawkish turn of late, perhaps in an attempt to "jaw bone" inflation back into line, a countermeasure against the psychological, self-fulfilling aspect of inflation. I believe the more likely path is that in the same way that the current rise in inflation resulted from significant loosening of monetary policy, it will only be reined in with significant tightening of monetary policy. The uncomfortable implication of this argument is that it will likely result in a recession. The yield curve is already flattening, and as the Fed embarks on lifting the short end of the curve higher still, it will likely invert the curve, which as has been well documented, has a very high correlation to recessions. In this scenario, the long end of the yield curve is generally the safe haven that investors turn to when sentiment goes risk off, so one would want to be long TLT.

The wildcard is that with real rates already so negative, will investors turn elsewhere? History provides a useful guide. Where did investors turn the last time we had such high inflation and negative real yields? They turned to gold. In addition to the Empire of the second Star Wars film, another thing that struck in 1980 was gold striking its inflation-adjusted all-time high of about $2,400 per ounce.

(Source: Macrotrends).

As of this writing, the spot gold price is $1,785 (Source: Seeking Alpha), so a revisit of the inflation-adjusted all-time high represents 34% upside. That may seem rather pedestrian in a market where it seems that everywhere one turns, there's a new story of the latest cryptocurrency or meme stock returning 10-100x over a few weeks, but in a risk-off market, 34% would be quite nice. The most-convenient and liquid way to play a gold rally is with the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) which, with $56B AUM, is the largest gold ETF available, is highly liquid, and is accompanied by a large and liquid options market as well. Its expense ratio is a bit on the high side at 0.4%. If you plan to buy-and-hold for a while and do not plan to use options, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) is a great alternative, with about half the AUM ($28B) but a lower expense ratio of 0.25%.

Conclusion

Some have argued that the Fed is on the verge of making a policy error by tightening into a cyclical slowdown, such as Seeking Alpha contributor Eric Basmajian. While I have the utmost respect for Eric's macroeconomic analysis, the flip side to that coin is that the Fed is facing into the steepest inflation the nation has seen in four decades and has seen its "transitory" argument begin to lose credibility recently. Doing nothing could turn out to be an error in the other direction.

Overall, I argue that something has to give in the current condition where the market has stayed relatively risk-on (though weakness is beginning to show), while on the macroeconomic front we have a real risk-free rate that is more negative than it has been for 98.7% of the last half century. Trading this dynamic with long-dated bond is tricky, but could backfire badly. My belief is that gold is already beaten down to a level where its support is quite strong. Therefore, for investor seeking to take on a more-defensive posture, but having a hard time accepting the erosion of value that holding cash will bring while inflation runs hot, gold offers a relatively safe haven with significant upside, should investor sentiment turn more-definitively risk-off.

As always, do you own research, and be careful out there.