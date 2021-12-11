JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

Well, the stock market hit a new historical high on Friday, as the S&P 500 Stock Index closed at 4,712.02. The old high was 4,704.54, hit on November 18, 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index closed on Friday at 35,971, just 461 points below its historical high, hit on November 8, 2021. The NASDAQ index closed at 15,631, just 426 points below its historical high, hit on November 19, 2021.

In other words, with all the uncertainty that exists in the economy and the financial markets these days, investors still see the stock market as the "pace to be" as far as their investments are concerned.

The question is, why are stock prices remaining at such elevated levels?

Where Is The Federal Reserve?

One of the primary supporters of the stock market has been the Federal Reserve and, over the past several months, there has been a lot of concern over where the Federal Reserve is going.

Inflation has built up, the year-over-year rate of inflation figure just released on Friday was 6.8 percent, the highest this rate has been in 39 years.

Certainly, not good news for the Federal Reserve.

The only good news in this report is that the number did not come in as high as some economists thought it might, a level of 7.0 percent or more.

But, as reported in the Financial Times,

"Jay Powell, Fed chair, has given a strong signal that the U.S. central bank, which holds its next monetary policy meeting next week, could rapidly wind down its $120.0 billion-a-month of bond purchases that have lowered borrowing costs and boosted stock prices."

So, investors are waiting for some insight as to where the Federal Reserve is going to go with its purchase of securities and its movement of interest rates.

COVID-19 Is Still In The Picture

Furthermore, COVID-19 does not seem to want to leave the picture.

The new cases of the virus are returning to troublesome levels, and this movement is just related to the Delta version of the virus, the impact of the Omicron version is still being examined.

The situation is still serious enough that concerns over shut-downs and supply-chain shortages continue to "bug" investors and cause stock market prices to jump up and down.

The feeling is that 2022 should be a better year for the United States, and the world, in terms of the impact of the pandemic, but, the actual outcome here is still in the range of an unknown, unknown.

Talk Of The Economy

What about the U.S. economy?

Well, it depends upon who you talk to.

President Biden and his staff are still talking up the strength of the economy and how 2022 is going to be a year when all the good things come together and unemployment, which is at a very favorable 4.2 percent, will drop further, and the wages and incomes of the working community will rise and pick up some steam.

Others are not so sure. Yes, these "others" admit, there are some very good things showing up in the economy, but, there are so many areas of the economy that show signs of disequilibrium and dislocation that they have doubts that anything can be sustained for very long.

And, there is the reality of inflation that will not go away.

The Biden administration continues to argue that the recent increases in the rate of inflation are just temporary and will back off soon, but now, even Jerome Powell at the Fed, seems to be taking the position that maybe higher rates of inflation will stick around for a while.

But, we don't really know where Mr. Powell and the Fed are.

The Major Concern

The biggest worry is that the Federal Reserve will actually "tighten up" its monetary policy to fight the looming inflation problem.

Mr. Powell gives no indication that he will move the Fed to "tighten up."

In fact, if anything has defined the monetary policy supported by Mr. Powell in the past, is that Mr. Powell likes to "err on the side of monetary ease."

The current tapering scenario is that the Fed will end the tapering exercise in May and raise its policy rate of interest in June.

But, at the rate Mr. Powell originally projected the tapering to occur, the Fed will purchase, outright, another $420.0 billion of securities for its portfolio.

A decade ago, $420.0 billion totaled over one-third of the Fed's full balance sheet. That amount does not, in my mind, represent a Federal Reserve tightening.

Even if he speeds up the tapering, the Fed will still be acquiring a substantial amount of securities in the first part of 2022.

And, will Mr. Powell ever actually oversee the decline in the size of the Fed's portfolio of securities? This would be a true tightening.

And, What About Interest Rates?

Mr. Powell has held the Fed's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, constant at 0.08 percent, since September 1, 2021.

How long well he keep the Fed Funds rate down in 2022 and what means will he use to keep the rate at the current level until he wants to raise it.

Interest rates in the financial markets have already begun to rise. For example, the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note has gone from about 0.20 percent on September 1, 2021 to 0.70 percent on this past Friday.

The market is moving. Can Mr. Powell keep the Fed's policy rate too low for too long?

I don't think the market believes that Mr. Powell can hold the rate down for too much longer, unless he continues to buy major amounts of government securities for the Fed's portfolio.

The Future

Investors will be waiting and looking for what the Federal Reserve does at its meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this Wednesday. Mr. Powell and his board are going to have to make some decisions and build up a good, believable story, to convince the financial markets to go along with them.

Given the inflation numbers, Mr. Powell is going to have to accelerate his program, but, what that program will look like and how it will be executed is another matter. The crucial thing from Mr. Powell's end is that he is going to have to appear to be reasonable, and retain investor trust.

Mr. Powell is going to have to strike the right balance between "getting tougher" and his fear of being overly aggressive on the restrictive side.

But, I think that Mr. Powell has a real difficult chore in front of him. It is not just the tapering that will eventually be the issue going forward. Mr. Powell has overseen the Fed's injection of over $4.0 trillion of excess reserves into the commercial banking system. This, too, contributes to an investor fear of too much inflation in the future.